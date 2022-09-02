Read full article on original website
Soccer-Rodgers takes blame for Leicester slump
BRIGHTON, England, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says the team’s poor results this season are down to him as he deflected blame from his players following the 5-2 Premier League loss at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.
Roy Keane Labels Mikel Arteta A "Sore Loser" After Arsenal's Defeat At Man United
Keane was responding to Arteta's post-match comments following United's 3-1 win over the Gunners on Sunday.
BBC
Champions League: Can Celtic remain self-assured and Rangers resilient in top-table return?
For Celtic and Rangers, it's been a while. It's knocking on for five years since the Parkhead team last breathed the rarefied air of a Champions League group stage match and closer to 12 years since the Ibrox side did it. Darren Cole and Kyle Hutton started in Rangers' last...
BBC
Champions League: Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti 'not surprised' holders are 'underdogs'
Coverage: Radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sportsound; live text commentaries on the BBC Sport website and app. Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti is "not surprised" the bookmakers make his holders only fifth favourites to win this season's Champions League. Bayern Munich, Paris St-Germain, Manchester City and...
NBC Sports
Ten Hag hails Manchester United spirit, lauds Antony; Rashford praises ‘togetherness’
Erik ten Hag was a happy man after he saw his Manchester United side battle to a fourth-straight win as they beat Arsenal 3-1 at Old Trafford. Ten Hag’s boys are scrapping every single game and those two defeats to open the season against Brighton and Brentford seem like a long, long time ago.
SB Nation
Aubameyang, Zakaria set for debuts as Tuchel looks for ‘next step’ from Chelsea
Chelsea have arrived in Croatia on Monday ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League group stage opener against Dinamo Zagreb, and in addition to starting this campaign, we could see a couple debuts as well. Deadline Day signings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Denis Zakaria have traveled with the team and could feature, with the latter having sorted his work permit and the former getting used a protective facemask.
SB Nation
Klopp Confirms Fabio Carvalho Injury
Fábio Carvalho is the latest Liverpool player to be sidelined with an injury. The 19-year-old picked up a dead leg in yesterday’s scoreless draw at Goodison Park after a hard challenge from Amadou Onana in the 38th minute. The Portuguese midfielder did his best to gut it out...
Match Report | Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal | Premier League
Read our match report of Manchester United's win against Arsenal on Sunday
BBC
Champions League: Celtic can definitely trouble Real Madrid - Kenny Miller
Celtic can "definitely trouble" holders Real Madrid in Tuesday's Champions League group stage opener in Glasgow, says former striker Kenny Miller. Ange Postecoglou's side are fourth seeds behind the Spaniards, RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk in Group F. But Celtic prepared for Tuesday's game with a comprehensive 4-0 defeat of...
BBC
Man Utd 3-1 Arsenal: Gunners still title contenders despite naivety - Troy Deeney analysis
Arsenal missed the opportunity to take advantage of Manchester City dropping points on Saturday as they saw their 100% record in the Premier League this season ended at Manchester United. The Red Devils beat the Gunners 3-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday to move above Liverpool and Chelsea into fifth...
'I'm Waiting' - Arsen Zakharyan On Signing For Chelsea
The deadline day drama continues as Dynamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan speaks out on what went wrong with his last-minute transfer.
SB Nation
Reading 2-1 Stoke City: Player Ratings
Commanding in the box and coming for crosses in the first half. Showed a wonderful piece of distribution for Lucas Joao’s opener too. The deflection completely flummoxed him for the equaliser and he was untroubled throughout really, thanks to the men in front of him. Andy Yiadom: 7. Another...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Old Firm, Ancelotti, Ajax, Jota, Hearts, Hibernian
Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd says Ibrox boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst now has a decision to make on his first-choice goalkeeper after raising doubts over Jon McLaughlin in Saturday's 4-0 derby defeat to Celtic. (Scottish Daily Express) Rangers manager Van Bronckhorst accused his players of not being ready for Celtic...
ESPN
Robert Lewandowski scores again as Barcelona breeze past Sevilla
Robert Lewandowski scored his fifth goal in four LaLiga games for Barcelona and helped his team breeze past Sevilla in a 3-0 win on Saturday, with Raphinha and Eric Garcia both adding a goal each for the visitors. The win lifts Barcelona to second place in the table on 10...
MLS・
