ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Soccer-Rodgers takes blame for Leicester slump

BRIGHTON, England, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says the team’s poor results this season are down to him as he deflected blame from his players following the 5-2 Premier League loss at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neal Maupay
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Jordan Pickford
Person
Jurgen Klopp
SB Nation

Aubameyang, Zakaria set for debuts as Tuchel looks for ‘next step’ from Chelsea

Chelsea have arrived in Croatia on Monday ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League group stage opener against Dinamo Zagreb, and in addition to starting this campaign, we could see a couple debuts as well. Deadline Day signings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Denis Zakaria have traveled with the team and could feature, with the latter having sorted his work permit and the former getting used a protective facemask.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Klopp Confirms Fabio Carvalho Injury

Fábio Carvalho is the latest Liverpool player to be sidelined with an injury. The 19-year-old picked up a dead leg in yesterday’s scoreless draw at Goodison Park after a hard challenge from Amadou Onana in the 38th minute. The Portuguese midfielder did his best to gut it out...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fubo Tv#Liverpool Football Club#241st Merseyside#Anfield#Sports Network Canada#Caesars
BBC

Champions League: Celtic can definitely trouble Real Madrid - Kenny Miller

Celtic can "definitely trouble" holders Real Madrid in Tuesday's Champions League group stage opener in Glasgow, says former striker Kenny Miller. Ange Postecoglou's side are fourth seeds behind the Spaniards, RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk in Group F. But Celtic prepared for Tuesday's game with a comprehensive 4-0 defeat of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Reading 2-1 Stoke City: Player Ratings

Commanding in the box and coming for crosses in the first half. Showed a wonderful piece of distribution for Lucas Joao’s opener too. The deflection completely flummoxed him for the equaliser and he was untroubled throughout really, thanks to the men in front of him. Andy Yiadom: 7. Another...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Old Firm, Ancelotti, Ajax, Jota, Hearts, Hibernian

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd says Ibrox boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst now has a decision to make on his first-choice goalkeeper after raising doubts over Jon McLaughlin in Saturday's 4-0 derby defeat to Celtic. (Scottish Daily Express) Rangers manager Van Bronckhorst accused his players of not being ready for Celtic...
WORLD
ESPN

Robert Lewandowski scores again as Barcelona breeze past Sevilla

Robert Lewandowski scored his fifth goal in four LaLiga games for Barcelona and helped his team breeze past Sevilla in a 3-0 win on Saturday, with Raphinha and Eric Garcia both adding a goal each for the visitors. The win lifts Barcelona to second place in the table on 10...
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy