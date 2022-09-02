College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams in 2026

Yesterday we reported on the possibility of the College Football Playoff expanding from the current four-team model to a 12-team format. The model we reported on yesterday will be the official setup once the new 12-team playoff goes into effect. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reported on the new structure.

“In the model, the six highest-ranked conference champions receive an automatic berth while the next six highest-ranked teams get at-large bids into the field. The four highest-ranked conference champions get a first-round bye. First rounds are played on campus while quarterfinals and semifinals are hosted by a rotation of six bowls.”

There had initially been talk of expanding as early as 2024, but now 2026 will be the new target date. The 2024 date caused multiple problems for the CFP managers and its partners, as the number of games would triple with only about two years of lead time to figure out the logistics. There would also be the issue of TV rights, as ESPN holds those rights for the ’24 and ’25 playoffs. How would those rights deals be effected after expansion?

If you’re wondering about my thoughts on this expansion, I’ve attached an article from our colleague Nick Shepkowski as Fighting Irish Wire that will explain my thoughts. But, in short, I can’t stand it. A four-team playoff meant something, and now with 12-teams and automatic qualifiers, it just feels like an extension of professional sports. I always liked that college football did things differently, but with the amount of money from TV networks and sponsors, it’s easy to see why they embraced expansion. That doesn’t mean I endorse the idea but sports at the professional and collegiate record are finding new ways to bring in big money. College football is big business and the playoff is no exception.

2014: (No. 4) Ohio State 42 over (No. 2) Oregon 20

2015: (No. 2) Alabama 45 over (No. 1) Clemson 40

2016: (No. 2) Clemson 35 over (No. 1) Alabama 31

2017: (No. 4) Alabama 26 over (No. 3) Georgia 23

2018: (No. 2) Clemson 44 over (No. 1) Alabama 16

2019: (No. 1) LSU 42 over (No. 3) Clemson 25

2020: (No. 1) Alabama 52 over (No. 3) Ohio State 24

2021: (No. 3) Georgia 33 over (No. 1) Alabama 18

