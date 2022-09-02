ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams in 2026

By Evan Bredeson
By Evan Bredeson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

Yesterday we reported on the possibility of the College Football Playoff expanding from the current four-team model to a 12-team format. The model we reported on yesterday will be the official setup once the new 12-team playoff goes into effect. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reported on the new structure.

“In the model, the six highest-ranked conference champions receive an automatic berth while the next six highest-ranked teams get at-large bids into the field. The four highest-ranked conference champions get a first-round bye. First rounds are played on campus while quarterfinals and semifinals are hosted by a rotation of six bowls.”

There had initially been talk of expanding as early as 2024, but now 2026 will be the new target date. The 2024 date caused multiple problems for the CFP managers and its partners, as the number of games would triple with only about two years of lead time to figure out the logistics. There would also be the issue of TV rights, as ESPN holds those rights for the ’24 and ’25 playoffs. How would those rights deals be effected after expansion?

If you’re wondering about my thoughts on this expansion, I’ve attached an article from our colleague Nick Shepkowski as Fighting Irish Wire that will explain my thoughts. But, in short, I can’t stand it. A four-team playoff meant something, and now with 12-teams and automatic qualifiers, it just feels like an extension of professional sports. I always liked that college football did things differently, but with the amount of money from TV networks and sponsors, it’s easy to see why they embraced expansion. That doesn’t mean I endorse the idea but sports at the professional and collegiate record are finding new ways to bring in big money. College football is big business and the playoff is no exception.

2014: (No. 4) Ohio State 42 over (No. 2) Oregon 20

2015: (No. 2) Alabama 45 over (No. 1) Clemson 40

2016: (No. 2) Clemson 35 over (No. 1) Alabama 31

2017: (No. 4) Alabama 26 over (No. 3) Georgia 23

2018: (No. 2) Clemson 44 over (No. 1) Alabama 16

2019: (No. 1) LSU 42 over (No. 3) Clemson 25

2020: (No. 1) Alabama 52 over (No. 3) Ohio State 24

2021: (No. 3) Georgia 33 over (No. 1) Alabama 18

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN's Paul Finebaum ranks his top four teams after Week 1

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has ranked his top four teams after most of the Week 1 action. Week 1 featured some impressive performance and some close calls. The SEC looked particularly strong. Florida upset No. 8 Utah in a 29-26 win. The conference has not lost yet (with the Florida State-LSU game left). That will change next week as conference play begins for the SEC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten football power rankings after Week 1

Now that the first weekend of Big Ten football is in the books, and every member in the conference has played at least one game, we can take some time to truly sort through who has the best teams and who has the most work to do. Or, at the very least, we have a slightly confirmed opinion to validate. That is the test here with this weekly take on the Big Ten football power rankings. Each week, I’ll take the time to review the latest results from around the Big Ten and then sort them accordingly as best I can,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

SEC Power Rankings: Where did Arkansas move after beating Cincinnati

Well, lookie there. The SEC showed itself as well as could be expected in college football’s opening week. The league was almost perfect against its competition. Except LSU. Even Vanderbilt picked up a victory. Alabama and Georgia looked like the two best teams in the country. Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida and Texas A&M could be in the conversation for a Top-10 spot. Even the mid-tier and bottom-tier teams – the Commodores notwithstanding – look like players. The league feels like a 13-bid league when bowl season rolls around. With everyone winning, not much changed in the power rankings. Only Florida moved up a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Vols' quarterback debuts in Pac-12

Former Tennessee quarterback J.T. Shrout made his debut with Colorado Friday. TCU defeated the Buffaloes, 38-12, in Boulder, Colorado. Shrout transferred from Tennessee to Colorado in Dec. 2020. He appeared in eight games for the Vols from 2018-20. Shrout completed 37-of-69 passing attempts for 494 yards, five touchdowns and three...
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Lanning responds to social media criticism following Oregon’s brutal loss

If you go out looking for criticism in this world that we live in, you’ll likely be able to find it fairly easily. Thanks to the world of social media that is everpresent, fanatics are able to be loud and opinionated, showing approval or disapproval whenever they see fit. After the Oregon Ducks’ game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, there was a lot of disapproval to go around. Dan Lanning and his squad did not meet expectations in a 49-3 drubbing down in Atlanta, and people online were vocal about it. RelatedDucks prominently featured in USA TODAY's Misery Index following loss...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas takes massive leap in USA Today Sports’ College Football re-rank

Reynolds Razorback Stadium was one of three venues that hosted two ranked teams last weekend. The home crowd played a key factor as No. 23 Arkansas held off a fiery No. 22 Cincinnati Bearcat club, 31-24. The win impressed the College Football world, as head coaches across the country collectively voted to move the Razorbacks up six spots to No. 17 in the latest USA Today Coaches poll. The win was just as impressive to the media that covers the sport as well. Following week one’s slate of games, USA Today Sports’ Paul Myerberg has re-ranked all 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams and has come to truly respect the Razorbacks. In the latest re-rank, Arkansas has jumped to No. 17, which is an eight-spot increase from the initial rank. Following the loss, Cincinnati has fallen to No. 34, which is a drop of six places. According to the re-rank, Arkansas’ week two opponent, South Carolina, is ranked No. 70. They move up three slots after defeating Georgia State, 35-14, last Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. Arkansas faces the Gamecocks on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. CT at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game can be seen on ESPN.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 takeaways from the Iowa Hawkeyes’ abysmal opener against South Dakota State

I honestly don’t even feel like writing about this game, or giving this team any attention right now. All credit to South Dakota State. They are not a pushover despite their FCS status and they played hard on defense. They were overmatched on offense, which was always going to be a likelihood with the talent on Iowa’s defense, but they surely were right there to stop Iowa’s offense. Was that South Dakota State playing out of their minds, or Iowa just being a complete disaster? You can make your own judgement, but I know what my choice is. I don’t care that...
BROOKINGS, SD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking: Rutgers football wide receiver Taj Harris is stepping away from football

Transfer wide receiver Taj Harris is stepping away from Rutgers football, the standout playmaker said in a statement posted on Monday afternoon. Harris saw limited snaps on Saturday, the transfer wide receiver registering a single catch in Rutgers football’s 22-21 win at Boston College. A transfer from Syracuse (with a brief stop in Kentucky this winter), Harris is a big-play wide receiver who possesses size and speed. The hope was that he could add to a wide receiver corps at Rutgers that has depth and explosiveness. Last season, Harris played just three games before leaving Syracuse and ending up in the transfer portal....
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels receive votes in latest AP Top 25 poll

Two weeks of the college football season have concluded and Mack Brown has his North Carolina Tar Heels at 2-0 early on. Following a big win over FAMU, the Tar Heels escaped Boone with a 63-61 win over Appalachian State. But even at 2-0 and a thrilling win, the Tar Heels still find themselves on the outside looking in for the polls. After UNC received one vote in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, they received three in the Associated Press Poll. UNC still has some work to do but they are getting votes and that trend should continue if they can beat Georgia State on Saturday. As for ACC teams, Clemson led the way at No. 5 followed by No. 15 Miami, No 17 Pitt, No. 18 NC State and No. 23 Wake Forest. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson moves down one spot in the new AP Top 25 Poll

The latest AP Top 25 college football poll was released Tuesday following week one, with Clemson being pushed a spot down the list. The Tigers ranked No.4 in the preseason poll, but after Clemson’s 41-10 win against Georgia Tech Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Clemson has dropped a spot to the No.5 ranked team in the poll. Clemson wasn’t necessarily dominant in their win against Georgia Tech, but the team showed signs of why they are ranked so highly in the first place. The Tigers’ defense looked about as good as they were hyped up to be, with the offense overcoming...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State receives votes in AP Top 25

So much for the idea of playing a home opener in Week 2 with a national ranking for Penn State. Penn State was left outside of the latest AP Top 25, similar to their fate in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. Like the Coaches Poll, Penn State is second among the teams also receiving votes after their Week 1 win at Purdue and ahead of their home opener in Beaver Stadium in Week 2. Penn State is 21 points away from the No. 25 ranking, currently occupied by Houston this week. Oregon fell out of the top 25 after...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Drake Maye picks up two ACC football honors for Week 1

UNC football quarterback Drake Maye is off to a heck of a start in his first year as the starter. Maye has helped lead UNC to a 2-0 start and came up big in the Tar Heels’ 63-61 win over Appalachian State on Saturday. For his performance on Saturday, Maye has earned some honors by the Atlantic Coast Conference. The ACC announced their players of the week for this past week and Maye not only was honored but picked up two awards. Maye was named the ACC quarterback of the week and ACC rookie of the week for his play against App. State. A couple more honors for Drake. This time, ACC Quarterback and Rookie of the Week 🐏#CarolinaFootball 🏈 #UNCommon pic.twitter.com/BVtpFcE9B8 — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) September 6, 2022 Maye threw for four touchdowns and rushed for another in the win while completing 24 of 36 attempts for 352 passing yards. The 352 passing yards were a career-high for the redshirt freshman quarterback. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

