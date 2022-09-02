Read full article on original website
Another study to come on 30th and Lucille light
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The removal of the 30th and Lucille stoplight was the big topic in public comment at the Hutchinson City Council meeting Tuesday, with more than an hour of comment and both pro-traffic light and anti-traffic light people represented. One council member believes a light should be...
Hutch Post
KBI: New evidence in 20-year-old Great Bend murder case
BARTON COUNTY — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Great Bend Police Department on Tuesday announced new evidence in the unsolved double murder of 79-year-old Mary Drake and 24-year-old Mandi Alexander, that occurred at the Dolly Madison Bakery, 1004 Harrison, in Great Bend on Sept. 4, 2002. After...
New evidence in 20-year-old Great Bend Dolly Madison murders
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Twenty years ago this weekend, a double-murder at a Dolly Madison bakery in Great Bend shocked Kansans. Now, investigators say they have new evidence in the case. They plan to announce it at a news conference on Tuesday, Sept. 6. On Sept. 4, 2002, 24-year-old Mandi Alexander, who worked at […]
Wichita woman arrested after chase
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Wichita woman is jailed in Reno County on potential drug and traffic charges. Hutchinson police arrested 30-year-old Nichole Chaffin around 12:30 Tuesday morning. According to law enforcement, a car Chaffin was in was stopped for a traffic violation near 4th and Plum. As Chaffin was asked to get out of the vehicle, she jumped into the driver's seat and took off at a high rate of speed. The chase ended when Chaffin struck four parked vehicles in the 600 block of North Pershing. She was taken to the hospital, then to the Reno County Correctional Facility.
KBI: Silver Alert canceled, missing Kansas man found safe
PAWNEE COUNTY – The Wichita Police Department reported that 81-year-old Phillip Cromwell has been located by deputies from the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office. He is in good condition. The statewide silver alert is now canceled. -------- SEDWGWICK COUNTY – The Wichita Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau...
Reno County EMS preparing for start of fair Friday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County EMS Director Dave Johnston knows that his agency is the one that needs to be ready to help on the Fairgrounds for 10 days each September. "We really push our staffing up during that 10 day period," Johnston said. "For us, the prep for that fair really starts September of last year. We go through and we look at the issues we encounter the previous year and we start prepping. Last year, we encountered a really high call volume."
Celebration of life planned for Trey Jones
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The celebration of life for Trey Jones, who died after the Jones family was hit by a car in Louisville this past July, has been set, Hunter Jones said. The service will be held at Hutchinson First Nazarene Church on Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. “Dad is having a celebration of […]
Police: Kan. woman's car found abandoned; she is still missing
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are working to locate 39-year-old Amanda Crabtree, who was reported missing by her family on August 24, according to Wichita Police. Authorities located he Black Hyundai Sonata abandoned with her personal belongings at the Interstate 135 rest stop near McPherson later that same day. The...
Members art show submissions being taken at Hutchinson Art Center
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jace Chambers with the Hutchinson Art Center said it is the time of year for submissions to the annual members art show at the center. "We've been having this annual show for decades now," said director Jace Chambers. "It goes back almost as far as art association and art center history does. It's just a way for us to celebrate and thank our artist members for being so supportive and enjoy their artwork that they've created within the past two years."
Salina man killed in motorcycle crash with Wichita woman in McPherson County
MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Salina man was killed Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in McPherson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says at around 2:28 p.m., 53-year-old Bryan Hernández was driving a Harley Davidson west on Kansas Highway 4, near the intersection of 15th Ave. At the same time, a 19-year-old […]
Tickets available for Hutch Rec event Oct. 1
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Tickets are now on sale for the Hutch Rec annual Brewfest. This year's event is set for Saturday, Oct. 1 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. as part of the Fall Festival. This year's event will kick off in front of the Fox Theatre. Participants will...
Kan. man dies after McPherson Co. motorcycle, car crash
MCPHERSON COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident just before 2:30p.m. Saturday in McPherson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 2008 Mercury Sable driven by Ashlynn J. Hamiliton, 19, Wichita, was eastbound on Kansas 4 at 15th Avenue, approximately 2 miles east of Lindsborg. The driver made a...
Rural fire district 8 with two Sunday calls
RENO COUNTY — Sunday afternoon, Reno County Fire District # 8 Firefighters were kept busy with two calls for service. The department reports that the first call was for a motor vehicle accident with injury in the area of K-96 and Yoder Road at approximately 12;50 p.m. A single vehicle hit a guard rail. The patient was able to get out on their own, and was transported by Haven EMS to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.
Trey Jones funeral set for Sept. 17
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The funeral date is now public for the Nickerson teacher and coach killed in an accident in Louisville, Kentucky in July. According to his obituary from Elliott Mortuary, the service for Trey Jones will be Saturday morning, September 17 at 11 a.m. at First Church of the Nazarene at 4290 North Monroe in Hutchinson.
Abbyville man injured in single vehicle accident
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Reno County man suffered minor injuries in a single vehicle accident over the weekend. The Reno County Sheriff’s Department reports that 30-year-old Austin Vanatta of Abbyville was going east on K-96 around 12:50 p.m. Sunday when he suffered a medical condition. His pick up went into the median and struck a guardrail.
City of South Hutchinson hiring deputy city clerk
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of South Hutchinson seeks to hire a utilities clerk/deputy city clerk. Primary responsibilities include all aspects of utility billing, general clerical and office duties as the primary point-of-initial-contact at City Hall, and assisting the City Clerk as needed. Employee must also perform general...
visithutch.com
5 Things to Know About Visiting the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson
The 2022 Kansas State Fair is just around the corner! As you plan your trip to Hutchinson to celebrate all things Kansas, here are the top five things you'll need to know!. Whether it's gate tickets, ticket packages, unlimited ride wristbands, or concert tickets - the early bird get's the savings!
AG's office to hold regular State Fair booth for consumer questions
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas Attorney General’s office will provide Kansans with consumer protection and public safety information at the Kansas State Fair, which opens Friday. The booth will be in the Meadowlark Building on the fairgrounds in Hutchinson. Staff from the attorney general’s office will be available...
USD 311 bond vote is today
PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. — Patrons in Pretty Prairie USD 311 are going to the polls today to vote on a $10.4 million bond issue. The bond funds would be used to make major renovations and repairs to all three of the district's buildings plus make major renovations to the middle school gymnasium making it the main indoor sports venue for the district.
How weather in outer space could cost Midwest farmers $1B
HAYS, Kan. — Kansas farmers battered by drought and heat now have more weather to worry about — in outer space. An expected surge in solar flares over the next several years will likely send massive bursts of radiation hurtling toward our atmosphere. And that would threaten satellite signals.
Hutchinson, KS
