HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County EMS Director Dave Johnston knows that his agency is the one that needs to be ready to help on the Fairgrounds for 10 days each September. "We really push our staffing up during that 10 day period," Johnston said. "For us, the prep for that fair really starts September of last year. We go through and we look at the issues we encounter the previous year and we start prepping. Last year, we encountered a really high call volume."

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 11 HOURS AGO