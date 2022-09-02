Read full article on original website
Collider
'Top Gun: Maverick' Becomes 5th Highest-Grossing Domestic Film Ever
As summer comes to a close, Top Gun: Maverick continues breaking records across the board, with the new claim-to-fame as the 5th highest-grossing domestic film of all time. The film has already solidified itself at the top of the list as Tom Cruise's highest-grossing film of his impressive career, and it has claimed the title as the #1 film of 2022. It stole a coveted spot in box office history from Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War last month and audiences are feeling the need for speed and are making repeat trips to enjoy this high-octane, feel-good sequel that strikes at the heart of what moviegoers want to see.
Collider
Brendan Fraser Brought to Tears by Standing Ovation for ‘The Whale’
The 2022 Venice Film Festival is halfway through its run and, as expected, the movie event has brought together a slate of titles that have become this year’s standouts, and we’ll certainly hear from them in the months to come. One of these titles, The Whale, was already a must-watch from the get-go: the movie stars Brendan Fraser as a 600-pound man who is doing his best to reconnect with his estranged daughter. Yesterday, the movie had its premiere at the festival, and the public’s reaction to his performance was more than enthusiastic.
Collider
'Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director’s Edition' Deleted Scene Sees Kirk Reporting Their Losses [Exclusive]
Space: the final frontier. But nothing is truly final, is it? Almost forty-three years ago, Star Trek: The Motion Picture arrived in theaters, but it wasn't until 2001 that Robert Wise's director's cut arrived on DVD for audiences to enjoy anew. Yet again, Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director’s Edition has returned to the pop culture conversation as it arrives on Blu-ray, in gorgeously remastered 4K Ultra HD, today, ahead of the highly anticipated Star Trek Day later this week. With both of these momentous occasions occurring this week, Paramount was kind enough to beam down an exclusive deleted scene from Star Trek: The Motion Picture for Collider to share with Trekkies.
Collider
'Arrow' Star David Ramsey Addresses John Diggle's Green Lantern Future
Arrow's John Diggle may still have a future as an Emerald Knight. While at DragonCon (via The Direct), David Ramsey talked about Diggle's possible Green Lantern future. Although Diggle's story in the Arrowverse began as Oliver Queen's (Stephen Amell) bodyguard, he later joined Oliver in his quest to save Starling City (which later became Star City). Starting in the show's fourth season, Diggle began suiting up as Spartan. In Season 6, he even took up the mantle of Green Arrow after Oliver temporarily retired. In Arrow's series finale, Diggle found a box with a glowing green light, which is hinted to be a Green Lantern ring.
Collider
'Glitch': Korean Sci-Fi Series Sets Release Date on Netflix
With many critically acclaimed K-Dramas conquering pop-culture at the moment, news of an exciting new K-Drama series is always welcome. Thankfully, Netflix has announced a new Korean show, Glitch, which is set to debut on October 7. Netflix Korea has now shared a poster for the series alongside the premiere...
Collider
'Stargirl': Brec Bassinger On the Crossovers She Wants To See
Stargirl lead actress Brec Bassinger has shared who she would like to see Courtney Whitmore team-up with in the future. In an interview with Looper, Bassinger talked about which series she would like to see crossover with Stargirl. Although Stargirl airs on The CW, the series has been mostly kept...
Collider
'After Yang' Director Kogonada Joins Limited Series Adaptation of ‘The Incendiaries’
Deadline is reporting that The Incendiaries, the acclaimed novel from R.O. Kwon, is being adapted into a limited series of the same name and is being developed by FilmNation Entertainment TV. Jessica Jones and Star Trek: Discovery writer Lisa Randolph is on board to write the series, with Kogonada (Pachinko, After Yang) set to direct.
Collider
‘My Best Friend's Exorcism’: 80s-Inspired Plot, Fast-Approaching Release Date & Everything You Need to Know
When Will My Best Friend’s Exorcism Be Released?. Is There a Trailer for My Best Friend’s Exorcism?. Will My Best Friend's Exorcism Be Coming to Theaters or Streaming?. Who Are the Creators Behind My Best Friend’s Exorcism?. What Is My Best Friend's Exorcism About?. Classic 1980s-style horror...
Collider
'Superman & Lois' Season 3 Finds Its Main Villain on 'The Orville' Cast
David Ramsey, known for his role as John Diggle in The CW's Arrowverse as well as being a frequent director on several DC television projects, recently revealed that Chad L. Coleman (The Orville) will be joining Season 3 of Superman & Lois in a currently unnamed role. The original report...
Collider
'How I Met Your Mother:' 9 Times Ted was Worse than Barney
How I Met Your Mother is a tale of relentless love and hopeless romanticism, a story of a starry-eyed dreamer who believes in love at first sight and happy endings. But what if this perspective is as crooked as Lily and Marshall’s first apartment? We know Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor), the show's protagonist, is the narrator through whose eyes we see their world. Ted recounts all incidents based on his memory and portrays the other characters, his so-called "friends," in a way only he could have seen.
Collider
'That '90s Show': Cast, Plot & Everything We Know So Far About the Spinoff Series
Will the Cast of That '70s Show Make An Appearance?. The coming-of-age stoner-comedy tv series That '70s Show is getting a spin-off. Netflix announced That '90s Show in early October amid the current cultural fascination with '90s nostalgia. Like That '70s Show, the new series will be produced by the Carsey-Werner Company, along with That '70s Show creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner returning to write with their daughter Lindsey Turner.
Collider
How to Watch 'Cobra Kai' Season 5: Where to Stream the 'Karate Kid' Series
Ready, aim, kick! Cobra Kai Season 5 is swinging back across our screens with its arrival this week Our favorite bad guys and occasional good guys are gearing up for more showdowns in the mall and inside the dojos, which means plenty of blood, sweat, and tears headed our way. Arriving nine months after Season 4 debuted on December 31, 2020, the series continues to keep alive everything that fans have come to love about the show. Serving as a sequel series to the beloved 80s The Karate Kid franchise, each passing season sees a new (or old) villain coming out of the shadows to challenge the mighty heroes.
Collider
'Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning': Tom Cruise Delivers Ode to Movie Theaters in the Riskiest PSA Yet
A video of star Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie, seemingly in the middle of filming a midair action sequence for the upcoming eighth Mission: Impossible movie, is being circulated online. The video was originally played before the trailer debut of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One at this year’s CinemaCon in April. The event also hosted the first screening of Top Gun: Maverick.
Collider
From 'Atlanta' to 'Fleabag': 11 Short-Running TV Shows That Ended on Their Own Terms
Television series tend – more often than not – to get cancelled before they reach their natural conclusion. Sometimes a series simply ends without resolution. Other times, a series does get a resolution but way too late, and the conclusion doesn't feel quite right. Sometimes, though, a show ends at just the right time, with a short-run concluded in such an ideal way that even if the fans wanted more, it is impossible not to appreciate the creators' understanding that it was enough, that it was time to stop and move on.
Collider
New 'Halloween Ends' Image Teases Laurie Strode‘s Last Stand
The Halloween season is finally upon us, which means Laurie Strode and Michael Myers' decades long battle will soon be over in Halloween Ends this October. There has been so much speculation about this supposed final chapter in the Halloween saga, and fans are anxiously waiting for the end. Now, Universal has released a new image which teases the two mortal enemies are not going down without one last fight.
Collider
'House of the Dragon's Steve Toussaint Was "Gutted" by Miguel Sapochnik's Departure
The quest for the succession of the Iron Throne of Westeros has begun to intensify in the last few weeks. The first three episodes of House of the Dragon has primed the key players in the impending civil war for who will next sit on the throne after the death of King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine). As the plot heats up on-screen, there has been a change to the creative hub behind the scenes with the departure of the series co-showrunner, Miguel Sapochnik. Now, one of the actors playing a key role in the quest for the Iron Throne, Steve Toussaint, has shared his thoughts behind the sudden departure.
Collider
‘Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty’ Sees the Return of Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand
CD Projekt Red, the developer behind Cyberpunk 2077, has released the trailer for its first expansion, titled Phantom Liberty with the “spy-thriller expansion” coming in 2023. The first major expansion will be set in a new district of Night City and promises to bring new locations and characters to players. Aside from these, the expansion will also see the return of Keanu Reeves as the voice of of Johnny Silverhand.
Collider
10 Highest-Rated Movie Franchises Ever, Based on Average Rotten Tomatoes Score
When one is trying to get a feel for the critics' consensus on a certain movie, the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes is many people's go-to. If it's hard for a movie to get good reviews, it's even harder to get those good reviews going across an entire franchise. Such series of movies tend to be legendary classics such as Sergio Leone's Dollars trilogy, or modern favorites of the public such as the John Wickfranchise.
Collider
‘Jeepers Creepers: Reborn’: Release Date, Trailer & Everything You Need to Know About the Horror Reboot
Where to Watch the First Three Jeepers Creepers Films?. Legend has it the Creeper rises every 23 years to feed on the flesh of fearful humans. And, while it has been only five years since Jeepers Creepers 3 was released, filmmakers are dusting off the rusty old Creeper truck and bringing back the trenchcoat-wearing demon once again in Jeepers Creepers: Reborn.
Collider
What Happened to J.J. Abrams’ Multimillion Dollar Project 'Demimonde'?
While J.J. Abrams is now most famous for his work in big blockbusters like some of the most recent Star Wars movies or Star Trek, he began to take off in pop culture in the world of television. It was the TV show Alias that put him on the map as an artist while his involvement (including directing the pilot) for Lost also bolstered his profile. The track record of Abrams in television is incredibly impressive, but that doesn’t mean all his forays into small-screen entertainment have been successful or even managed to get off the ground. Case in point: the HBO program Demimonde, which was canned before it even started shooting.
