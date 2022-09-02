ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

SAPD warns drivers to avoid low water crossings

By Dusty Ellis
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d2YdC_0hg2aCqj00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — SAPD has warned drivers to avoid any and all of the low water crossings specifically the avoid 1000 block of Pulliam near the old bobcat stadium at the low water crossing.

The National Weather Service has issued an Emergency Flash Flood Warning for Tom Green County that will be in effect until 4:45 p.m. They ask that there are no attempts to travel as this is a potentially dangerous and life-threatening situation.

Below we have provided a map of all low water crossings in San Angelo.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yXRRc_0hg2aCqj00
    Avenue N flooded in front Centennial Dorm Hall 9/2/2022 3:08 p.m.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aG2H2_0hg2aCqj00
    A vehicle flooded near Fort Concho (E. Highland) on 9/2/2022 at 3 p.m
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Angelo LIVE!

High Traffic San Angelo Intersection Closed Abruptly Until Further Notice

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo city officials Tuesday announced that the intersection of Johnson St. and A&M Ave. will be closed until further notice.   Where: South A&M Avenue will be closed in both directions at the intersection of South Johnson Street. When: 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, until further notice. Detours: Citizens needing access can use Culver Avenue to Baylor to A&M. City officials didn't elaborate on why the intersection will be closed.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Concho Valley PAWS Responds to Crisis at San Angelo Animal Shelter

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Animal Shelter over the last week has been forced to close down, turn away dogs, and re-home the majority of animals after a roach infestation took over. Concho Valley PAWS had been criticized on social media and elsewhere for the situation. In response,...
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
Tom Green County, TX
Crime & Safety
San Angelo, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Tom Green County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Covid-19 Infections Steady in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Health officials Friday released the latest information on Covid-19 in Tom Green County and it appears the number of infections and hospitalizations remain steady. Weekly COVID-19 report: 8.27.22-9.2.22. Total cases over last seven days: 370. Saturday: 39 cases/9 hospitalizations. Sunday: 30 cases/10 hospitalizations. Monday:...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Flash Flood Warning Issued for San Angelo Until 4:45 p.m.

SAN ANGELO – Heavy rain from isolated thunderstorms has flooded some San Angelo streets prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Flood Advisory in effect until 4:15 p.m. for parts of Tom Green County including the City of San Angelo.  That Advisory has been upgraded to a Flash Flood Warning based upon radar information.  The Flash Flood Warning is in effect for San Angelo Until 4:45 p.m. Weeklong rainy days have saturated the area and any have rain causes flooding of low lying areas.   San Angelo Police and Firefighters have responded to a few requests for assistance at water…
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sapd#Flash Flood Warning#Nexstar Media Inc
ESPN 960 San Angelo

This San Angelo Website For Lost Pets Is Amazing

When it comes to pets, I have a soft spot in my heart. I know how I feel about my two spoiled rotten Persian Cats. I have two, Otis and Anna. This is Anna. They're spoiled beyond words. If they were to ever get out and get lost, I know how completely devastated I would be. Here in San Angelo, we have an incredible website that really comes to the rescue for lost pets.
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NWS
KLST/KSAN

Update: What happened to the motorcyclist on Sherwood

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On September 1, around 12:02 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Sherwood Way and Sunset Drive in reference to a major vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers observed that the collision involved a Lincoln passenger car and a dark-colored motorcycle. The San Angelo Fire Department arrived on the scene and […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

POLICE: Thursday Crash Sends Biker to the Hospital

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police are investigating the cause of a crash during the noon hour Thursday that sent a biker to the hospital with significant injuries.   According to the San Angelo Police Department, Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Sherwood Way and Sunset Drive Thursday around noon in reference to a Major Vehicle Accident. Upon arrival, Officers observed that the collision involved a Lincoln passenger car and a dark colored motorcycle. San Angelo Fire Department arrived on scene and began administering first aid to the rider of the motorcycle (45-year-old male).…
SAN ANGELO, TX
brady-today.com

Flood Advisory in Effect Until 12:45 AM (9-1-2022)

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a FLOOD ADVISORY in effect until 12:45 AM CDT Thursday, Sept 1. for a portion of west central Texas, including the following counties, Mason, McCulloch and San Saba. At 9:37 PM CDT, Radar indicated a cluster of thunderstorms with very heavy rain moving north into Mason and San Saba Counties. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are likely, with localized higher amounts possible. Minor flooding is expected to begin shortly in the advisory area with minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
MCCULLOCH COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAFD hosting 9/11 memorial service

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Fire Department is hosting a public 9/11 memorial service at 9 a.m. Friday, September 9, at the City’s 9/11 monument near Celebration Bridge along the Concho River, adjacent to the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St. The program will feature a keynote address from Col. Eugene […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy