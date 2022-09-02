Read full article on original website
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigating 2 stabbings
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning following stabbings in north and south Charlotte. One of the incidents happened off Ballantyne Commons Parkway, close to the intersection of Providence Promenade Drive. The other stabbing took place on Braveheart Lane, a neighborhood off Oakdale Road.
Charlotte police investigating homicide on Labor Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in northeast Charlotte early Monday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a reported shooting on West Sugar Creek Road near the intersection with W.T. Harris Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. on Labor Day. When officers got to the scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
Man charged with murder also connected to previous shootings, Rowan County deputies say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A man previously charged in two different shootings is now charged with allegedly killing a man in Salisbury nearly a year ago, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. John Pierre Jandrew, 34, was arrested Friday and charged with the killing of Timothy James Long.
Shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station leaves one dead
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for answers after one person was killed early Monday morning outside of a gas station in northeast Charlotte. Police say they got a call around 2:30 a.m. about a downed person off West Sugar Creek Road, near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Officials say...
Victim Identified in North Charlotte Deadly Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have released the name of a man that was shot and killed early Monday morning in north Charlotte. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Rahmiek Brown. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, homicide detectives were called to the 6200 block of West Sugar Creek around...
Two charged after 6-year-old killed in street race crash face Gaston County judge
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man and woman charged after authorities say a young boy was killed during a street race faced a judge in Gaston County Tuesday morning. Troopers say 6-year-old Liam Lagunas was killed in that crash along U.S. 74 and Sparrow Springs Road back in June 2021.
Authorities make arrest in 2021 Rowan County shooting death investigation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities in Rowan County have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man nearly one year ago. According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, John Pierre Jandrew was taken into custody for the Oct. 17, 2021, murder of 35-year-old Timothy James “T.J.” Long.
Woman who stole Shelby police car led 140 MPH high-speed chase on I-74
SHELBY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman stole a Shelby police cruiser and then led a 140 MPH high-speed chase Sunday night, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Monday. Highway Patrol said 30-year-old Chelsea Horsley entered a Shelby Police vehicle while an officer was speaking to someone else and took off on Highway 74 […]
Body of missing boater found in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — The body of a missing boater was found in Lancaster County Monday afternoon, officials confirmed. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said 32-year-old Jeremiah Williams was reported missing near Stumpy Pond early Sunday morning. He was on a boat with two other people and fell over the front of the boat, authorities say.
NCDOT awards $691K contract to replace Union County bridge
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A bridge on Prospect Road in southern Union County is set to be replaced in the coming months, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced. The bridge on Prospect Road over Polecat Creek will be rebuilt with work expected to be complete by next April,...
Two people shot, one bit by dog in reported domestic dispute
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were shot, a third person was attacked by a dog in a reported domestic dispute in Salisbury. The incident happened on Saturday morning just after 1:00 a.m., according to police. The location was a residence in the 1900 block of W. Jake Alexander Blvd.
Man accused of holding gun to person’s head, firing at officers was shot in NC, police say
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of holding a gun to someone’s head at a Gaston County home on Sunday was shot and injured by police after authorities said he fired multiple shots at officers, according to the Gaston County Police Department. Police said the incident began around 11:32 a.m. on […]
Sister of girl injured in deadly Lexington DUI crash reacts to suspect's bond being reduced
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The half-sister of two young girls injured in a deadly DUI crash in Lexington said she's disappointed the suspect's bond has been reduced. Amber Whitaker was in custody on a $500,000 bond, but last week that bond was reduced to $75,000. Whitaker was charged in a deadly DWI crash in June that killed an 8-year-old child and injured three other kids, two of them were her daughters.
Semi overturns after striking two highway patrol cars, closing I-77 for several hours
Authorities said a tractor-trailer suspected of being involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes beginning in Gaston County struck two North Carolina Highway Patrol cars in Iredell County and then overturned, closing the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 for several hours Saturday night. Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger, in a news release, said...
One killed in crash involving two motorcycles and pickup truck
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed on Sunday night in a crash involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck in the Rowan County town of Spencer. Officials with the Spencer Fire Department said emergency responders were dispatched at 6:13 p.m. to the crash in the 800 block of North Salisbury Avenue. The location is near a retirement center.
Tractor trailer crashes, trees down after heavy rainfall in the foothills
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The foothills have had a Labor Day full of heavy rain, causing several car crashes and trees to fall down. Highway patrol told Reporter Dave Faherty that they responded to several crashes along the foothills. Among those crashes was a tractor trailer hauling food that...
Juvenile injured during shooting at a Dollar General in Pageland, S.C.
PAGELAND, S.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile was shot and a man arrested after an argument broke out Saturday at a Dollar General in Pageland, S.C. Officers say the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. at the store on South Van Lingle Mungo Boulevard. According to investigators, 23-year-old Jermaze Marquise Evans...
Multi-county tractor-trailer DWI hot pursuit with NC state troopers ends in crash after hitting spike strip
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The driver of a tractor-trailer is facing several charges after a multiple-county chase that ended in a crash, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, state troopers attempted to pull over a tractor-trailer in Mecklenburg County. Troopers say that the tractor-trailer was the suspect […]
Pedestrian killed following collision in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after a collision with a vehicle in east Charlotte early Saturday morning. According to Medic, the incident happened in the 5400 block of Camp Stewart Road. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. It is unclear if any suspects are...
Semi overturns, strikes patrol vehicles after leading high-speed chase on I-77
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An impaired suspect who was driving a tractor-trailer led a high-speed chase on I-77 before overturning and striking two patrol vehicles, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Sunday. Troopers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop in Mecklenburg County around 8:10 p.m. Saturday on I-77 on a tractor-trailer. […]
