WBTV

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigating 2 stabbings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning following stabbings in north and south Charlotte. One of the incidents happened off Ballantyne Commons Parkway, close to the intersection of Providence Promenade Drive. The other stabbing took place on Braveheart Lane, a neighborhood off Oakdale Road.
WCNC

Charlotte police investigating homicide on Labor Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in northeast Charlotte early Monday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a reported shooting on West Sugar Creek Road near the intersection with W.T. Harris Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. on Labor Day. When officers got to the scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
WBTV

Shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station leaves one dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for answers after one person was killed early Monday morning outside of a gas station in northeast Charlotte. Police say they got a call around 2:30 a.m. about a downed person off West Sugar Creek Road, near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Officials say...
wccbcharlotte.com

Victim Identified in North Charlotte Deadly Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have released the name of a man that was shot and killed early Monday morning in north Charlotte. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Rahmiek Brown. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, homicide detectives were called to the 6200 block of West Sugar Creek around...
WCNC

Body of missing boater found in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — The body of a missing boater was found in Lancaster County Monday afternoon, officials confirmed. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said 32-year-old Jeremiah Williams was reported missing near Stumpy Pond early Sunday morning. He was on a boat with two other people and fell over the front of the boat, authorities say.
WBTV

Two people shot, one bit by dog in reported domestic dispute

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were shot, a third person was attacked by a dog in a reported domestic dispute in Salisbury. The incident happened on Saturday morning just after 1:00 a.m., according to police. The location was a residence in the 1900 block of W. Jake Alexander Blvd.
WFMY NEWS2

Sister of girl injured in deadly Lexington DUI crash reacts to suspect's bond being reduced

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The half-sister of two young girls injured in a deadly DUI crash in Lexington said she's disappointed the suspect's bond has been reduced. Amber Whitaker was in custody on a $500,000 bond, but last week that bond was reduced to $75,000. Whitaker was charged in a deadly DWI crash in June that killed an 8-year-old child and injured three other kids, two of them were her daughters.
Statesville Record & Landmark

Semi overturns after striking two highway patrol cars, closing I-77 for several hours

Authorities said a tractor-trailer suspected of being involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes beginning in Gaston County struck two North Carolina Highway Patrol cars in Iredell County and then overturned, closing the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 for several hours Saturday night. Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger, in a news release, said...
WBTV

One killed in crash involving two motorcycles and pickup truck

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed on Sunday night in a crash involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck in the Rowan County town of Spencer. Officials with the Spencer Fire Department said emergency responders were dispatched at 6:13 p.m. to the crash in the 800 block of North Salisbury Avenue. The location is near a retirement center.
WBTV

Juvenile injured during shooting at a Dollar General in Pageland, S.C.

PAGELAND, S.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile was shot and a man arrested after an argument broke out Saturday at a Dollar General in Pageland, S.C. Officers say the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. at the store on South Van Lingle Mungo Boulevard. According to investigators, 23-year-old Jermaze Marquise Evans...
FOX8 News

Multi-county tractor-trailer DWI hot pursuit with NC state troopers ends in crash after hitting spike strip

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The driver of a tractor-trailer is facing several charges after a multiple-county chase that ended in a crash, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, state troopers attempted to pull over a tractor-trailer in Mecklenburg County. Troopers say that the tractor-trailer was the suspect […]
WBTV

Pedestrian killed following collision in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after a collision with a vehicle in east Charlotte early Saturday morning. According to Medic, the incident happened in the 5400 block of Camp Stewart Road. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. It is unclear if any suspects are...
