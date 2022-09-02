Miami Marlins outfielder Avisail Garcia (hamstring) is back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. The Marlins activated Garcia from the injured list on Tuesday after he missed more than a month of action. He will start in right field and bat cleanup while Brian Anderson moves to left field in place of an idle Jerar Encarnacion. The Marlins optioned Peyton Burdick to Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding roster move.

MIAMI, FL ・ 53 MINUTES AGO