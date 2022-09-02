Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Joey Gallo starting in left field
The Los Angeles Dodgers listed Joey Gallo as their starting left fielder for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will take over left field for Sunday's game against the Padres while Miguel Vargas takes a seat. Gallo is listed seventh on the Dodgers' batting order. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Rob Refsnyder not in Boston's Monday lineup
Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Refsnyder is being replaced in center field by Enrique Hernandez versus Rays starter Luis Patino. In 138 plate appearances this season, Refsnyder has a .319 batting average with an .894 OPS, 4...
numberfire.com
3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 9/6/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Brandon Crawford batting sixth for Giants on Monday
San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Crawford will start at shortstop on Monday and bat sixth versus left-hander Andrew Heaney and the Dodgers. Luis Gonzalez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Crawford for 7.9 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Mets leave James McCann off Sunday lineup
The New York Mets did not list James McCann in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. McCann will take a seat Sunday while Tomas Nido starts at catcher and bats ninth. Our models project McCann for 32 more plate appearances this season, with 1 home run, 3...
numberfire.com
Evan Longoria batting fourth for Giants on Monday
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Longoria will start at third base on Monday and bat fourth versus left-hander Andrew Heaney and the Dodgers. LaMonte Wade Jr. moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Longoria for 14.0...
numberfire.com
Alejandro Kirk catching for Blue Jays on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Kirk will catch for right-hander Mitch White on Tuesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and Baltimore. Danny Jansen returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Kirk for 12.5 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Whit Merrifield batting ninth for Toronto on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Merrifield will start at second base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and the Orioles. Jackie Bradley Jr. returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Merrifield for 10.3 FanDuel...
MLB・
numberfire.com
J.D. Martinez batting fifth for Boston on Tuesday
Boston Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Martinez will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander JT Chargois and the Rays. Franchy Cordero (ankle) moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Martinez for 12.2...
numberfire.com
Reese McGuire catching for Boston on Tuesday
Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. McGuire will catch for left-hander Rich Hill on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander JT Chargois and the Rays. Kevin Plawecki returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McGuire for 7.4...
numberfire.com
Avisail Garcia (hamstring) active for Marlins, cleaning up Tuesday
Miami Marlins outfielder Avisail Garcia (hamstring) is back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. The Marlins activated Garcia from the injured list on Tuesday after he missed more than a month of action. He will start in right field and bat cleanup while Brian Anderson moves to left field in place of an idle Jerar Encarnacion. The Marlins optioned Peyton Burdick to Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding roster move.
numberfire.com
Mark Mathias hitting fifth in Rangers' Tuesday lineup
Texas Rangers infielder Mark Mathias is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Houston Astros. Mathias will bat in the Rangers' designated hitting spot after Kole Calhoun was rested against Houston's left-hander Framber Valdez. numberFire's models project Mathias to score 8.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
numberfire.com
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. batting eighth on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Gurriel will start in left field on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and Baltimore. Raimel Tapia returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Gurriel for 11.5 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Brendan Donovan batting second for Cardinals on Tuesday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Donovan will start at third base on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Paolo Espino and Washington. Albert Pujols returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Donovan for 10.7 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Trey Mancini sitting for Houston on Tuesday
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Mancini will move to the bench on Tuesday with J.J. Matijevic starting at designated hitter. Matijevic will bat seventh versus right-hander Glenn Otto and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Matijevic for 8.1...
numberfire.com
Astros' J.J. Matijevic batting seventh on Tuesday
Houston Astros infielder J.J. Matijevic is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Matijevic will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Glenn Otto and the Rangers. Trey Mancini moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Matijevic for 8.1 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner catching for Cardinals on Tuesday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Knizner will catch for left-hander Jose Quintana on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Paolo Espino and Washington. Yadier Molina moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Knizner for 6.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes catching for Cubs on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Gomes will catch for left-hander Wade Miley on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Justin Dunn and the Reds. P.J. Higgins returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Gomes for 7.7 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Kansas City's Hunter Dozier operating third base on Tuesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is batting eighth in Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Dozier will start at third base after Bobby Witt Jr. was shifted to shortstop and Nicky Lopez was given a breather. In a matchup against Cleveland's right-hander Shane Bieber, our models project Dozier to...
numberfire.com
Nick Madrigal leading off for Cubs on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Madrigal will start at second base on Tuesday and bat first versus right-hander Justin Dunn and the Reds. Zach McKinstry returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Madrigal for 8.6 FanDuel points on...
