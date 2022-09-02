Read full article on original website
Butch Miller
3d ago
bs, once again, force feeding and supporting a cashless socialist society adgenda, by brainless "educators". forget your cards.
Julie Grove
3d ago
What is wrong with so many? Why cashless? They follow the money. Monitor your every move. This just helps the agenda to our current administration. I say boycott all cashless anything!
Bucky the Bison, mascot of Bucknell Athletics, inks NIL deal
LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The mascot for Bucknell athletics, “Bucky the Bison”, has signed a groundbreaking NIL (name, image, and likeness) deal. Bucky recently signed the deal with Service First Federal Credit Union. Similar agreements allow college athletes to make some money using their name and images for off-campus business ventures. But this time, […]
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022
Harrisburg vs Delaware Valley in high school football — Bethlehem Catholic 21, Pocono Mountain West 0. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Nanticoke, September 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Old Forge High School football team will have a game with Greater Nanticoke Area High School on September 05, 2022, 13:15:00. Old Forge High SchoolGreater Nanticoke Area High School.
Wyoming Area’s Dominic DeLuca makes quick impact for Penn State at Purdue
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. For Dominic DeLuca, it was three months shy of three years between tackles in a live game. The last one had come in the first week of December in 2019. Playing quarterback and safety despite a torn ACL, DeLuca helped lead Wyoming Area to an incredible rally and a state championship in Hershey.
Wyoming County Fair canceled on Labor Day
MESHOPPEN, Pa. — The last day of the Wyoming County Fair in Meshoppen has been canceled because of weather conditions. Fair organizers made the announcement on their Facebook page on Monday morning. Officials said inclement weather and the possibility of flooding conditions force them to close. Pull down the...
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven Jaycees Regatta on schedule
LOCK HAVEN, PA – As of noon on Sunday, the 51st annual Lock Haven Area Jaycees Labor Day Regatta remains on schedule. That means that the much-anticipated fireworks display remains set for 10 p.m. Sunday, with the rain date Monday at 9 p.m. Weather forecasters say there is a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms tonight but as of noon the fireworks are still good to go Sunday night (therecord-online will post any changes to the schedule when received).
skooknews.com
Shenandoah Valley Inducts New Members into Sports Hall of Fame
On Friday evening, prior to the start of the Blue Devils' first home game, Shenandoah Valley inducted new members into their sports hall of fame. This year, the members were inducted for the Class of 2020 as well as the Class of 2022. The 2020 inductees included:. Frank Carduff. Josh...
Soggy cleanup at the campground
BACK MOUNTAIN, Pa. — The heavy rains make for good fishing for the herons at Frances Slocum State Park on Monday. It can't be said that it was the same for campers packing up and heading home from the campground in Kingston Township. "Saw a little bit of lightning,...
Parents sue State College school district, claiming Title IX violation over ice hockey
State College, Pa. — A group of parents sued the State College school district in federal court, claiming the district violated Title IX discrimination laws when their daughters were denied the opportunity to play ice hockey. The suit was filed in Williamsport on Aug. 25 by parents of three students. According to court documents, the girls wanted to participate in the State College Ice Hockey Club (SCIHC), which is run by a parent booster group and competes in the Laurel Mountain Hockey League. ...
Take the cannolis – and an umbrella – at La Festa in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Rain was pouring off tents and splashing all over tables set up for la Festa Italiana on Courthouse Square in Scranton, but spirits were still high amidst those at the festival. The wet and soggy weather may have kept some people away, but not all. "Our...
Visit The Largest Antique Mall in Pennsylvania
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Pennsylvania is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
therecord-online.com
Cochran and Stroup Earn Race Victories
MILL HALL, PA– Tylor Cochran of Williamsport won his second RaceSaver Sprint Car feature of the season. AJ Stroup of Middleburg won his third feature of season, claiming the summer championship event presented by BAM’s Mobile Electronic. Brayden Kuhn of Greencastle won the 270 Micros, Johnny Smith of Scranton won the 600 Micros and Larry Beachel of New Columbia won the 4 Cylinders.
Flood watch issued for parts of central Pa. through Tuesday
A slow moving system is bringing much-needed rain to central Pennsylvania, and along with it the possibility for flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon and Cumberland counties. Flood watches are issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. Showers and thunderstorms are...
lykensvalley.org
Pine Grove – Lovers Lane
An undated post card view of a road in Pine Grove, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, widely known as “Lovers Lane” The photographer was said to be Alvin C. Schwalm. the location in 1971 was identified as an extension of American Legion Boulevard which crosses the hill to Pine Hill Drive and meets Sweet Arrow Lake Road.
This Pennsylvania town is one of the best for fall festivities: study
September rolls around and everyone starts to cozy up to the fall vibes. If you’re looking for the perfect spot to traipse through fallen leaves in an oversized sweater, there’s one right here in Pennsylvania you can head to. SIMILAR STORIES: This place in N.J. is Airbnb’s most...
Matt McGloin running for Lackawanna County Commissioner
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — McGloin made the announcement at his childhood home on Merrifield Avenue in Scranton. He plans to run on the Democratic ticket in 2023. "My mother has always said to me never forget where you're from. And I never have, and I never will. And the reason for that is you, it's the people of this great county that make never wanting to forget where you're from. So simple. This is our home," said McGloin.
Mauch Chunk Lake limits visitors this Labor Day
JIM THORPE, Pa. — Despite the gray and gloomy day, season pass holder Kathleen Sikorsky of Bowmanstown was one of the only people on the beach at Mauch Chuck Lake on the outskirts of Jim Thorpe. "I'm enjoying the beach and the lake. We come here a lot. We've...
La Festa Italiana celebrates final day
SCRANTON, LACKAWANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was a soggy final day for La Festa Italiana in downtown Scranton. The nonstop and occasionally heavy rain kept the crowds small. Eyewitness News caught some vendors packing up their stands to head home early. However, some others stuck it out. But despite the rain, quite a few people […]
Italian mass held in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Sunday at La Festa Italiana means an Italian mass. Bishop of Scranton Joseph Bambera presided over the mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Wyoming Avenue. This year's mass was held in memory of members and friends of La Festa Italiana who passed away since...
Heavy traffic on Route 11 in Columbia County
Berwick, Pa. — Traffic in the area of Route 11 southbound in Berwick, Columbia County, may be heavier than usual due to a tractor trailer crash that closed both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 255 in Luzerne County, according to PennDOT. Traffic was being detoured from Interstate 80 westbound at Exit 250 (Route 93) to Route 11. There may be traffic backlog in this area and should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution. Check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
