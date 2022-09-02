ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homicide suspect’s $1M bond revoked after new arrest

By Ellie Stamp
 6 days ago

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a New Haven man on Wednesday for attempting to flee the scene of a crime in Bridgeport, as well as multiple weapons and motor vehicle violations.

Police said they stopped a silver Ford Taurus bearing a paper registration plate for the violations on Route 8 North near Exit #3.

The operator of the Taurus was identified as 31-year-old Raashon Jackson of New Haven and his passenger was identified as 28-year-old Crystal Gonzalez.

Mugshot of Raashon Jackson (IMAGE CREDIT: CSP)

During the course of the investigation, officers determined the registration was counterfeit and the Taurus was uninsured. Police also learned Jackson had a suspended driver’s license.

Officers found a loaded gun inside the Taurus and Jackson proceeded to flee the scene on foot. Jackson was then caught and apprehended by state police in the immediate vicinity of Housatonic Avenue.

State police then learned Jackson was released on a $1,000,000 bond for an ongoing homicide trial. On Friday a superior court judge revoked that bond. In addition Jackson is also being held on a $2,000,000 bond for the new charges.

Jackson sustained minor injuries as a result of his foot pursuit and was treated and released at Bridgeport Hospital.

Jackson was charged with the following offenses:

  • Operating an unregistered motor vehicle
  • Falsifying a marker
  • Operating a motor vehicle without minimum insurance
  • Operating a motor vehicle under suspension
  • Traveling unreasonably fast
  • Operating a motor vehicle without tint inspection
  • Transfer of a pistol or revolver
  • Carrying a pistol without a permit
  • Possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle
  • Illegal sale or purchase of a large capacity magazine
  • Interfering with an officer, or resisting an officer
  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Criminal possession of ammunition
  • Violation of conditional release in the 1 st degree

Gonzelez was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop G for multiple offenses.

Mugshot of Crystal Gonzalez (IMAGE CREDIT: CSP)

Gonzalez was charged with transferring a pistol or revolver, carrying a pistol without a permit and possessing a weapon in a motor vehicle.

She was released on a $25,000 bond and was scheduled to appear at Bridgeport Superior Court.

stan speer
6d ago

that's the problem with all those offenses why was a bond even offered and where the hell they come up with a million in bond

6d ago

Our judicial system is failing to protect the citizens of our state! You can’t blame the suspects their just taking advantage of all the opportunities that are available from our court systems. Just like politicians, Smdh. Hopefully things will change but when they do the community can’t be selective to whom they feel the changes should be applied to either! It’s called EQUAL JUSTICE FOR ALL… This right here is just straight bull 💩

6d ago

They need a dam thumbs down 👎🏼 option in the article section where the 👍🏼and comment box is Smdh cuz this is crazy as hell

