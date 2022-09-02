ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MO

KCTV 5

Shooting in KCMO kills 1, injures 1 on Labor Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Labor Day, which left one person dead. According to police, officers were called to the area of E. 16th Street and Oakley regarding a shooting. When they arrived, they began searching the area. A few minutes later, however, they then received another 911 call about a shooting in the 5600 block E. 17th St. There is an apartment complex at that second location.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Jackson County, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Pair of Warrant Arrests Monday In The Area

The Highway Patrol says they made a pair of warrant arrests in the area Monday. The first of the arrests happened at 2:50 P.M. in DeKalb County when Troopers arrested 43-year-old St. Joseph resident Crystal L. Melton on two Buchanan County arrest warrants for probation violations. Melton was booked into...
KCTV 5

4 shot at Kansas City Labor Day house party; 2 dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Labor Day house party in Kansas City ended Monday night when four people were shot, with two of them dying from their injuries. Police and medical crews responded at 10:45 p.m. to a home on Manchester Avenue near East 73rd Street in regards to a shooting call. Arriving officers found three gunshot victims. Two of those victims died at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KMBC.com

Two killed in quadruple shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a deadly quadruple shooting at a home Monday night. Police were called to 73rd and Manchester Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found three people shot. Two victims died at the scene, and a third was...
FOX4 News Kansas City

Shots fired at Independence Center; no injuries reported

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police are investigating after shots were fired Monday afternoon inside Independence Center. According to the Independence Police Department, an off-duty officer was inside the mall around 3 p.m. and called to report the sound of gunshots. When officers arrived, they determined that at least three shots were fired, but they were unable […]
KCTV 5

4 shot at KCMO house party; 2 dead

Missouri lawmakers will not be getting together for a slated special session Tuesday, which was set to discuss cutting state income taxes. Families describe tense moments after shots were fired inside Independence Center. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Amanda Chafa said this is the second shooting she has witnessed in...
kttn.com

SUV stopped going 96 mph on Highway 36, driver and passenger arrested

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a man was arrested on September 1st after a sports utility vehicle was checked speeding. A deputy near Mooresville radioed that the SUV was going east on Highway 36 at 96 miles per hour in a 65 zone. Another deputy responded to Highway 36 and reportedly checked the vehicle going 100 miles per hour just outside of Chillicothe.
KCTV 5

Shooting at Kansas City Quiktrip early Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting outside a Kansas City gas station left one person hospitalized early Tuesday morning. Officers and emergency medical crews responded at 4:08 a.m. to the Quiktrip on Truman Road near Winchester Avenue in regard to a shooting. Crews transported one victim to the hospital....
KCTV 5

Person watching car doing donuts in parking struck and killed, driver in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died early Monday morning after he was struck by a Dodge Charger that was doing donuts in a parking lot. The Kansas City Police Department stated just that just after midnight, two vehicles, including an orange Dodge Charger, were conducting “an illegal street racing side show” in front of a large crowd at the American Freight Warehouse parking off Front Street.
KMBC.com

Man charged with killing his father at Lee's Summit home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been charged with fatally shooting his father Wednesday at a Lee's Summit home. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Michael E. Hamilton was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Robert Hamilton. Police were called to...
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO

