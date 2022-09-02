Read full article on original website
New ballistics info from KC homicide leads to charges in 2021 killing
KANSAS CITY —An investigation last week of a Kansas City homicide in the 3000 block of Harrison has resulted in charges being filed against a Kansas City man who was a suspect in a 2021 homicide, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Craig D. Moss Jr, 31,...
KCTV 5
Shooting in KCMO kills 1, injures 1 on Labor Day
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Labor Day, which left one person dead. According to police, officers were called to the area of E. 16th Street and Oakley regarding a shooting. When they arrived, they began searching the area. A few minutes later, however, they then received another 911 call about a shooting in the 5600 block E. 17th St. There is an apartment complex at that second location.
Kansas City man involved in shooting sentenced for illegal firearms
A Kansas City man who was involved in two separate shootings on the same day was sentenced Tuesday in federal court for illegally possessing firearms.
2 dead, 2 hurt in Kansas City house party shooting
Two people are dead and two more were injured in a shooting at a house party on Manchester Avenue in Kansas City late Monday night.
northwestmoinfo.com
Pair of Warrant Arrests Monday In The Area
The Highway Patrol says they made a pair of warrant arrests in the area Monday. The first of the arrests happened at 2:50 P.M. in DeKalb County when Troopers arrested 43-year-old St. Joseph resident Crystal L. Melton on two Buchanan County arrest warrants for probation violations. Melton was booked into...
KCTV 5
4 shot at Kansas City Labor Day house party; 2 dead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Labor Day house party in Kansas City ended Monday night when four people were shot, with two of them dying from their injuries. Police and medical crews responded at 10:45 p.m. to a home on Manchester Avenue near East 73rd Street in regards to a shooting call. Arriving officers found three gunshot victims. Two of those victims died at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KMBC.com
Two killed in quadruple shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a deadly quadruple shooting at a home Monday night. Police were called to 73rd and Manchester Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found three people shot. Two victims died at the scene, and a third was...
Shots fired at Independence Center; no injuries reported
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police are investigating after shots were fired Monday afternoon inside Independence Center. According to the Independence Police Department, an off-duty officer was inside the mall around 3 p.m. and called to report the sound of gunshots. When officers arrived, they determined that at least three shots were fired, but they were unable […]
Man dies in Monday evening double shooting in Kansas City
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a shooting that critically injured a man on Monday evening.
KCTV 5
4 shot at KCMO house party; 2 dead
Missouri lawmakers will not be getting together for a slated special session Tuesday, which was set to discuss cutting state income taxes. Families describe tense moments after shots were fired inside Independence Center. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Amanda Chafa said this is the second shooting she has witnessed in...
kttn.com
SUV stopped going 96 mph on Highway 36, driver and passenger arrested
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a man was arrested on September 1st after a sports utility vehicle was checked speeding. A deputy near Mooresville radioed that the SUV was going east on Highway 36 at 96 miles per hour in a 65 zone. Another deputy responded to Highway 36 and reportedly checked the vehicle going 100 miles per hour just outside of Chillicothe.
Pedestrian killed on I-435 Northbound Sunday morning
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian killed Sunday morning.
KMBC.com
One arrest made after boat crash in Gardner sends two people to the hospital
GARDNER, Kan. — An unidentified person has been arrested after a boat crash late Sunday night on Gardner Lake sent two people to the hospital. According to Sergeant David Rollf with the Gardner Police Department, alcohol was a factor in the crash. Rollf said the boat hit an outcropping...
KCTV 5
Shooting at Kansas City Quiktrip early Tuesday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting outside a Kansas City gas station left one person hospitalized early Tuesday morning. Officers and emergency medical crews responded at 4:08 a.m. to the Quiktrip on Truman Road near Winchester Avenue in regard to a shooting. Crews transported one victim to the hospital....
KCTV 5
Families describe tense moments after shots were fired inside Independence Center
What could be better than reeling in a big catch on this Labor Day? Today, Photojournalist Greg Milota takes you to Kaw Point Park to see if any fish were biting!. Kansas City police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Labor Day, which left one person dead. Families...
KCTV 5
Person watching car doing donuts in parking struck and killed, driver in custody
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died early Monday morning after he was struck by a Dodge Charger that was doing donuts in a parking lot. The Kansas City Police Department stated just that just after midnight, two vehicles, including an orange Dodge Charger, were conducting “an illegal street racing side show” in front of a large crowd at the American Freight Warehouse parking off Front Street.
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash near Kensington Ave, east 26th Street
A motorcyclist was critically injured in crash that happened on Monday evening at Kensington Avenue and east 26th Street.
Motorcyclist ejected in Kansas City crash near 26th, Kensington
A motorcyclist was ejected and critically injured after hitting a Chevrolet Traverse near East 16th Street and Kensington Avenue Monday.
Pedestrian struck, killed near I-435 and Gregory
A body was discovered in the median of northbound Interstate 435 just south of Gregory Boulevard. Crews were called to the scene shortly before 9 a.m.
KMBC.com
Man charged with killing his father at Lee's Summit home
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been charged with fatally shooting his father Wednesday at a Lee's Summit home. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Michael E. Hamilton was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Robert Hamilton. Police were called to...
