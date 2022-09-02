KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Labor Day, which left one person dead. According to police, officers were called to the area of E. 16th Street and Oakley regarding a shooting. When they arrived, they began searching the area. A few minutes later, however, they then received another 911 call about a shooting in the 5600 block E. 17th St. There is an apartment complex at that second location.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO