Bridget Showcases Road Course Skills at Portland

Bridget and the BMI Racing team loaded up and headed to Portland International Raceway for round 8 of NASCAR's ARCA Menards West Series for the second time this year and held in conjunction with the Indy car series. The format for the race weekend was different from the series' previous...
McLaughlin Dominates at Portland for third win, Power Extends Points Lead Featured

In fall 2020, Scott McLaughlin made his first career IndyCar start at St. Petersburg in the 2020 season finale. He crashed on lap 46. Less than 2 years later, the 29-year-old Australian SuperCars legend is poised to become the next big star in the NTT IndyCar series. McLaughlin dominated Sunday’s race at Portland International Raceway for his third win of the season.
Championship Celebration Concludes Road to Indy Season

This weekend’s Cooper Tires Grand Prix of Portland brought down the curtain on another successful season for the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires. Having arrived in the Pacific Northwest with a comfortable lead in the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires, Exclusive Autosport’s Louis Foster was able to put the title beyond the reach of his rivals during the first of three races on Friday at the Portland International Raceway road course.
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

