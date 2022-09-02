HOLIDAY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say robbed and cut someone outside a Holiday gas station early Sunday morning. According to deputies, the suspect demanded money from the victim who was walking near the Shell gas station at 2715 US Highway 19 around 4:30 a.m. When the victim refused, the two began to fight.

