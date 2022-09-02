ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota police nab driver doing more than 60 mph over the limit

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are sharing a cautionary tale about speeding, posting a photo of a ticket one driver received over the Labor Day weekend when he was clocked going 99 mph in a 35 mph zone. Police say the driver was stopped as he was coming over...
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Harris
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Police remind drivers to lock their cars

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are reminding drivers to lock their cars up and remove any valuables. Over the weekend, officers responded to nearly 10 vehicle burglaries during the shift. The calls include the following neighborhoods:. 🚨Villago Cir. 🚨Viscaya Pl. 🚨Conrad Ave. 🚨Pin Oaks St.
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Victim injured fighting off accused robber at Pasco County gas station

HOLIDAY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say robbed and cut someone outside a Holiday gas station early Sunday morning. According to deputies, the suspect demanded money from the victim who was walking near the Shell gas station at 2715 US Highway 19 around 4:30 a.m. When the victim refused, the two began to fight.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Animal Cruelty#Gray News#Gray Media Group Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
fox13news.com

Argument leads to shooting near Brooksville gas station, deputies say

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - One man is in custody and another is in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Brooksville. The shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m. on South Broad Street after Hernando County deputies received a report of a shooting "in or a near" the parking lot of the 7-Eleven along that roadway.
BROOKSVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy