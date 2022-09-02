Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Argument leads to shooting at Brooksville 7-Eleven
A man was hospitalized after an argument escalated into a full blown shooting at a Brooksville 7-Eleven early Monday morning, deputies said.
Man seriously hurt following shooting near Brooksville 7-Eleven
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Shots rang out overnight outside a 7-Eleven in Brooksville, leaving one man with life-threatening injuries and another in custody, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said they were called around 1:12 a.m. Monday to a shooting in the area of South Broad Street between John...
Police: 3-year-old child accidentally shoots 5-month-old baby in the hip in Florida; woman arrested
TAMPA, Fla. — A 3-year-old child accidentally shot a 5-month-old baby in the hip in Florida, and a woman in the house at the time of the incident was arrested, according to police. In a news release, the Tampa Police Department said after 1 p.m. on Saturday officers were...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota police nab driver doing more than 60 mph over the limit
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are sharing a cautionary tale about speeding, posting a photo of a ticket one driver received over the Labor Day weekend when he was clocked going 99 mph in a 35 mph zone. Police say the driver was stopped as he was coming over...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
VIDEO: Victim sliced in robbery at Holiday Shell station
Pasco County deputies are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery early Sunday morning.
Pasco Sheriff Needs Tip In Early Morning Robbery That Led To Fight, Slashing
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – On Sunday around 4:30 a.m., a suspect demanded money from a victim walking near the Shell gas station at 2715 US Highway 19 in Holiday. The victim refused and the suspect began fighting the victim. During the fight, the victim was
Man drowns at Madeira Beach, deputies say
A man is dead after a drowning incident in Madeira Beach, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies identify juvenile in 'unsubstantiated' threat made at a Land O' Lakes middle school
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Update: Deputies were able to identify a juvenile following a false threat made at Rushe Middle School in Land O' Lakes, the sheriff's office announced Monday. Detectives began conducting the investigation after it was brought to their attention on Sunday, Sept. 4. At this...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Police remind drivers to lock their cars
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are reminding drivers to lock their cars up and remove any valuables. Over the weekend, officers responded to nearly 10 vehicle burglaries during the shift. The calls include the following neighborhoods:. 🚨Villago Cir. 🚨Viscaya Pl. 🚨Conrad Ave. 🚨Pin Oaks St.
Sleeping driver hits pickup on I-4 in Lakeland; 1 dead: FHP
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 at mile marker 26 in Lakeland.
fox13news.com
Victim injured fighting off accused robber at Pasco County gas station
HOLIDAY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say robbed and cut someone outside a Holiday gas station early Sunday morning. According to deputies, the suspect demanded money from the victim who was walking near the Shell gas station at 2715 US Highway 19 around 4:30 a.m. When the victim refused, the two began to fight.
Hardee County student threatened mass school shooting, deputies say
A Hardee County Schools student was arrested on Saturday after a concerning social media message caught the attention of law enforcement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox13news.com
Florida troopers search for driver who fled after crashing into Pasco bicyclist, leaving him seriously injured
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the driver who fled after colliding with a bicyclist in Pasco County. The crash occurred Saturday around 10:17 p.m. According to investigators, the vehicle, identified as a gray Nissan Altima, was headed west on Lake Patience Road in Land O' Lakes.
fox13news.com
‘Everybody gonna die’: Florida juvenile arrested after allegedly making school shooting threat on Snapchat
HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida minor accused of threatening to shoot up a school on social media has been arrested. According to the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received several tips through Fortify Florida, a suspicious activity reporting app, about a person making threats to commit a school shooting on Snapchat.
Woman found dead at sports complex in Hernando County
A woman was found dead at a sports complex in Hernando County, the sheriff's office said.
fox13news.com
Florida first responders surprise grandmothers with elaborate pregnancy reveal
VENICE, Fla. - A Davenport firefighter, a Sarasota paramedic, and a Venice PD marine officer conspired to carry out an elaborate pregnancy reveal, surprising both of the baby's grandmothers with the good news. Brian and Annamarie Whalen recently moved closer to the coast from Davenport in Polk County, where Brian...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Victim recovering from alligator bite in Bradenton
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating an alligator 'incident' in Bradenton.
fox13news.com
Argument leads to shooting near Brooksville gas station, deputies say
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - One man is in custody and another is in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Brooksville. The shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m. on South Broad Street after Hernando County deputies received a report of a shooting "in or a near" the parking lot of the 7-Eleven along that roadway.
wbtw.com
Florida woman cut boyfriend with cleaver for turning on a fan, affidavit says
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg woman was arrested Friday after deputies said she attacked her boyfriend with a cleaver. Jaime Pereira, 33, had gotten into an argument with her boyfriend of three years after she unplugged an electrical fan, an arrest affidavit said. The Pinellas County...
Comments / 11