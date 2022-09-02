Read full article on original website
Laurie Metcalf Wins Outstanding Guest Actress in Comedy Series at Creative Arts Emmys
Laurie Metcalf has won the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, for her role as Weed on Hacks. The award was handed out at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 4. This marked Metcalf's twelfth nomination and fourth win. Hacks had a lot of contenders in...
Brendan Fraser Brought to Tears by Standing Ovation for ‘The Whale’
The 2022 Venice Film Festival is halfway through its run and, as expected, the movie event has brought together a slate of titles that have become this year’s standouts, and we’ll certainly hear from them in the months to come. One of these titles, The Whale, was already a must-watch from the get-go: the movie stars Brendan Fraser as a 600-pound man who is doing his best to reconnect with his estranged daughter. Yesterday, the movie had its premiere at the festival, and the public’s reaction to his performance was more than enthusiastic.
'Top Gun: Maverick' Becomes 5th Highest-Grossing Domestic Film Ever
As summer comes to a close, Top Gun: Maverick continues breaking records across the board, with the new claim-to-fame as the 5th highest-grossing domestic film of all time. The film has already solidified itself at the top of the list as Tom Cruise's highest-grossing film of his impressive career, and it has claimed the title as the #1 film of 2022. It stole a coveted spot in box office history from Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War last month and audiences are feeling the need for speed and are making repeat trips to enjoy this high-octane, feel-good sequel that strikes at the heart of what moviegoers want to see.
How to Watch 'Cobra Kai' Season 5: Where to Stream the 'Karate Kid' Series
Ready, aim, kick! Cobra Kai Season 5 is swinging back across our screens with its arrival this week Our favorite bad guys and occasional good guys are gearing up for more showdowns in the mall and inside the dojos, which means plenty of blood, sweat, and tears headed our way. Arriving nine months after Season 4 debuted on December 31, 2020, the series continues to keep alive everything that fans have come to love about the show. Serving as a sequel series to the beloved 80s The Karate Kid franchise, each passing season sees a new (or old) villain coming out of the shadows to challenge the mighty heroes.
'Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director’s Edition' Deleted Scene Sees Kirk Reporting Their Losses [Exclusive]
Space: the final frontier. But nothing is truly final, is it? Almost forty-three years ago, Star Trek: The Motion Picture arrived in theaters, but it wasn't until 2001 that Robert Wise's director's cut arrived on DVD for audiences to enjoy anew. Yet again, Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director’s Edition has returned to the pop culture conversation as it arrives on Blu-ray, in gorgeously remastered 4K Ultra HD, today, ahead of the highly anticipated Star Trek Day later this week. With both of these momentous occasions occurring this week, Paramount was kind enough to beam down an exclusive deleted scene from Star Trek: The Motion Picture for Collider to share with Trekkies.
Daniel Kaluuya Discusses Creating "Accessible Excellence" With 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul'
Nope actor and Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya is moving behind the camera to produce Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul, the first film from his production company 59%. Written and directed by Adamma Ebo in her feature debut, the comedy-satire film inspired by her Southern Baptist upbringing in Atlanta hits theaters this weekend.
Why 'Severance's "Defiant Jazz" Dance Is One of the Best TV Scenes This Year
Created by Dan Erickson, Severance joins the ranks of the dystopian workplace series that have audiences pondering what it means to create work-life balance. The Emmy-nominated series stars Adam Scott as Mark Scout, an employee from Lumon Industries who agrees to sever his work memories from his nonwork memories. Over the course of the first season, he and his coworkers, played by Zach Cherry, John Turturro, and Britt Lower, discover things aren’t all that they appear with this decision they’ve made.
Who Is Morfydd Clark, the Actor Who Plays Galadriel in 'The Rings of Power'?
If you binged those first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, you’re not alone. Amazon Prime’s costly investment into the world of J.R.R. Tolkien has seemingly paid off, as the series premiere drew a record breaking 25 million viewers. While The Rings of Power was destined to do well due to name recognition alone, the positive word-of-mouth surrounding the series has raised the level of anticipation among fans.
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5: Release Date, Trailer, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know
Is There A Trailer For The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5?. When Will The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Be Released?. Where Can You Stream The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5?. Who’s In The Cast Of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5?. Is there a more terrifying fictional world...
'Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning': Tom Cruise Delivers Ode to Movie Theaters in the Riskiest PSA Yet
A video of star Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie, seemingly in the middle of filming a midair action sequence for the upcoming eighth Mission: Impossible movie, is being circulated online. The video was originally played before the trailer debut of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One at this year’s CinemaCon in April. The event also hosted the first screening of Top Gun: Maverick.
From 'Atlanta' to 'Fleabag': 11 Short-Running TV Shows That Ended on Their Own Terms
Television series tend – more often than not – to get cancelled before they reach their natural conclusion. Sometimes a series simply ends without resolution. Other times, a series does get a resolution but way too late, and the conclusion doesn't feel quite right. Sometimes, though, a show ends at just the right time, with a short-run concluded in such an ideal way that even if the fans wanted more, it is impossible not to appreciate the creators' understanding that it was enough, that it was time to stop and move on.
Daredevil Gets New Scene in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Re-Release
Marvel has re-released Spider-Man: No Way Home to honor National Cinema Day this weekend, and fans are being treated to an extra scene with everyone's favorite Hell's Kitchen lawyer, Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox). The re-release was always touted as having additional footage, though this is the first confirmation that Daredevil himself is in one of the scenes.
Isabelle Fuhrman Joins Kevin Costner's Western 'Horizon'
Isabelle Fuhrman will be donning a bonnet and heading back to the days of the Civil War as Deadline reports that the actress has been tapped to star in the Kevin Costner helmed western, Horizon. Gaining momentum with a star-studded call sheet, Fuhrman will join the previously announced Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campbell Bower, Luke Wilson, Thomas Haden Church, Jena Malone, Alejandro Edda, Tatanka Means, and Michael Rooker.
Mila Kunis Has a Dark Secret to Hide in New 'Luckiest Girl Alive' Trailer
Mila Kunis has everything going for her in a new trailer for Luckiest Girl Alive. The film features the star as Ani FaNelli, a newly anointed New York Times writer with money, fashion, a blue-collar fiancée, and most importantly, "the edge." As a documentarian approaches her about an incident that happened at her school years ago, everything from her perfectly constructed life threatens to crumble before her eyes. Based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name by Jessica Knoll, the film premieres in theaters for a limited run on September 30 before arriving on Netflix on October 7.
'House of the Dragon's Steve Toussaint Was "Gutted" by Miguel Sapochnik's Departure
The quest for the succession of the Iron Throne of Westeros has begun to intensify in the last few weeks. The first three episodes of House of the Dragon has primed the key players in the impending civil war for who will next sit on the throne after the death of King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine). As the plot heats up on-screen, there has been a change to the creative hub behind the scenes with the departure of the series co-showrunner, Miguel Sapochnik. Now, one of the actors playing a key role in the quest for the Iron Throne, Steve Toussaint, has shared his thoughts behind the sudden departure.
Sadie Sink Joins 'Berlin Nobody' Opposite Eric Bana and Jonas Dassler
Rising star Sadie Sink will join the cast of Berlin Nobody. The Stranger Things star joins Eric Bana in the German-set thriller. The upcoming movie is an adaptation of the 2015 Nicholas Hogg novel Tokyo, although as the film's title indicates, the setting has been moved from Tokyo to Berlin.
9 Directors Who Released Two Films in a Single Year
Releasing a movie is tough work for everyone involved, especially the director. Ideally, they're the person who's in control of the film throughout all stages of production. If you think about it, a film's writer is mostly involved in the pre-production, the cast are essential for the production/filming stage, and the editor is there mostly for post-production. They're all important roles, but they can more or less be attributed to one stage of a film's production.
Antonio Banderas Turns Into a Ruthless Hitman With a Heart in 'The Enforcer' Trailer [Exclusive]
Millenium and Screen Media shared today with Collider an exclusive trailer for their upcoming thriller The Enforcer. The noir thriller stars Antonio Banderas (Uncharted) and Kate Bosworth (The Immaculate Room) as members of an underground organization who go head-to-head when she puts the life of an underage girl he befriended at risk. That’s when the enforcer decides to save the girl, despite knowing that doing so may cost his life. The production companies also shared with Collider the release date of the movie, which is set for September 23.
'The Good Doctor' Season 6 Teaser Trailer Promises High Stakes Return
Good news about The Good Doctor, a teaser trailer for the sixth season has finally dropped one month before the season premiere. The Daniel Dae Kim and David Shore-produced medical drama will return for another season on ABC on October 3, which promises plenty of high-stakes action and drama. The...
'That '90s Show': Cast, Plot & Everything We Know So Far About the Spinoff Series
Will the Cast of That '70s Show Make An Appearance?. The coming-of-age stoner-comedy tv series That '70s Show is getting a spin-off. Netflix announced That '90s Show in early October amid the current cultural fascination with '90s nostalgia. Like That '70s Show, the new series will be produced by the Carsey-Werner Company, along with That '70s Show creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner returning to write with their daughter Lindsey Turner.
