Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Georgia football odds and prediction for the Samford game
Georgia football went to Atlanta and had roasted duck for dinner on Saturday as the Dawgs demolished Oregon 49-3. The Dawgs are now 7-0 under head coach Kirby Smart in season openers, and Georgia will welcome Sanford for the first home game of 2022. While it isn’t as big of...
Watch: Oregon coach Dan Lanning shares Kirby Smart message, breaks down loss to Georgia
ATHENS — Kirby Smart offered Dan Lanning some much-needed wisdom after Georgia plucked the Oregon Ducks by a 49-3 count last Saturday. “Talking to Coach Smart after the game he reminded me of his first season, when he was down 31-0 at halftime to Ole Miss at an away game,” said Lanning, who didn’t join the UGA staff until 2018. “That’s a part of it.”
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart: ‘No relief’ for Georgia football, glaring mistakes made in 49-3 win over Oregon
ATHENS — Kirby Smart spent the offseason making sure his program stayed on edge, insistent on guarding against any notion of complacency. The Georgia head coach made it clear on Monday that nothing has changed in that regard on the heels of a 49-3 win over Oregon. “Standards don’t...
Georgia Commits/Targets React to Huge Win Over Oregon
Georgia wowed the country with a beatdown of the 11th ranked Oregon Ducks, and that includes some big-time UGA recruits.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson football: Fans go nuclear on Dabo Swinney against Georgia Tech
Fans on Clemson message boards were not pleased with the team’s early performance against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The 2021 season did not go the way that the Clemson Tigers team and the fanbase had envisioned. They finished the year with a 10-3 record and in third-place in the ACC. But on Labor Day, Clemson had the chance to begin their bounce back tour with a win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart says Georgia has a colorful description for freshman mistakes
Kirby Smart expects plenty from freshman players, and when they make mistakes, the Georgia coaching staff has a colorful term for them. “They have a lot to improve on,” Smart said at his Monday press conference. “The most obvious is there was a lot of mistakes — mistakes that even they’ll tell you, we call them WTFs. There’s a lot of things, like, ‘Why did you do that? You didn’t do that all year. The largest growth for those games is game one, 2, 3. In terms of reaction to their mistakes and what makes a guy. … It allows a player to not make the most glaring mistake. Things that you’ve repped a lot.”
WATCH: Ugly Fight Breaks Out Among Georgia, Oregon Fans at Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game
Saturday’s Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between No. 3 Georgia and No. 11 Oregon didn’t prove to be much of a fight. But just outside the field of play, a much more interesting battle took place: angry Dawgs fan vs. angry Ducks fan. The fight occurred in the concourse of...
Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech
One quarter. That’s all it took for Clemson football fans to get fed up with the offense’s struggles in the 2022 season opener against Georgia Tech. Frustrated Tigers fans took to Twitter to let off some steam- and to take their eyeballs away from the offensive display they were watching. Here are some of the […] The post Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joel Klatt offers candid thoughts about Georgia: 'I didn't expect them to be that good'
Joel Klatt was nearly speechless in describing Georgia’s dominant performance over Oregon on Saturday, and even went so far as to wonder if Georgia did not get the proper respect entering the season. “How about Georgia, what?” Klatt said. “Folks, can we say that the national champion, reigning, who’s...
Kirby Smart gets real after Georgia football embarrassed Oregon in Dan Lanning’s debut for Ducks
The Georgia Bulldogs showed no mercy on the field against the Oregon Ducks in Saturday’s huge 49-3 win down in Atlanta. Coached by former Bulldogs defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, the Ducks simply did not have any answer to the onslaught Georgia football is having on both sides of the field, an overall performance that Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart definitely loved.
dawgnation.com
Watch UGA players march right through a wild tailgate scene
Saturday was a special day for many Georgia fans. They were obviously excited about the start of the season, but also were eager to continue the party that began in January when the Bulldogs claimed their first national championship in more than 40 years. The convergence of those two events...
Watch: 73,000 sing ‘happy birthday’ to Georgia’s Vince Dooley
A man who was sure he’d seen it all got one more surprise Saturday....
IN THIS ARTICLE
dawgnation.com
‘Southern Fried Duck’ t-shirts go on sale after UGA-Oregon
Want to have a great memory of UGA’s dominating win over Oregon?. DawgNation’s partner at TheSevenSix.com is selling a commemorative t-shirt of the instant classic. It reads “Southern Fried Duck,” along with the final score of 49-3.
exoticspotter.com
Shelby Cobra | Spotted in Alpharetta, Georgia
My Aunt spotted this outside her apartment building. The dude who owns it evidently used to work for Shelby. This is an amazing car. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
3 men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery moved to one of the largest state prisons in Georgia
JACKSON, Ga. — The 3 men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020 as he jogged on a Brunswick street were transported to a state prison in Butts County. According to records from the Georgia Department of Corrections, Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan were transported to the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison on August 23. The prison houses offenders who are listed as “Under Death Sentence,” also known as offenders on death row.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
GBI investigating after several people shot at club in Hartwell, Georgia
HARTWELL, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) is investigating a shooting incident that left one person dead in Hartwell, Georgia. According to the GBI, the Hartwell Police Department requested the GBI’s assistance after several people were shot in the parking lot of Jack’s Bar and Grill, a local nightclub located on Highway 29.
accesswdun.com
Sunday wreck claims life of Gainesville man
Speed may have been a factor in the single-vehicle crash early Sunday that claimed the life of one man on Browns Bridge Road. That’s according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Alex Velasquez, 28, of Gainesville died when his truck left the road while trying to negotiate a...
erienewsnow.com
A historic Black-owned barbershop with murals inside discovered in Georgia
A community revitalization group has uncovered forgotten Black barbershop and murals in an alleyway in Sparta, Georgia. Dream Streets Sparta was removing plywood from the front and back entrances of an alley between two buildings on Broad Street when they discovered an old African American barbershop and hand-painted murals. "The...
accesswdun.com
Vehicle strikes, kills Hartwell man in Stephens County
A Hart County man died after being struck while pushing his bicycle in Stephens County early Sunday. The Georgia State Patrol reports that Richard Dale Crowe, 53, of Hartwell was walking north on Historic Highway 17 while pushing his bike in the northbound lane about 4:20 a.m. A 2019 Jeep...
FanSided
280K+
Followers
530K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0