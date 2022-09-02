ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia football odds and prediction for the Samford game

Georgia football went to Atlanta and had roasted duck for dinner on Saturday as the Dawgs demolished Oregon 49-3. The Dawgs are now 7-0 under head coach Kirby Smart in season openers, and Georgia will welcome Sanford for the first home game of 2022. While it isn’t as big of...
ATHENS, GA
960 The Ref

Watch: Oregon coach Dan Lanning shares Kirby Smart message, breaks down loss to Georgia

ATHENS — Kirby Smart offered Dan Lanning some much-needed wisdom after Georgia plucked the Oregon Ducks by a 49-3 count last Saturday. “Talking to Coach Smart after the game he reminded me of his first season, when he was down 31-0 at halftime to Ole Miss at an away game,” said Lanning, who didn’t join the UGA staff until 2018. “That’s a part of it.”
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Clemson football: Fans go nuclear on Dabo Swinney against Georgia Tech

Fans on Clemson message boards were not pleased with the team’s early performance against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The 2021 season did not go the way that the Clemson Tigers team and the fanbase had envisioned. They finished the year with a 10-3 record and in third-place in the ACC. But on Labor Day, Clemson had the chance to begin their bounce back tour with a win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart says Georgia has a colorful description for freshman mistakes

Kirby Smart expects plenty from freshman players, and when they make mistakes, the Georgia coaching staff has a colorful term for them. “They have a lot to improve on,” Smart said at his Monday press conference. “The most obvious is there was a lot of mistakes — mistakes that even they’ll tell you, we call them WTFs. There’s a lot of things, like, ‘Why did you do that? You didn’t do that all year. The largest growth for those games is game one, 2, 3. In terms of reaction to their mistakes and what makes a guy. … It allows a player to not make the most glaring mistake. Things that you’ve repped a lot.”
ATHENS, GA
ClutchPoints

Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech

One quarter. That’s all it took for Clemson football fans to get fed up with the offense’s struggles in the 2022 season opener against Georgia Tech. Frustrated Tigers fans took to Twitter to let off some steam- and to take their eyeballs away from the offensive display they were watching. Here are some of the […] The post Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEMSON, SC
Kirby Smart
ClutchPoints

Kirby Smart gets real after Georgia football embarrassed Oregon in Dan Lanning’s debut for Ducks

The Georgia Bulldogs showed no mercy on the field against the Oregon Ducks in Saturday’s huge 49-3 win down in Atlanta. Coached by former Bulldogs defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, the Ducks simply did not have any answer to the onslaught Georgia football is having on both sides of the field, an overall performance that Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart definitely loved.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Watch UGA players march right through a wild tailgate scene

Saturday was a special day for many Georgia fans. They were obviously excited about the start of the season, but also were eager to continue the party that began in January when the Bulldogs claimed their first national championship in more than 40 years. The convergence of those two events...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery moved to one of the largest state prisons in Georgia

JACKSON, Ga. — The 3 men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020 as he jogged on a Brunswick street were transported to a state prison in Butts County. According to records from the Georgia Department of Corrections, Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan were transported to the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison on August 23. The prison houses offenders who are listed as “Under Death Sentence,” also known as offenders on death row.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

GBI investigating after several people shot at club in Hartwell, Georgia

HARTWELL, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) is investigating a shooting incident that left one person dead in Hartwell, Georgia. According to the GBI, the Hartwell Police Department requested the GBI’s assistance after several people were shot in the parking lot of Jack’s Bar and Grill, a local nightclub located on Highway 29.
HARTWELL, GA
accesswdun.com

Sunday wreck claims life of Gainesville man

Speed may have been a factor in the single-vehicle crash early Sunday that claimed the life of one man on Browns Bridge Road. That’s according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Alex Velasquez, 28, of Gainesville died when his truck left the road while trying to negotiate a...
GAINESVILLE, GA
erienewsnow.com

A historic Black-owned barbershop with murals inside discovered in Georgia

A community revitalization group has uncovered forgotten Black barbershop and murals in an alleyway in Sparta, Georgia. Dream Streets Sparta was removing plywood from the front and back entrances of an alley between two buildings on Broad Street when they discovered an old African American barbershop and hand-painted murals. "The...
SPARTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Vehicle strikes, kills Hartwell man in Stephens County

A Hart County man died after being struck while pushing his bicycle in Stephens County early Sunday. The Georgia State Patrol reports that Richard Dale Crowe, 53, of Hartwell was walking north on Historic Highway 17 while pushing his bike in the northbound lane about 4:20 a.m. A 2019 Jeep...
STEPHENS COUNTY, GA
