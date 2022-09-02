ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Jayhawks’ first game of the season Friday

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — College football is officially back for the 2022 season, and the Kansas Jayhawks are set to take on Tennessee Tech on Friday night.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. from David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence. The game is not scheduled to air on national television, so streaming is the only option outside of showing up to the game.

To stream the game, fans will need a subscription to ESPN+ . The subscription service can be used on Watch ESPN, which is available through the ESPN website, in the App Store on iOS or the Google Play Store on Android.

The Watch ESPN app is also available on most smart TVs and Apple TVs.

This season kicks off the second for Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold. Last season, KU finished 2-10 with wins over South Dakota and an overtime thriller in Austin against Texas.

For tickets or more information, you can visit the KU Athletics website

