Jefferson County, KY

Wave 3

How the new COVID booster protects people, when it will be available

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new COVID booster is coming our way. The bivalent-approved booster means it protects people from the most contagious omicron strains: BA.4 and BA.5. On Thursday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed updated COVID-19 boosters. This comes as Jefferson County remains in the high-risk red...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Report: Almost all Kentucky schools are following safety law

Louisville mother starts nonprofit dedicated to gun violence solutions after daughter shot. Kenya Wade launched a nonprofit in 2020 called Cyclebreakers Breaking Chains Inc., with the mission to find solutions to stop gun violence in the city. Inside the Cards: Sept. 3 2022. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Rodriguez, Wright still absent from UK depth chart

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Star running back Chris Rodriguez and linebacker Jordan Wright are still absent from UK’s depth chart. They both missed the Cats season opening 37-13 win over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday and are expected to miss this weeks game Florida (1-0) on Saturday night at 7 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville man drowns in Missouri lake

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities in Missouri say the victim of a drowning over the Labor Day weekend was a man from Louisville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the drowning happened Saturday afternoon on Lake of the Ozarks. The report says the victim, Tyler R. Elliott, 29, was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Louisville-area doctor opens mobile health clinic for patients

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New technology is propelling the medical industry to new heights in nearly every corner of the profession. A Louisville doctor is taking a page from the past, to meet the current needs of her patients. Dr. Giavonne Rondo checks up on her patients at home or...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

17 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least 17 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Jefferson County. Officials said the virus spreads mainly through skin-on-skin contact, but they warn it might also transmit in other ways, including through touching linens used by someone with monkeypox. Out of the 17 current cases...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

40 bus routes set to be delayed across JCPS this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The bus driver shortage in Jefferson County Public Schools continues with more delays expected this week. The JCPS bus delay dashboard shows there will be 40 bus runs that will be delayed this week. The delays are between 20 minutes and two-and-a-half hours for Male High School and TAAP.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

UofL student says she discovered her apartment was infested with mold

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student at the University of Louisville says while moving out she discovered she was living with mold in her apartment. 21-year-old law student Danielle Coats said she was already in the process of leaving Cardinal Towne Apartments, but when she made the university aware of the mold she was still expected to pay more than $5,000 to break her lease.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Former UK football coach Guy Morriss dies at 71

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky football coach Guy Morriss passed away Monday after a more than five-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease. WKYT spoke with Morriss in 2017, not long after his diagnosis. Morriss led the Kentucky football program in the 2001 and 2002 seasons. He first arrived at...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

‘Rainbow fentanyl’ in central Kentucky: what to know

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – In Scott County, Georgetown police are warning about colorful ecstasy pills that could have been made to target children. According to officers, multi-colored ecstasy pills were seized during a traffic stop. According to officers, the drugs include images of children’s cartoon characters and look like...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WTVQ

Waverly Hills Sanatorium in the running for best haunted destination in US

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Waverly Hills Sanatorium is in the running for best haunted destination in the U.S. — and now, you can help them hit No. 1. Considered one of the most haunted locations on the planet, this closed sanatorium in Louisville is believed to be haunted by the ghosts of former patients treated for tuberculosis during the early 20th century, according to USA Today’s 10Best.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man dies in Mellwood Ave. shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed this morning. Calls to 911 brought Louisville Metro police to the 1600 block of Mellwood Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. The wounded man was taken to University Hospital where he died of his injuries.
LOUISVILLE, KY

