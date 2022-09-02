Read full article on original website
Related
WLKY.com
"It's here already': Louisville pediatrician who lost son to the flu is urging people to get vaccinated
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former pediatrician is sharing about the loss of his son in hopes of preventing others from losing their lives to the flu. Dr. Jeb Teichman has dedicated his life to vaccine advocacy following the death of his son Brent. "Brent was a healthy 29-year-old male....
Wave 3
How the new COVID booster protects people, when it will be available
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new COVID booster is coming our way. The bivalent-approved booster means it protects people from the most contagious omicron strains: BA.4 and BA.5. On Thursday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed updated COVID-19 boosters. This comes as Jefferson County remains in the high-risk red...
Wave 3
‘I wanted to come in a visitor, not a patient: CAL student has senior photos taken at Norton Children’s Hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many high school students are getting their senior photos taken around this time of year. For one young woman, her photos are about the journey she’s taken over the past six years. When Kennedy Moore was in the sixth grade, she was with friends near...
Wave 3
Report: Almost all Kentucky schools are following safety law
Louisville mother starts nonprofit dedicated to gun violence solutions after daughter shot. Kenya Wade launched a nonprofit in 2020 called Cyclebreakers Breaking Chains Inc., with the mission to find solutions to stop gun violence in the city. Inside the Cards: Sept. 3 2022. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
Rodriguez, Wright still absent from UK depth chart
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Star running back Chris Rodriguez and linebacker Jordan Wright are still absent from UK’s depth chart. They both missed the Cats season opening 37-13 win over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday and are expected to miss this weeks game Florida (1-0) on Saturday night at 7 p.m.
Wave 3
Louisville man drowns in Missouri lake
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities in Missouri say the victim of a drowning over the Labor Day weekend was a man from Louisville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the drowning happened Saturday afternoon on Lake of the Ozarks. The report says the victim, Tyler R. Elliott, 29, was...
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville-area doctor opens mobile health clinic for patients
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New technology is propelling the medical industry to new heights in nearly every corner of the profession. A Louisville doctor is taking a page from the past, to meet the current needs of her patients. Dr. Giavonne Rondo checks up on her patients at home or...
Wave 3
‘It hurts’: Families deal with gun violence aftermath as Louisville faces another deadly year
The woman's house and barn were wiped out by the flood, leaving nothing but the foundation behind. Louisville hosts 18th Hike Bike and Paddle event; Mayor Fisher’s last in office. Updated: 8 hours ago. The Mayor’s Hike Bike and Paddle event is a Labor Day tradition. Hundreds of people...
RELATED PEOPLE
wdrb.com
Former detective charged in Breonna Taylor raid may have violated pre-trial release conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of four former Louisville police officers charged with federal crimes in connection with the fatal raid on Breonna Taylor's home in 2020 refused to provide a DNA sample, which prosecutors said is a violation of his pre-trial release. In addition, ex-detective Brett Hankison traveled to...
wdrb.com
17 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least 17 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Jefferson County. Officials said the virus spreads mainly through skin-on-skin contact, but they warn it might also transmit in other ways, including through touching linens used by someone with monkeypox. Out of the 17 current cases...
wdrb.com
40 bus routes set to be delayed across JCPS this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The bus driver shortage in Jefferson County Public Schools continues with more delays expected this week. The JCPS bus delay dashboard shows there will be 40 bus runs that will be delayed this week. The delays are between 20 minutes and two-and-a-half hours for Male High School and TAAP.
UofL student says she discovered her apartment was infested with mold
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student at the University of Louisville says while moving out she discovered she was living with mold in her apartment. 21-year-old law student Danielle Coats said she was already in the process of leaving Cardinal Towne Apartments, but when she made the university aware of the mold she was still expected to pay more than $5,000 to break her lease.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
Former UK football coach Guy Morriss dies at 71
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky football coach Guy Morriss passed away Monday after a more than five-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease. WKYT spoke with Morriss in 2017, not long after his diagnosis. Morriss led the Kentucky football program in the 2001 and 2002 seasons. He first arrived at...
WTVQ
‘Rainbow fentanyl’ in central Kentucky: what to know
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – In Scott County, Georgetown police are warning about colorful ecstasy pills that could have been made to target children. According to officers, multi-colored ecstasy pills were seized during a traffic stop. According to officers, the drugs include images of children’s cartoon characters and look like...
WTVQ
Waverly Hills Sanatorium in the running for best haunted destination in US
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Waverly Hills Sanatorium is in the running for best haunted destination in the U.S. — and now, you can help them hit No. 1. Considered one of the most haunted locations on the planet, this closed sanatorium in Louisville is believed to be haunted by the ghosts of former patients treated for tuberculosis during the early 20th century, according to USA Today’s 10Best.
WLKY.com
3 inmates overdose at Metro Corrections, jail leaders say Narcan saved their lives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three inmates overdosed at Louisville Metro Corrections over the weekend. Jail officials said two were linked to the drug fentanyl. The first overdose happened Saturday morning, and two others in the afternoon. WLKY is told those inmates were near the same cells around the same time....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana man devastated after losing home, wife in flash flood Saturday
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Only a wooden foundation remains at a now empty lot in 8300 block Brushy Fork Road in Madison, Indiana after a flash flood devastated the area over the weekend. A home, belonging to Linda and Tony Wood, used to be there. However, now only he's...
Missouri Troopers: Louisville man dies at lake over Labor Day weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a Louisville man died at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday. The report shows that 29-year-old Tyler Elliott jumped into the water from a pontoon boat around 4:15 p.m. near the four-mile mark of the Grand Glaize Arm in Anderson Hollow Cove.
Wave 3
Man dies in Mellwood Ave. shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed this morning. Calls to 911 brought Louisville Metro police to the 1600 block of Mellwood Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. The wounded man was taken to University Hospital where he died of his injuries.
WLWT 5
'We actually ran for our lives': Indiana flood victims share survival as cleanup continues
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. — On-and-off again rain storms continued to pour over Southeastern Indiana Monday as crews spent Labor Day working to clear debris and restore power. On Saturday, flooding caused creeks and portions of the Ohio River to rise in parts of Jefferson and Switzerland counties. One woman...
Comments / 0