ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Podcaster ruled invalid for Ohio Nov. ballot files complaint

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yxjy7_0hg2YFvI00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A conservative podcaster who embraces former President Donald Trump’s discredited claims of a stolen 2020 election filed a court complaint Friday as she continues to push for her place on the November ballot in Ohio’s secretary of state race.

Terpeshore “Tore” Maras alleged more of the voter signatures she submitted as an independent should be counted as valid, and that Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office did not follow their own procedures for counting her signatures. The complaint comes after Maras was declared ineligible by her opponent’s office and ruled against by a judge.

LaRose’s office said she fell short of the 5,000 signatures needed to put her name on the ballot by dozens.

In an Aug. 26 ruling, retired Ohio Supreme Court Justice Terrence O’Donnell heard the challenge to the signatures that initially had qualified Maras. O’Donnell determined that 18 of 35 challenged signatures were invalid.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Secretary of State’s office said it “does not comment on litigation.”

Maras questions the legitimacy of the 2020 election and has promoted the QAnon conspiracy theory on her podcast, “Tore Says.” She previously qualified as a Republican candidate for the ballot back in February, but fell short of the required valid signatures.

Her platform for secretary of state includes scrapping all voting machines and returning to exclusively paper ballots, according to her website.

The Democratic nominee for secretary of state is small business owner and city councilperson Chelsea Clark.

___

Samantha Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Samantha Hendrickson on Twitter at twitter.com/samanthajhendr.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Trump-backed Michigan attorney general candidate was 'one of the prime instigators' in a plot to breach voting machines, AG says

Michigan's AG is asking a special prosecutor to probe her Trump-backed opponent, Politico reports. GOP AG candidate Matt DePerno "orchestrated a coordinated plan" to breach voting machines, she said. Reuters reported that DePerno led a team that accessed a voting machine in an attempt to prove fraud. Michigan's Attorney General...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Canvassers fail to certify Michigan abortion ban ballot initiative

(CBS DETROIT) - Two state canvassers denied a vote to certify a Michigan abortion rights ballot initiative. On Wednesday, a 2-2 deadlock vote stalled the proposal to go before voters in November.Board of State Canvassers Chair Tony Daunt is telling Detroit Now, the language that was approved is not the same language that was submitted."Disagreement on whether or not on what they have provided meets form requirements," Daunt said.Reproductive Freedom For All organized the campaign to block a 1931 law that makes abortions illegal, even in cases of rape and incest.Last week Attorney Steve Liedel requested for the ballot initiative's language...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Ginni Thomas urged Wisconsin lawmakers to overturn 2020 results, emails show

Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent emails to at least two Wisconsin Republican legislators just days after the 2020 election urging them to overturn President Biden's victory and nominate an alternative slate of electors who would back Donald Trump.Thomas sent the emails, which were obtained by CBS News and first reported by the Washington Post, on Nov. 9, 2020, to state Rep. Gary Tauchen and state Sen. Kathy Bernier, who serves as the chair of the Wisconsin Senate Elections Committee. The emails to the lawmakers were identical. Thomas asked them to "stand strong...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
State
Ohio State
Stateline

Yes, Slavery Is on the Ballot in These States

More than 150 years after it was officially outlawed in the United States, slavery will be on the ballot in five states in November, as a new abolitionist movement seeks to reshape prison labor. Voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont will decide on state constitutional amendments prohibiting slavery...
LOUISIANA STATE
MSNBC

GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz poised to make history with primary win

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz on Tuesday won his primary race in Florida’s 1st Congressional District, NBC News projected. Gaetz, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, fended off challenges from former FedEx executive Mark Lombardo and pilot Greg Merk to advance to the November general election, where he's expected to trounce the Democratic nominee in his heavily Republican district.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Larose
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Lindsey Graham wants Georgia district attorney barred from asking him about calls with election officials

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has asked a Georgia federal judge to bar the Fulton County District Attorney’s office from asking him about his alleged attempt to push state officials into throwing out postal ballots cast for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.Mr Graham is fighting a subpoena issued to him by the special grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the most recent presidential election in the Peach State after he became the first Republican to lose Georgia’s electoral votes since Bill Clinton defeated then-president George HW Bush in 1992. US District Judge Leigh Martin...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Statehouse#Election State#Podcaster#Ohio Supreme Court#Ballots#Republican#Qanon
Daily Mail

Judge pumps the breaks on Lindsey Graham's grand jury appearance in Georgia election probe: Trump ally scores temporary order blocking his testimony

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham scored a temporary reprieve on Sunday when an Atlanta-based federal judge put his testimony before a Georgia grand jury on pause. Graham was due to testify under oath on Tuesday in the Fulton County District Attorney's investigation into whether Donald Trump and his allies...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
514K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy