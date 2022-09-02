Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Speaks After Bus of Migrants Are Dropped Off

Charisma B. on September 2, 2022



Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has accepted and embraced her city being a destination for refuge for migrants who were moved by bus from the state of Texas late Wednesday.



She had some heated comments for Texas Governor Greg Abbott who has already spent over $12 million dollars in moving immigrants to Washington D.C. and New York in an act of protest against President Biden’s relaxed border laws.



Mayor Lightfoot feels as if Governor Abbott has forgotten that these are people and not pawns in a chess game stating that he lacked any shame or humanity and that this policy was actually racist. Lightfoot’s office states that Chicago is a welcoming city and they have taken measures to ensure that the newcomers are greeted with “dignity and respect.”



The Chicago mayor also had a message regarding how immigrants were handled by the Trump administration by stating “We know that racism, discrimination, and human cruelty have played a pivotal role in how immigrants are received within our borders, and we are still working to recover from the previous presidential administration, which encouraged this behavior.”



It’s time for a change and Mayor Lightfoot is hopping on board by opening her city so these families can receive protection, shelter and food. She claimed that many of these immigrants are escaping from “violent, traumatic, or otherwise unstable environments.”

Twitter



Not just the city of Chicago is ready either, as Illinois Governor JB Pritzker also states that the entire state of Illinois welcomes those seeking asylum as well as immigrants and refugees.

It’s a wonderful thing Mayor Lightfoot has begun with the first 70+ migrants arriving and there will be more to come in the future with hopefully more states that have the available resources following her lead as she did with D.C. and New York.