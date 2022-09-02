Read full article on original website
End of watch announced after death of Morgantown, West Virginia, Police K-9 from spinal disorder
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department on Tuesday announced the end of watch for a K-9 officer that died at 8 years old as a result of a "spinal disorder that had progressed beyond treatment." "It is with deep sadness that the Morgantown Police Department announces...
Fairmont Senior-Preston selected as West Virginia Attorney General's Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week (copy)
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has selected Friday’s football contest between Fairmont Senior and Preston high schools as his Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week. Now in its sixth year, the initiative sees Morrisey highlight one high school football game each...
Morgantown (West Virginia) police officers, firefighters, vote no confidence in city leadership
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown’s firefighter and police officer unions voted no confidence in the city of Morgantown’s leadership. Attorney Teresa Toriseva, who represents the International Association of Firefighters Local 313 and the Mon Preston FOP Lodge 87, issued a press release about the no confidence vote on Monday.
Ray Lozano
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Ray Lozano, drug awareness speaker for the Elks National Found…
Human remains found at Coopers Rock in West Virginia over weekend
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Human remains were found at Coopers Rock State Forest over the weekend, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office. A hiker advised deputies at 2:44 p.m. Saturday, that the remains were observed, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
Lawrence Elliott
KITZMILLER — Lawrence Clifford Elliott, 94, of Kitzmiller, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. Born on March 25, 1928, in Oakmont, W.Va., he was the son of the late Lawrence A. and Mary Jane (Heatley) Elliott.
Mary Virginia 'Ginnie' Settle Lowther
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Mary Virginia “Ginnie” Settle Lowther, 87, died September 4, 2022, at her home in Buckhannon, West Virginia, surrounded and supported by family, including her husband of nearly 69 years, Dewayne Rymer Lowther. She was born March 3, 1935, in Parkersburg, West Virginia...
Mary Lowther
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Mary Virginia “Ginnie” Settle Lowther, 87, died September 4, 2…
Brown still feels WVU can be a great team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. W(V News) — West Virginia may not have been able to escape Pittsburgh with an opening day victory in the Backyard Brawl, dropping a 38-31 decision, but Coach Neal Brown isn't shedding any tears over it. "Going into the game I thought we had a real good...
National drug awareness speaker for Elks to talk on dangers of vaping in Harrison, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Ray Lozano, drug awareness speaker for the Elks National Foundation, will speak on the dangers of vaping Sept. 26-29 in Harrison County middle schools and high schools. Lozano visited Harrison County schools in 2019 to present on the dangers of alcohol use, drug use...
OBIT Mary Lowther.jpg
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) - Mary Virginia “Ginnie” Settle Lowther, 87, died Sept. 4, 2022,…
Pauline Woofter
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Pauline A. Woofter, 90, of Brushy Fork community, Bridgeport, …
Brown evaluates both the positives and negatives of WVU’s season-opening performance
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia head coach Neal Brown saw both good and bad in the performance of his team in his Mountaineers’ 38-31 season-opening loss to Pitt last Thursday. “It was one of the best atmospheres I’ve ever been a part of in college football,” noted Brown...
FTR
REEDSVILLE — Police charged an Oakland, Md., woman with petit larceny Aug. 26 after a man said he had video showing her and a man on his property. Magistrate Cindy McCrobie set bond at $500 for Amanda Kay Layton, 45. According to a criminal complaint, police told the couple to leave the property, but the property owner said the camera that recorded them was missing and they were the last people to be seen on it.
Rodney Stemple
EGLON, W.Va. — Rodney Blaine Stemple, 63, of Eglon, W.Va., passed away on Aug. 30, 2022. Born on Nov. 10, 1958, in Dover, Del., he was the son of the late Richard Grant and Evelena Ruth (Shrout) Stemple.
Firefighters extinguish fire at Schwan's Home Delivery in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Schwan's Home Delivery likely will be able to remain open and operational despite a pre-dawn fire Tuesday, Bridgeport Fire Chief Phil Hart said. Firefighters arrived shortly after 12:30 a.m. to 1500 West Industrial Park to find heavy smoke showing from the building, Hart said.
Marshall Tucker Band 50th Anniversary Tour coming to Clarksburg, West Virginia's Robinson Grand
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Big Time Entertainment, LLC, in partnership with The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, is bringing the 50th Anniversary Tour of The Marshall Tucker Band to downtown Clarksburg. The show will be Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Robinson Grand, located at 444 W....
Mildred Louise Holmes
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Mildred Louise Holmes, age 83, of Clarksburg, WV, formerly of Beckley, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Stonerise nursing home in Clarksburg. Born on March 24, 1939, in Beckley, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Coleman Holmes and Rachel Smith...
Fairmont State fall arts schedule
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University’s Performing and Community Arts progra…
Daniels has no regrets
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Last Thursday's Backyard Brawl may have ended in controversy over West Virginia's last-ditch pass to receiver Reese Smith at the goal line — a pass first ruled a reception, then overturned by replay — but while the Mountaineers wound up with a soul-crushing 38-31 defeat to Pitt, they avoided any sign of a quarterback controversy.
