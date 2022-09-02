REEDSVILLE — Police charged an Oakland, Md., woman with petit larceny Aug. 26 after a man said he had video showing her and a man on his property. Magistrate Cindy McCrobie set bond at $500 for Amanda Kay Layton, 45. According to a criminal complaint, police told the couple to leave the property, but the property owner said the camera that recorded them was missing and they were the last people to be seen on it.

OAKLAND, MD ・ 1 HOUR AGO