Morgantown, WV

WVNews

Ray Lozano

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Ray Lozano, drug awareness speaker for the Elks National Found…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Lawrence Elliott

KITZMILLER — Lawrence Clifford Elliott, 94, of Kitzmiller, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. Born on March 25, 1928, in Oakmont, W.Va., he was the son of the late Lawrence A. and Mary Jane (Heatley) Elliott.
KITZMILLER, MD
WVNews

Mary Virginia 'Ginnie' Settle Lowther

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Mary Virginia “Ginnie” Settle Lowther, 87, died September 4, 2022, at her home in Buckhannon, West Virginia, surrounded and supported by family, including her husband of nearly 69 years, Dewayne Rymer Lowther. She was born March 3, 1935, in Parkersburg, West Virginia...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Mary Lowther

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Mary Virginia “Ginnie” Settle Lowther, 87, died September 4, 2…
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Brown still feels WVU can be a great team

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. W(V News) — West Virginia may not have been able to escape Pittsburgh with an opening day victory in the Backyard Brawl, dropping a 38-31 decision, but Coach Neal Brown isn't shedding any tears over it. "Going into the game I thought we had a real good...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Pauline Woofter

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Pauline A. Woofter, 90, of Brushy Fork community, Bridgeport, …
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

FTR

REEDSVILLE — Police charged an Oakland, Md., woman with petit larceny Aug. 26 after a man said he had video showing her and a man on his property. Magistrate Cindy McCrobie set bond at $500 for Amanda Kay Layton, 45. According to a criminal complaint, police told the couple to leave the property, but the property owner said the camera that recorded them was missing and they were the last people to be seen on it.
OAKLAND, MD
WVNews

Rodney Stemple

EGLON, W.Va. — Rodney Blaine Stemple, 63, of Eglon, W.Va., passed away on Aug. 30, 2022. Born on Nov. 10, 1958, in Dover, Del., he was the son of the late Richard Grant and Evelena Ruth (Shrout) Stemple.
EGLON, WV
WVNews

Mildred Louise Holmes

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Mildred Louise Holmes, age 83, of Clarksburg, WV, formerly of Beckley, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Stonerise nursing home in Clarksburg. Born on March 24, 1939, in Beckley, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Coleman Holmes and Rachel Smith...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Daniels has no regrets

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Last Thursday's Backyard Brawl may have ended in controversy over West Virginia's last-ditch pass to receiver Reese Smith at the goal line — a pass first ruled a reception, then overturned by replay — but while the Mountaineers wound up with a soul-crushing 38-31 defeat to Pitt, they avoided any sign of a quarterback controversy.
MORGANTOWN, WV

