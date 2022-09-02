Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel 25
Former Baylor football coach Guy Morriss dies at 71
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Former University of Kentucky Football Coach Guy Morriss has passed away at the age of 71, confirmed by UK. He had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2017. Morriss came to Lexington to be the offensive line coach for Hal Mumme at UK in 1997. The...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Mourns Loss of Shavez Hart
NORTH ABACO, Bahamas – Former Texas A&M track standout Shavez Hart tragically passed away in North Abaco, Bahamas, early Saturday morning. “This is so tragic. Shavez Hart was of course one of our finest athletes ever, but he was one of the kindest people I have met, and such a soft-spoken man,” head coach Pat Henry said. “Words can’t describe the loss that the Aggie track & field family is feeling. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”
Guy Morriss, ex-Kentucky and Baylor coach, dies at 71
Former Kentucky and Baylor head football coach Guy Morriss died Tuesday after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was 71.
KBTX.com
Six Brazos Valley teams make the DCTF rankings after Week Two
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their latest rankings following Week Two of the high school football season, and six teams from the Brazos Valley are ranked. In Class 5A Division I, A&M Consolidated stays at No. 3 after the Tigers beat the Monterrey Tigres (Mexico)...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWTX
Central Texas football coach arrested for DWI
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A coach for the C.H Yoe High School football team has been arrested. Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron. Emergency crews arrived to find a vehicle in the roadway. Five people were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. Lopez was...
tamu.edu
Texas A&M Welcomes Fans To Aggie Park
Texas A&M University’s new 20-acre “outdoor student center” across from Kyle Field welcomed fans for the first time this weekend ahead of the Aggies’ 31-0 victory over Sam Houston State University to open the 2022 football season. At a Saturday morning dedication ceremony for Aggie Park,...
fox44news.com
Yoe High assistant coach arrested
CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Cameron Yoe High School assistant football coach has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run crash over the weekend. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the crash, with injuries reported. A 2010 Ford F-250, operated by 43-year-old Guadalupe “Lupe” Navarrette Florez Jr, of Cameron, was travelling southbound on CR-140, approaching FM-485.
NPR
Surf's Always Up — In Waco, Texas
Some of the world's best artificial waves are happening hundreds of miles from the ocean—in Waco, Texas. They're so good, they're attracting top professionals, casual riders and a science correspondent named Jon Hamilton. Jon's been following the wave technology for years and says the progress is huge. These days, pro surfers come from all over to try the "Freak Peak" of Waco.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCEN TV NBC 6
Last day of the Central Texas State Fair in Belton
BELTON, Texas — What better way to celebrate Labor Day weekend then with a corn dog, carnival rides and live music. The Central Texas State Fair in Belton is celebrating its 35th anniversary with the final day of fun wrapping up this Sunday, Sept. 4th. Vendors came from all...
Two injured at Central Texas State Fair
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – One person was critically injured during an episode of severe weather Sunday at the Central Texas State Fair at the Bell County Expo. This is according to Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford, who tells FOX 44 News that strong winds knocked over a sign near the entrance to the […]
Speed Trap Ahead – Slow It Down in These Texas Towns or Else
Careful on the roads out there, not only are Texas roads some of the most dangerous roads in America but, some of the cities you drive through may have some of the more aggressive police officers ready to hand out a speeding ticket. A report from the Houston Chronicle analyzed...
56-Year-Old Duane Bridges Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bryan (Bryan, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle crash occurred on Saturday. The officials reported that at around 6:15 a.m., a 2019 Chevy Tahoe and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
High School Football Player Dies After Head Injury From Game in West Texas
A West Texas high school football player died Saturday morning after suffering a head injury during a junior varsity football game Thursday. Yahir Cancino, a student of Dalhart High School, was injured during a game in Dimmit against Sundown, Dalhart ISD Superintendent Jeff Byrd said in a news release. The...
freightwaves.com
Texas court reverses $7.4M trucking accident verdict
A Texas appeals court has reversed a $7.4 million verdict against a trucking company, its owner and one of its drivers after evidence presented at the trial didn’t support the jury’s findings. Killeen, Texas-based Even Better Logistics LLC and its owner, Michelle Cora Croom, can’t be held liable...
We Asked, You Answered: These are Your Top Tacos in Central Texas
Tacos! Tacos! Tacos! There's never a bad time to have some tacos. Breakfast, lunch, dinner or just as just a snack - anytime is a great time for tacos. Here in Central Texas, there are plenty of great places to grab this tortilla-wrapped gift from the food gods. We recently...
Central Texas State Fair cancels festivities due to inclement weather
BELTON, Texas — The Central Texas State Fair announced the cancellation of its Sunday night festivities and concert after thunderstorms strolled through the area over the weekend. Fans who purchased tickets to see musician Charley Crockett hit the stage will have to settle for a refund, according to the...
KBTX.com
Be Czech for a day at Caldwell’s Kolache Festival!
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The annual Kolache Festival on the square in downtown Caldwell is always the second Saturday in September. Susan Mott and Hannah Kovar with the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce joined News Three at Noon on Monday, Sept. 5 to discuss the 37th annual event. The festival...
KWTX
Central Texas community colleges see increase in fall enrollment
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - President Biden’s loan forgiveness plan forgives $10,000 in federal student loans. But for some students that’s not enough and now they’re looking at more affordable options. McLennan Community College, Central Texas College and Temple College are cheaper options all around $1,200 to $1,400...
Two injured after severe storms cause sign to collapse at Central Texas State Fair
BELTON, Texas — Two people were injured, one critically, Sunday night by a sign that was blown over by strong winds at the Central Texas State Fair, according to a Bell County spokesperson. James Stafford said the entrance sign was secured by multiple 55-gallon drums filled with water. It...
Comments / 0