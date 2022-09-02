Springdale Jr.-Sr. High School students learn importance of mental health from Listen, Lucy founder

Jordan Corcoran felt relief for the first time in her life after hearing the news.

When she was 19, she was diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder and panic disorder. After years of struggling with mental illness, she was able to make her first step forward in finding help.

“Asking for help is not a weakness. It does not mean you’ve failed,” she said.

Corcoran was sharing her story Wednesday morning in front of 175 students in 11th and 12th grades at Springdale Junior-Senior High School. She was giving a series of presentations throughout the week to students in fifth grade and above.

The interactive presentation gave students the opportunity to learn more about mental health issues and how to help those who are struggling. Her presentation included discussions about bullying; coping techniques; negative words used to describe people who have mental illnesses; and an activity called cross the line, where students stepped forward if Corcoran made a general statement that resonated with them.

She has presented the program at many schools in the Pittsburgh region, including North Hills High School, her alma mater. It was her first time bringing it to the Allegheny Valley School District.

“It’s OK if you do not relate to my story. It is not for everyone, but one thing we can all agree on is at one point in our life we have struggled,” she said.

Her diagnosis shaped the path for Corcoran to create the platform “Listen, Lucy” in 2013. The idea started as an anonymous online outlet for people to write and share their own stories of dealing with mental illnesses. As technology evolved, Corcoran worked to make her platform both an online and in-person presence.

A year later, Corcoran started traveling across the country to tell her story and help provide resources to students at schools. Her work extends to providing workshops to district faculty, parents and corporation employees. She has written three books focused on mental health. She recently announced her fourth one, a children’s book, titled “Little Lucy’s Bullies” coming Sept. 12.

“These issues are prevalent now more than ever,” she said. “A lot of the times, kids aren’t validated in how they are feeling. Sometimes that validation is what they need to get their first step.”

Danielle Britton, a social worker for Allegheny Valley School District, arranged the presentation after seeing social media posts of Corcoran speaking at other school districts before the pandemic. After things settled and the school district returned to in-person classes, Britton spoke with Corcoran about talking to Allegheny Valley students.

Britton said the cross the line activity showed her there are students she never knew were struggling.

“It further proves why it’s important to have a conversation like this for those who realized or didn’t realize they need help,” she said.

Becky Dyer, a high school guidance counselor, said there has been an increase of social anxiety since the return to school during the pandemic.

She and Britton have made themselves more visible and available to students to talk, whether in a group setting or in their offices eating lunch together.

Students have been isolated for a while, so coming back in a group setting has brought out more anxiety, Dyer said.

“Sometimes, they will seek each other out once they know someone else is going through it, too,” she said.

Corcoran said it has been a privilege to help normalize the stigma surrounding mental health and help those who are struggling. Her focus recently shifted to providing free and accessible coping techniques to attendees.

“I had a couple students stay back and tell me they felt understood for the first time in a long time,” she said. “It didn’t feel normal until they had a conversation with me. That is the coolest thing in the world to be able to do that.”