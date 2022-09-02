ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

KSN News

New evidence in 20-year-old Great Bend Dolly Madison murders

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Twenty years ago this weekend, a double-murder at a Dolly Madison bakery in Great Bend shocked Kansans. Now, investigators say they have new evidence in the case. They plan to announce it at a news conference on Tuesday, Sept. 6. On Sept. 4, 2002, 24-year-old Mandi Alexander, who worked at […]
Salina Post

KBI: New evidence in 20-year-old Great Bend murder case

BARTON COUNTY — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Great Bend Police Department on Tuesday announced new evidence in the unsolved double murder of 79-year-old Mary Drake and 24-year-old Mandi Alexander, that occurred at the Dolly Madison Bakery, 1004 Harrison, in Great Bend on Sept. 4, 2002. After...
KSN News

Celebration of life planned for Trey Jones

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The celebration of life for Trey Jones, who died after the Jones family was hit by a car in Louisville this past July, has been set, Hunter Jones said. The service will be held at Hutchinson First Nazarene Church on Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. “Dad is having a celebration of […]
adastraradio.com

New Evidence to be Released in Great Bend 2002 Double Homicide

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KPR) – Investigators say they have new evidence in a cold case double homicide in Great Bend. KSN reports that 24-year-old Mandy Alexander was working and 79-year-old Mary Drake was a customer at the Dolly Madison bakery where their bodies were found on September 4th, 2002.
Salina Post

KBI: Silver Alert canceled, missing Kansas man found safe

PAWNEE COUNTY – The Wichita Police Department reported that 81-year-old Phillip Cromwell has been located by deputies from the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office. He is in good condition. The statewide silver alert is now canceled. -------- SEDWGWICK COUNTY – The Wichita Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau...
Salina Post

Salina man dies after motorcycle, car crash

MCPHERSON COUNTY —A Salina man died in an accident just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday in McPherson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 2008 Mercury Sable driven by Ashlynn J. Hamiliton, 19, Wichita, was eastbound on Kansas Highway 4 at 15th Avenue, approximately 2.2 miles east of Lindsborg. The driver...
Salina Post

Kansas woman jailed after chase, crash into 4 parked vehicles

RENO COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug and traffic allegations after an arrest. Just after 12:30a.m. Tuesday, police arrested 30-year-old Nichole Chaffin of Wichita, according to Hutchinson Police. Officer stopped a car Chaffin was in for a traffic violation near 4th and Plum in...
KSN.com

Severe storm in Barton County causes damage

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Severe weather rolled through parts of our region on Thursday evening, leaving behind trees down and some structures damaged. Wheatland Electric’s outage map shows they had 5,217 customers without power in the area around 9:45 p.m. That power has since been restored. The...
Great Bend Post

'Rogue' storm pounds Great Bend with wind, rain

Forecasts called for a slight chance of storms in Barton County Thursday evening. No one expected the deluge that arrived or the downed power poles that followed. Frey Street on the east side of Great Bend was hit particularly hard with broken power poles in the stretch from 24th Street to the crossing at 281 Bypass.
Salina Post

How weather in outer space could cost Midwest farmers $1B

HAYS, Kan. — Kansas farmers battered by drought and heat now have more weather to worry about — in outer space. An expected surge in solar flares over the next several years will likely send massive bursts of radiation hurtling toward our atmosphere. And that would threaten satellite signals.
Hutch Post

FB: Richmond runs rampant; Dragon D dominates

IOWA FALLS, Iowa — Through two games, the No. 3 Dragons (2-0) have given up just one touchdown. Technically, the Dragons have given up two. But a punt returned for a touchdown by Ellsworth (0-2) was called back for an illegal block. Hutchinson allowed just 80 rushing yards one...
Hutch Post

Lockett coming to Hutchinson in just two weeks

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — In just a couple of weeks, the fall semester Dillon Lecture Series kicks off in Hutchinson. Tickets are now available to the first fall semester Dillon Lecture Series event with former NFL player and K-State Wildcat Kevin Lockett. "He was part of that real core unit...
adastraradio.com

Technique Manufacturing Receives Small Business Award

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Technique Manufacturing began in 1990 with 6 employees. In 1994, Ted Robinson came to Technique to take a position with the plan to become the future owner. Ted’s early responsibilities included helping bridge the gap between sales and production to help with efficiency of the business. By 1996, Ted was a 50% shareholder and in 2019 took over as 100% owner, just before the pandemic began.
adastraradio.com

Reno County Health Department Temporarily Pausing COVID-19 Boosters

Reno County, Kan. – The Reno County Health Department is pausing booster vaccinations until the new bivalent Moderna and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines arrive. The shipment is expected sometime during the week of September 12. Updated COVID-19 boosters add Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components to the current vaccine...
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas.

