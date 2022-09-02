ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Would the Cleveland Browns trade Kareem Hunt to the Atlanta Falcons for this trade package?

The Cleveland Browns would be wise to consider trading Kareem Hunt. The Cleveland Browns are looking at a long season without their starting quarterback, the embattled and disgraced Deshaun Watson. The likelihood of this Browns team winning more than eight games is, at best, a stretch. Jacoby Brissett is either on par with or slightly behind someone like Case Keenum and that’s not a strong recipe for success.
CLEVELAND, OH
Aaron Rodgers sounds mighty confident in one receiver who needs to prove everything this season

Aaron Rodgers sounds extremely confident in Sammy Watkins and what he’ll do for the Green Bay Packers this season. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ statements of opinion about his wide receivers always seem to be dissected with great detail. If we take any stock into what he says, we should expect Sammy Watkins to prove it in Green Bay after a rather disappointing career.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers could be without key player in Week 1 vs. Vikings

The Green Bay Packers could be without wide receiver Allen Lazard in Week 1 versus the Minnesota Vikings. With Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling gone, veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard is in line to be the Green Bay Packers‘ leading wide receiver this season. However, the Packers could be...
GREEN BAY, WI
Clemson football: Fans go nuclear on Dabo Swinney against Georgia Tech

Fans on Clemson message boards were not pleased with the team’s early performance against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The 2021 season did not go the way that the Clemson Tigers team and the fanbase had envisioned. They finished the year with a 10-3 record and in third-place in the ACC. But on Labor Day, Clemson had the chance to begin their bounce back tour with a win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
CLEMSON, SC
George Kittle makes bold prediction for 49ers teammate

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle predicted that pass rusher Nick Bosa will have a huge 2022 season. The San Francisco 49ers have a huge year in front of them, as they were just one win short of making the Super Bowl last year. The team is moving forward with Trey Lance as their quarterback, with Jimmy Garoppolo being an insurance policy at the position. Let’s not forget that their defense will still be relatively strong on paper. And there is someone to keep an eye on throughout the season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
