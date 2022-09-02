The suspect was arrested walking away from a stolen vehicle in Northeast Portland.Police arrested a suspect and seized guns, drugs and cash during a Labor Day arrest in Northeast Portland. The name of the suspect was not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the person was arrested walking away from a stolen vehicle near Northeast 96th and Sandy on Sept. 5. Police said they recovered two guns, steroids, suspected Fentanyl, muscle relaxers, about 10 ounces of meth, and $1,726. Investigators said one of the guns was stolen. The investigation is ongoing. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}

PORTLAND, OR ・ 14 HOURS AGO