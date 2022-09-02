Read full article on original website
Kraug Bevil
4d ago
Goodness bless the officers and other personnel involved in capturing monsters like these. Ad horrifying as it is to even learn about them, I am more then glad to see them put away for their crimes and put in jail.
michelle cubellis
4d ago
I'm glad those scum won't get to hurt children anymore they should spend life in prison
kptv.com
Camas family become unexpected saviors in alleged kidnapping
Hikers and sightseers flood the Columbia River Gorge on Labor Day. Fire destroys one food cart, damages two others in N. Portland. Portland Fire & Rescue responded to multiple burning food carts at North Fremont and North Vancouver Sunday afternoon. One dead, nine missing after small plane crashes in Puget...
3 more teens arrested for alleged assault at Target in Keizer
Three more teens were arrested Saturday after an incident at the Target in Keizer the night before, authorities said Tuesday.
Guns, drugs, cash seized in Labor Day arrest
The suspect was arrested walking away from a stolen vehicle in Northeast Portland.Police arrested a suspect and seized guns, drugs and cash during a Labor Day arrest in Northeast Portland. The name of the suspect was not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the person was arrested walking away from a stolen vehicle near Northeast 96th and Sandy on Sept. 5. Police said they recovered two guns, steroids, suspected Fentanyl, muscle relaxers, about 10 ounces of meth, and $1,726. Investigators said one of the guns was stolen. The investigation is ongoing. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
centraloregondaily.com
No indictment against ex-Oregon doctor accused of abuse
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A grand jury has declined to indict a former suburban Portland doctor on criminal charges of sexual misconduct and abuse of patients, finding there isn’t enough evidence to prove the claims. The Clackamas County district attorney’s office says the grand jury heard testimony from...
Teens booked after Keizer Target incident; officer assaulted
Two teens were arrested after a disturbance at the Keizer Target store Friday night escalated into assaults, police said.
Chronicle
Washington Men Swept Up in Oregon Child Predator Sting
Washington County sheriff's deputies arrested a Vancouver man and a Washougal man Thursday in connection with an Oregon undercover child predator sting. Undercover officers posed on a variety of social media platforms as underage boys and girls. The five men who were arrested allegedly contacted the investigators, who they believed to be children, online and offered to meet for sex, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon. When they arrived to meet the children, they found the officers instead and were arrested.
Hillsboro standoff ends well: Man, 47, surrenders
The incident began as a domestic violence call, Hillsboro police said, where a man later identified as Gary D. Stevens brandished a handgun and threatened his partner.
clayconews.com
ARREST AT SCENE OF SERIOUS TWO-VEHICLE INJURY CRASH ON HIGHWAY 26 IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (September 5, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at approximately 8:08 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 17. The preliminary investigation revealed a black Yamaha motorcycle, operated by Mitchell...
kptv.com
Body pulled from Columbia River identified as Vancouver man missing since May 2021
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A body recovered from the Columbia River in July has been identified as a man who has been missing since May 2021, according to the Vancouver Police Department. Police said the body was found on July 7 by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. The body was...
Woman jumps from car to escape kidnapper; man arrested
In the wee hours of Saturday morning, a family in Camas woke up to a woman in distress who was yelling and trying to get inside their house.
Keizer homeowner fatally shoots invader, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An invader was shot and killed by a homeowner who woke up to find the individual, Keizer police say. Keizer police responded at around 2:22 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of a gunshot wound and arrived to find a dead individual. The home’s owner allegedly woke up to find an invader […]
Judge dismisses lawsuit over Portland demonstrator's 2020 death
The shooting of Aaron 'Jay' Danielson, and his shooter's subsequent death, captured the attention of the nation. A judge has dismissed a lawsuit against the city of Portland stemming from the killing of Aaron "Jay" Danielson after a 2020 pro-Trump rally in downtown Portland. The suit, filed last year, blamed Danielson's death on the city's "dereliction of duty" as well as the "decision by Multnomah County leadership in declining to enforce public safety laws during demonstrations in Portland's downtown core." The lawsuit was filed by Danielson's estate against the city, Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt....
Portland shooting kills 1 in Lents
A man died by gunshot in the Lents neighborhood Sunday morning, Portland police said in a news release. Officers found the man dead inside a home around 5:42 a.m. in the 6000 block of Southeast 90th Avenue. Homicide detectives are investigating the man’s death, but the police bureau has not released any further details.
KXL
Youth Soccer Coach Arrested For Alleged Invasion Of Privacy
NEWBERG, Ore. – A youth soccer coach in Newberg is under arrest. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office has charged 47-year-old Michael Doty with two counts of attempted invasion of personal privacy. The alleged victim in the case is a 12-year-old. Police believer there may be more victims. If...
Surveillance captures 53 rapid fire shots in Portland
Dramatic video obtained by KOIN 6 News shows at least 3 people running in a residential neighborhood before and after more than 50 shots were fired in rapid succession in Southeast Portland.
Chronicle
Southwest Washington Legislative Candidate Victim of Gas Theft
It seems being a public figure can't protect you from being a victim of Southwest Washington's rise in property crimes. Vancouver resident and Republican candidate for the 49th Legislative District seat Jeremy Baker recently learned that lesson the hard way. According to a Vancouver Police Department report filed by Baker,...
kykn.com
Juveniles Arrested after Incident at Target
On September 2, 2022 at approximately 8:43pm, Keizer Police Department officers were advised of a report of juveniles causing a disturbance at the Target store located at 6450 Keizer Station Blvd. in Keizer Station. The complainant observed teenagers in front of the Target store harassing patrons – calling them names and confronting them. The teens were last seen by the complainant hanging around vehicles in the parking lot.
canbyfirst.com
Serious Injury Crash on Highway 26 Leads to Unrelated DUII Arrest
A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Highway 26 near Boring Saturday night, where both the allegedly at-fault driver and an uninvolved motorist who stopped at the scene are being investigated on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants. Oregon State Police troopers responded to the scene...
Driver charged with DUI after multi-vehicle crash on I-5
A Vancouver man was charged with a DUI after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Cowlitz County on Monday, officials said.
Tri-City Herald
Kidnapped woman jumps from moving car after man drives off with her, Washington cops say
A woman escaped a kidnapper by leaping from a moving car after a man pulled a knife and drove off with her inside, Washington authorities say. She told police she gave the man some water upon request after he approached her car near Grand Boulevard in Vancouver the morning of Sept. 3, according to a news release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
