On Tuesday, the Fort Myers City Council is expected to discuss the possibility of taking the golf cart off the course and letting people drive them on certain roads. The people WINK News have spoken to are not too keen on the idea of having golf carts out there on the roads with other cars in the City of Fort Myers. They want to do everything in their power to make sure all of their family members, including the furry ones, are safe and out of harm’s way.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO