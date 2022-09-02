ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers City Council expected to discuss allowing golf carts on certain roads

On Tuesday, the Fort Myers City Council is expected to discuss the possibility of taking the golf cart off the course and letting people drive them on certain roads. The people WINK News have spoken to are not too keen on the idea of having golf carts out there on the roads with other cars in the City of Fort Myers. They want to do everything in their power to make sure all of their family members, including the furry ones, are safe and out of harm’s way.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Death investigation on US-41 bridge in Charlotte County

Charlotte County deputies are conducting a death investigation on the southbound US-41 bridge on Tuesday morning. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the bridge will be down to one lane for several hours while the investigation takes place. Drivers can expect traffic delays throughout the morning. This is...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Gator Mike’s Family Fun Park in Cape Coral is being renovated

Gator Mike’s Family Fun Park in Cape Coral is being renovated to make way for a new project. At first glance, the park looks only like a construction site but the park is still open for business. The amusement park is planning a $15 million renovation. The newest additions...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Fort Myers, FL
City
Arcadia, FL
estero-fl.gov

Join us – Golf Coast Driving Range ribbon-cutting ceremony September 9

You’re invited to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony at Golf Coast Driving Range, 9000 Williams Road, at 9 a.m., Friday, September 9, presented by the Village of Estero, Estero Forever Foundation and Estero Chamber of Commerce. Doors will open at 8 a.m., with coffee and refreshments provided. In addition, driving...
ESTERO, FL
estero-fl.gov

Genova, Pelican Sound River Club and Coconut Trace among presentations to the Planning, Zoning & Design Board on September 13, 2022

The Board will start their meeting at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, with three public hearings for zoning amendments. Representatives for Genova are requesting to construct single family villas and townhomes on the unbuilt portion of their property located on Via Coconut Point and Corkscrew Road. Pelican Sound River Club is requesting...
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Mourning family member speaks about deadly DeSoto County crash

Mother and son Kaylee and Cail Hampton were killed in a crash on Friday in DeSoto County. While two other family members lay in the hospital fighting to recover, WINK News spoke with Kaylee’s mother, Kathy Griffin, about the devastating crash. “When we got to Bradenton and got the...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
Person
Lee Cook
Person
Thomas Edison
Person
Tommy Lee
fox13news.com

Fossil hunters warned about trespassing in North Port

There's enough large signs warning visitors not to come into the construction area at Wellen Park in North Port. But, police said they continue to receive calls about people not only digging, but bringing their own equipment to hunt for fossils.
NORTH PORT, FL
helpmechas.com

Coming Soon – Airline Will Offer Non Stop Between The Parlor City And The Sunshine State

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Fly BING with promotional one-way flights starting at $79 to Orlando and Fort Myers. Avelo Airlines today announced that it will begin serving Binghamton, New York with nonstop service to two popular Florida destinations: Orlando and Fort Myers, beginning this autumn. Avelo will be the only airline offering nonstop flights from New York’s Southern Tier to Florida when service begins on November 16. Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft will fly the new routes twice weekly.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 garbage trucks catch fire at Waste Pro facility in south Fort Myers

Two Waste Pro garbage trucks have been destroyed after they caught fire at Waste Pro’s south Fort Myers facility. The South Trail Fire Protection and Rescue Service District responded to the fire just after 12:30 Sunday afternoon. They say two garbage trucks were ‘fully involved’ when they arrived. A nearby Waste Pro pickup truck was also damaged.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Apartment developer evaluating Gladiolus corner in south Fort Myers

An apartment developer is hoping to get the combined 31.5 acres at the southeast corner of Winkler Road and Gladiolus Drive in south Fort Myers rezoned to commercial before buying it. Birmingham, Alabama-based Arlington Properties is looking to build a 319-unit apartment complex with a 4.68-acre lake fronting Summerlin Road...
FORT MYERS, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Community Cat Trap-Neuter-Return Program — in Lee County Florida

Community Cat Trap-Neuter-Return Program reduces Lee County’s cat overpopulation problem and reduces the shelter intake of feral (un-owned) community cats for euthanasia. Cats breed faster than you can trap for eradication, and removing them simply allows for other new cats to re-populate the same area, known as the “Vacuum Effect.” With TNR, there are no more kittens. The colony numbers are gradually reduced, and annoying mating behaviors such as yowling, fighting, and urine marking stops. Most of all, it saves lives because there are not enough homes for all the kittens born each year.
LEE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Gator attacked Florida man, snapped off his arm

MIAMI - There have been at least a half dozen alligator attacks this season around the Tampa Bay area. Eric Merda is one of those who lived to tell his story. He said on July 17th, he got lost in the woods at the Lake Manatee Fish Camp in Myakka City. When he finally found the lake, he decided to swim across rather than walk around. "Not the smartest decision a Florida boy could make," Merda said. "I looked over and there's a gator on my right-hand side so I went to swim and she got my forearm so...
MYAKKA CITY, FL
seahawkseye.org

Fall into fun this autumn season in Lee County

Living in Florida is oftentimes referred to as living with only one season: summer. Although it can get a bit chilly during the winter months, the temperature typically stays higher on average than in most other states. As the season transitions into fall, it can be discouraging to see people...
LEE COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral PD helping you turn away unwanted visitors

The Cape Coral Police Department is partnering with the city to help you turn unwanted visitors away. CCPD and Cape Coral City are handing out bright yellow door hangers that can be recognized from the street to let solicitors know to skip your house. People can get the door hangers...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral man killed in motorcycle crash on Tuckers Grade

A Cape Coral man was killed in a motorcycle crash at Tuckers Grade near I-75 in Charlotte County on Sunday evening. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 71-year-old man was riding his motorcycle west on Tuckers Grade at around 6 p.m. when he traveled off the roadway, entered the north shoulder and collided with a sign. The motorcycle continued traveling west, colliding with trees and bushes before it came to rest.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Local news in Lehigh Acres Florida

