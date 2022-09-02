ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

WAVY News 10

Fire breaks out at Norfolk shopping center on Church Street

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a fire at a Family Dollar in Norfolk on Monday afternoon. According to Norfolk dispatch officials, the call for the two-alarm fire came in around 5:25 p.m. in the 700 block of Church Street at the E. Brambleton Ave. shopping center. 10 On Your Side is still learning […]
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Police: Man shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon, according to Suffolk Police. A spokesperson said that around 3:30 p.m., their emergency dispatchers received several calls saying shots had been fired in the area of South Saratoga Street. They then received other calls telling them that an adult male had been shot and was lying between several buildings in the 300 block of South Saratoga Street.
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Info Sessions Planned For VDOT Project At Intersection Of Jamestown Road And Route 199 In Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG-The Virginia Department of Transportation will host multiple education sessions to inform the public about Project Pipeline. This project is designed to improve the intersection of Route 199 and Jamestown Road in Williamsburg and James City County. Four education sessions are scheduled within the coming weeks. Two separate meetings will...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Fascial Treatment Center Now Open In Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG –A certified fascial wellness therapist has opened a new treatment facility in Greater Williamsburg. Ebony “Bunny” Peterman recently opened Fascial Treatment Center. The facility offers treatment for pain, esthetic enhancement, and flexibility through fascial remodeling. The Williamsburg office opened on Strawberry Plains Road on August 8....
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Virginia woman charged after car crashes, nearly falls onto interstate

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A car crash sent a sedan from a side street through a barrier and onto a precarious ledge on the side of an interstate in Richmond on Sunday afternoon. Virginia State Police (VSP) says officers attempted to stop a 2018 Acura MDX sedan in the...

