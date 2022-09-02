Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fire breaks out at Norfolk shopping center on Church Street
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a fire at a Family Dollar in Norfolk on Monday afternoon. According to Norfolk dispatch officials, the call for the two-alarm fire came in around 5:25 p.m. in the 700 block of Church Street at the E. Brambleton Ave. shopping center. 10 On Your Side is still learning […]
Hit-and-run driver returns to scene before crashing and dying, VBPD said
NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Beach Police Department officers responded to a hit-and-run around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, the department said. Officers were taking a report on the scene, which was in the 5200 block of Fairfield Boulevard, when the suspect vehicle returned, according to the department. Officers tried to initiate...
At least 21 people were shot in Hampton Roads over the weekend
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: Monday afternoon at 12:30 p.m., a spokesperson for the Norfolk Police Department changed the record to say only one person was shot on 18th Bay Street, instead of three people. That brought the victim count down. In a weekend typically known for cookouts, beach...
2 people hurt in late-night Oceanfront shooting in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people were shot on Sunday in Virginia Beach, according to the police department. The shooting happened a few minutes before midnight in the 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue. That's about a block from the Dairy Queen on the Oceanfront. Lt. Brad Wesseler said two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Man shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon, according to Suffolk Police. A spokesperson said that around 3:30 p.m., their emergency dispatchers received several calls saying shots had been fired in the area of South Saratoga Street. They then received other calls telling them that an adult male had been shot and was lying between several buildings in the 300 block of South Saratoga Street.
Man suspected in VB hit-and-run found dead at site of another crash
57-year-old William Hay, Jr, of Virginia Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in the 200 block of Witchduck Rd., police said.
peninsulachronicle.com
Info Sessions Planned For VDOT Project At Intersection Of Jamestown Road And Route 199 In Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG-The Virginia Department of Transportation will host multiple education sessions to inform the public about Project Pipeline. This project is designed to improve the intersection of Route 199 and Jamestown Road in Williamsburg and James City County. Four education sessions are scheduled within the coming weeks. Two separate meetings will...
peninsulachronicle.com
Fascial Treatment Center Now Open In Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG –A certified fascial wellness therapist has opened a new treatment facility in Greater Williamsburg. Ebony “Bunny” Peterman recently opened Fascial Treatment Center. The facility offers treatment for pain, esthetic enhancement, and flexibility through fascial remodeling. The Williamsburg office opened on Strawberry Plains Road on August 8....
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 people shot at Virginia Beach Oceanfront Sunday evening
Police are now investigating after two people were shot at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront late Sunday evening.
Virginia Beach Public School Superintendent visits 8 schools on first day
About 65,000 students returned to Virginia Beach City Public Schools on Tuesday. Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence toured eight schools across the city including elementary, middle, and high schools.
20 bullets, one in chamber | Chesapeake man stopped with gun, extra ammo at Norfolk Int'l Airport
NORFOLK, Va. — Security at Norfolk International Airport stopped a man from taking a gun onto his flight Saturday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said. The man's carry-on bag set off an alarm when it went through the security checkpoint at the airport. TSA officers then stopped the man and alerted the Norfolk Airport Authority police.
WAVY News 10
3 teenage girls arrested after shooting into air near Hampton church, police say
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Three teenage girls were arrested Sunday after Hampton police say they fired shots into the air near a church on Fox Hill Road. Hampton police say they were dispatched to the 400 block of Fox Hill Road near Community Presbyterian Church for a shots fired call.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man shot on 18th Bay Street in Norfolk
During a press conference on Sunday, Interim Chief of Police Michael Goldsmith said police received a call about malicious wounding in the 9600 block of 18th Bay Street.
wfxrtv.com
Virginia woman charged after car crashes, nearly falls onto interstate
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A car crash sent a sedan from a side street through a barrier and onto a precarious ledge on the side of an interstate in Richmond on Sunday afternoon. Virginia State Police (VSP) says officers attempted to stop a 2018 Acura MDX sedan in the...
NSU students mourn fellow Spartan shot and killed at house party
Norfolk Police are continuing to search for whoever is responsible for the mass shooting where two people were killed and five others were sent to the hospital early Sunday morning.
Man fatally shot on N Military Highway in Norfolk
During a press conference on Sunday, Interim Chief of Police Michael Goldsmith said the call for the homicide came in around 2:45 a.m. in the 800 block of North Military Highway.
Missing Woman Found Safe: Norfolk police had asked for help finding the woman
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department asked for the public's help locating a woman who may have needed medical attention after she went missing Monday morning. Police updated the search Tuesday to indicate that the woman had been found safe. Vilma S. Bautista, 57, had been last seen...
‘This didn’t have to happen’: Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney reacts to mass shooting
Norfolk police confirm 4 women and 3 men were shot after a fight at a house party. 25-years-old Zabre Miller and McKnight died at the hospital.
Several university students injured in mass shooting near NC-VA border
Norfolk, VA — Seven people were injured Sunday morning in a mass shooting near a university campus in Norfolk, Virginia. Five people were transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening and two people had injuries that were life-threatening. Norfolk State University officials...
Local organization shares new look at DePaul Development Project
Norfolk-based Marathon Development Group released new images of new apartments coming to the old DePaul Medical Center in Norfolk.
Comments / 1