What Is The Future Of Chillicothe’s Law Enforcement Center
The Law Enforcement Center in Chillicothe has had several issues in recent years, including foundation repairs and sewer issues that were recently repaired. In addition, the department has grown from about 24 employees, including command staff, dispatchers, sergeants, detectives, and officers, to the current level of 32. The Chillicothe City Council recently discussed the police facility and many favor changes in the future. Second Ward Councilman Wayne Cunningham spoke about some improvements he sees are needed.
Portion of Grundy County to be under a boil water advisory
A portion of southwest Grundy County will be under a precautionary boil water advisory after water service is restored. The affected area has boundaries of Route WW on the north, the Thompson River. on the east, the Livingston County line is the southern boundary, and the Daviess County line is...
Obituary & Services: Shirley Darlene Roach
Shirley Darlene Roach, age 78 of Gallatin passed away Wednesday morning, August 31st, 2022, at her home in Gallatin. Shirley was born on August 3rd, 1944, the daughter of George Wesley and Margery (Stevens) Seams. She grew up in Seymour and was a 1962 graduate of Seymour High School. She was a proud member of the Seymour High School marching band. Shirley played clarinet in the band. She was a 1964 graduate of Centerville Community College in Centerville, IA. She then attended Prairie Bible Institute in Alberta, Canada. She received her teaching degree at Pensacola College in Pensacola, Florida, and taught there as an elementary school teacher.
Obituary & Services: Lewis Leon Griffin
Lewis L. Griffin, 89, a resident of Spickard, Missouri died at 5:52 A.M., Friday, September 2, 2022, at Pearls II Eden for Elders, Princeton, Missouri. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at the Spickard Christian Church. Burial will be in Martin Cemetery, North of Trenton, Missouri. Family visitation will be held Tuesday from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at the church. Open visitation will be Monday from 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. Memorials can be made to Laredo Lions Club or Spickard Christian Church and may be left with the funeral home.
Obituary & Services: Lynda Sue Johnson (Susie)
Lynda Sue Johnson (fondly known as Susie), 74, Trenton, MO entered the heavenly realm Saturday, September 3, 2022, at a Trenton, MO nursing home. She was born April 7, 1948, in Jameson, Missouri the daughter of Thomas and Verna (Cox) McNeely. In 1966, she married Roy Lee Hancock and to...
A Drive To These 6 Northern Missouri Towns Will Be Worth It
Any of us who have lived here in Missouri for a decent length of time, know that there are so many hidden gems and small towns that our state has. Many of them are worth visiting. With Labor Day weekend, and many people going out of town, maybe in the future, you will want to take a 3 day weekend and visit these 6 destinations in northern Missouri. Let's begin.
SUV stopped going 96 mph on Highway 36, driver and passenger arrested
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a man was arrested on September 1st after a sports utility vehicle was checked speeding. A deputy near Mooresville radioed that the SUV was going east on Highway 36 at 96 miles per hour in a 65 zone. Another deputy responded to Highway 36 and reportedly checked the vehicle going 100 miles per hour just outside of Chillicothe.
Pair of Warrant Arrests Monday In The Area
The Highway Patrol says they made a pair of warrant arrests in the area Monday. The first of the arrests happened at 2:50 P.M. in DeKalb County when Troopers arrested 43-year-old St. Joseph resident Crystal L. Melton on two Buchanan County arrest warrants for probation violations. Melton was booked into...
14-year-old hospitalized after Daviess Co. rollover crash
DAVIESS COUNTY—A Kansas teen was injured in an accident just after 11a.m. Monday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Nissan Frontier driven by Lori J. Mobley, 59, Salina, Kansas, was southbound on Interstate 35 three miles south of Cameron. The pickup traveled off the...
Nodaway County man injured in motorcycle accident
(Conception Junction) -- A northwest Missouri man was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Tuesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 1998 Yamaha Motorcycle driven by 25-year-old Lane Reidlinger of Conception Junction was westbound on Route T near U.S. Highway 136 at the city limits of Conception Junction around 5 a.m. Authorities say the motorcycle then lost control causing Reidlinger to be ejected from the vehicle -- which came to rest in the eastbound lane of Route T.
Fall festival to be held Sept. 24 in Bethany
Bethany, MO: A committee met last week at The Gathering Place to begin planning the expanded Harrison County Fall Festival scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24, in Bethany. The festival will incorporate the monthly Motorsports rally in downtown Bethany. Shana Burrows, owner of HodgePodge and The Gathering Place, said the festival...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Saturday, September 8
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a st. Joseph resident was arrested late Saturday night in DeKalb County. 57-year-old William Gimse was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance/mushrooms, felony unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and exceeding the speed limit. Gimse was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.
Man linked to southwest Iowa vehicle thefts arrested Saturday afternoon
(Creston, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Union County report a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties was arrested at around 2-p.m., Saturday. 39-year-old Daniel Floyd Edwards is allegedly responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties. Charges on the offenses were still pending as of the latest information.
Texas woman injured in crash on Interstate 35
The Highway Patrol reports a Texas woman sustained minor injuries as the result of the transit van overturning one mile south of Winston Tuesday morning, September 6th. Emergency medical services transported 44-year-old Monica Solis Estrada of Laredo, Texas to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The van traveled north on Interstate 35...
Arrests By The Missouri Highway Patrol
Six additional arrests are reported by State Troopers for the start of the Labor Day Holiday weekend. At about 2:25 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 41-year-old Timothy L Lanyon of Carthage on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a traffic violation in Lafayette County and a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a Higginsville warrant, He was also arrested for speeding. Lanyon was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
2022 Trenton High School Alumni Weekend Reunion considered a success
Big crowds were in attendance at many of the events held over the weekend as Trenton High School Alumni gathered for their annual Alumni Weekend Reunion. Steve Maxey, Secretary of the Foundation Trust for Trenton High School/THS Association reports bigger crowds than in most years were in Trenton from the Friday night Mixer, Saturday Open House, 2nd Annual Car Show, and Sunday Brunch. In addition, classes have reported wonderful attendance for class reunions held over the weekend.
Troopers Arrest One In Daviess County Saturday
An Excelsior Springs man was arrested by State Troopers in Daviess County Saturday night. At about 10:05 pm, 24-year-old Trevor J Naylor was arrested for alleged DWI and speeding – 99 in a 70 zone. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
Conception Junction Motorcyclist Seriously Injured Early Tuesday
A motorcycle operator was seriously injured early this (Tuesday) morning in Nodaway County. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 25-year-old Conception Junction resident Lane M. Reidlinger was operating a 1998 Yamaha motorcycle westbound on Nodaway County Route T near U.S. Route 136 in Conception Junction at 5 A.M. this morning when he lost control of the bike and was ejected from the vehicle.
Crash in south Missouri injures Cameron resident
Residents of Cameron and Lebanon were hurt Saturday morning in the head-on collision of a car and a sports utility vehicle west of Lebanon in south central Missouri. A passenger in the car, 19-year-old Ian Riley of Cameron, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon with moderate injuries. The driver of the car, 18-year-old Hunter Burton of Cameron, was not reported hurt. The driver of the SUV, 40-year-old Wiliam Curry of Lebanon, was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach with moderate injuries.
Gilman City Man Arrested On FTA Warrant
A Gilman City man was arrested Monday on a failure to appear warrant. The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 24-year-old Gilman City resident Treigh M. Fehring at 9:39 A.M. Monday on a Grundy County arrest warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of 4th degree assault. Fehring...
