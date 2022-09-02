Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Federally funded at-home COVID tests end
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Free COVID test kits will no longer be supplied by the federal government. The program, which shipped free test kits to Americans, is being discontinued due to a lack of funding. The good news is there are still free test kits available. At-home kits can still...
KFYR-TV
Tomato shortages possible due to western drought
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Restaurants might have to start looking for alternatives for their pizza sauce. Tomato shortages are expected due to droughts in California. The state produces nearly all of America’s processing tomatoes, and 40% of it is in severe drought. As for local Bismarck restaurant Fireflour Pizza,...
KFYR-TV
Gas prices on decline after summer highs
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Consumers are in luck this holiday weekend. Gas prices are on the decline after a seemingly never-ending spikes in cost at the pump. According to GasBuddy, Labor Day prices are down from summer highs. They’re the lowest since March 3, yet on average still higher than 2021.
KFYR-TV
Dove hunting season in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When it comes to deer or other animals that a lot of people want to hunt, the Game and Fish Department has to hold a lottery. The dove hunting season in North Dakota opened September 1, providing a great opportunity for hunters and their dogs to get ready for waterfowl and upland bird hunting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFYR-TV
North Dakota 2022 severe weather recap
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With meteorological summer over, our severe weather chances are dwindling. But it was an active summer with multiple notable events. Here’s a look back at some of those. Severe thunderstorms began to impact North Dakota this year as early as April 23, when blizzard warnings...
KFYR-TV
Baby formula shortages persist
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In May there was a critical shortage of baby formula nationwide, and after months of empty shelves it’s still a concern in some areas. In states like Colorado and Kansas parents are still struggling to find enough formula. In North Dakota, supplies have leveled off and hospitalist Dr. Parveen Wahab says panic buying never helps the situation.
KFYR-TV
More details released for Haugen decision to suspend campaign
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Democratic U.S. House candidate in North Dakota is conceding the race two months before the election. Mark Haugen has decided to suspend his campaign. Haugen cited the U.S. Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade as one of the reasons for his departure from the...
KFYR-TV
Mark Haugen, endorsed Democratic-NPL U.S. House candidate, suspends campaign
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There won’t be a Democratic-NPL nominee on the ballot in November for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Mark Haugen, the endorsed Dem-NPL candidate, has suspended his campaign. He said he’s stepping away from the campaign trail because he doesn’t see a viable path forward to winning the race, citing pressure from what he calls the far-left wing of his own party over his pro-life position, especially since former Miss America Cara Mund’s decision to enter the race.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFYR-TV
Victims of floatplane crash included activist, winemaker
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — A civil rights activist, a business owner, a lawyer, an engineer and the founder of a winery and his family were on the floatplane that crashed in the waters of Washington state’s Puget Sound, killing 10. The U.S. Coast Guard released the names...
Comments / 0