ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyArkLaMiss

Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,843 new cases, 8 new deaths on September 2

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aihWi_0hg2QO9V00

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,843 new cases and 8 new deaths on Friday, September 2, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,435,368 and the total number of deaths to 17,885.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 18 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 4 as of Friday; coming to a total of 392 hospitalized patients with 18 on ventilators.

In our area, 233 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 58,218 total confirmed cases and 785 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:

  • Ouachita Parish – 58,218 cases, 785 deaths (76 new cases)
  • Lincoln Parish – 14,127 cases, 152 deaths (68 new cases)
  • Morehouse Parish – 7,957 cases, 137 deaths (7 new cases)
  • Franklin Parish – 8,366 cases, 184 deaths (7 new cases)
  • Union Parish – 8,191 cases, 140 deaths (15 new cases)
  • Richland Parish – 7,997 cases, 104 deaths (12 new cases)
  • Concordia Parish –5,862 cases, 91 deaths (2 new cases)
  • Jackson Parish – 5,104 cases, 77 deaths (21 new cases)
  • Madison Parish –3,674 cases, 58 deaths (0 new cases)
  • Winn Parish – 5,100 cases, 65 deaths (8 new cases)
  • West Carroll Parish – 4,252 cases, 71 deaths (2 new cases)
  • LaSalle Parish – 4,822 cases, 64 deaths (6 new cases)
  • Catahoula Parish – 2,966 cases, 59 deaths (3 new cases)
  • East Carroll Parish – 2,910 cases, 38 deaths (1 new case)
  • Caldwell Parish – 4,122 cases, 55 deaths (3 new cases)
  • Tensas Parish – 1,209 cases, 13 deaths (2 new cases)

Comments / 3

Related
KTBS

New Louisiana rule could help area senior citizens

SHREVEPORT, La. - Senior citizens are among the most vulnerable population, but now there is something that could empower them. There's a new birthday rule to make healthcare changes easier for those who need it and it could make things cheaper for those who need the break. It is called the Medicare Supplement birthday rule change and it gives seniors more control over their healthcare.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coronavirus#Public Health
cenlanow.com

He “was a courageous and defining voice for Louisiana” City and state leaders issue statements on death of Moon Landrieu

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— It’s a sad day in Louisiana as we mourn the loss of former New Orleans mayor and voice for equality in Louisiana, Moon Landrieu. Upon the announcement of Landrieu’s passing, his legacy became even more known as leaders on both the city and state levels lamented the former political dynasty patriarch’s loss of life.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR ONLY NURSE-MIDWIFERY PROGRAM IN LOUISIANA

New Orleans, LA – LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing is accepting applications for its Nurse-Midwifery Doctor of Nursing Practice Program. The only nurse-midwifery program in the state, it has been pre-accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Midwifery Education (ACME) to begin admitting students in 2023. Graduates of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Louisiana to offer updated COVID-19 booster in coming days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health says updated COVID-19 booster shots should be available to the public in the coming days. The announcement comes after the CDC endorsed the use of the new boosters from Moderna and Pfizer. The FDA also granted emergency use authorization for the updated shots.
KNOE TV8

Northeast Louisiana farmers await crop damage results

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Farmers in northeast Louisiana are waiting to see how much damage their crops may have from recent downpours. Thousands of acres across the region were impacted by nearly six days of precipitation in late August. Mike Strain, Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture, said it could take another month before the number of crops lost would be known.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS

Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 2, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Joey J. Stevenson, age 40, from New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on September 1, 2022, with failing to pay the United States Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) employment taxes for his business, Community Care Solutions, Inc.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seek Assistance Identifying Driver Involved in Double Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 90

Authorities in Louisiana Seek Assistance Identifying Driver Involved in Double Fatal Hit and Run Crash on US 90. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, on September 2, 2022, around 3:30 a.m., Troopers with LSP Troop B began investigating a hit and run crash on the upper level of US 90B west (Westbank Expressway) near Ames Boulevard in Jefferson Parish. Two unidentified adult males were killed in the crash.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

58K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy