Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,843 new cases, 8 new deaths on September 2
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,843 new cases and 8 new deaths on Friday, September 2, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,435,368 and the total number of deaths to 17,885.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 18 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 4 as of Friday; coming to a total of 392 hospitalized patients with 18 on ventilators.
In our area, 233 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 58,218 total confirmed cases and 785 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 58,218 cases, 785 deaths (76 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 14,127 cases, 152 deaths (68 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 7,957 cases, 137 deaths (7 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 8,366 cases, 184 deaths (7 new cases)
- Union Parish – 8,191 cases, 140 deaths (15 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 7,997 cases, 104 deaths (12 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,862 cases, 91 deaths (2 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 5,104 cases, 77 deaths (21 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,674 cases, 58 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 5,100 cases, 65 deaths (8 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 4,252 cases, 71 deaths (2 new cases)
- LaSalle Parish – 4,822 cases, 64 deaths (6 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,966 cases, 59 deaths (3 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,910 cases, 38 deaths (1 new case)
- Caldwell Parish – 4,122 cases, 55 deaths (3 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,209 cases, 13 deaths (2 new cases)
