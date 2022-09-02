ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WATN Local Memphis

City of Memphis details Labor Day trash pick-up schedule

The City of Memphis has released an official reminder regarding trash pick-up the week of Labor Day, beginning Monday, Sept. 5. The solid waste management schedule differs from normal trash pick-up in that, with Monday as Labor Day, each pick up day is one day behind. There is no pick-up on Monday, according to the City of Memphis' graphic.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Can Memphis repeat Jackson's water crisis?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Jackson, Mississippi works to restore usable water to its residents, many are wondering could something like what's happening there also occur in Memphis, a city that often struggles with its aging infrastructure. The Mayor of Jackson says the current crisis there stems from up to...
MEMPHIS, TN
wpln.org

TVA may skirt billion-dollar breakup with Memphis Light, Gas and Water — and get a long-term commitment

In 2019, the Tennessee Valley Authority offered its local power companies 20-year contracts. There were few alternatives, and nearly all companies, including the Nashville Electric Service, signed the contract. But Memphis Light, Gas and Water, TVA’s largest customer, rejected the offer and began exploring options for accessing energy through the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

“This is a win for the City of Memphis" | Agreement reached for One Beale hotel, says mayor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Thursday the City of Memphis has reached an agreement for a new hotel at One Beale downtown. In a news release Thursday morning, Strickland said the city came to an agreement with the Grand Hyatt developers to build the hotel. He said the deal “greatly limits” the risk of financial loss for Memphis, and gets rid of impacts to the city’s bond rating a debt capacity.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis ranked No. 2 in rudest cities survey

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The South may be known for its genteel hospitality, but don’t go looking for it in Memphis, according to results of one recent survey. Memphis ranked No. 2 in a survey of the rudest cities in America — behind only Philadelphia, and slightly more rude than New York City. The survey was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Halbert claims ‘go-high’ stance in dispute with assessor’s office

Contentions between the Shelby County Clerk’s Office and the Shelby County Assessor’s Office came to a head as accusations and threats of ouster flew this week. While Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert prepared for the county’s swearing-in ceremony Wednesday (Aug. 31) afternoon, she called a recent allegation that she is costing the county about $4 million annually “baseless and without merit.”
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

10 Memphis and Mid-South names you might be mispronouncing

Tchulahoma Road: This is a fairly major road that crosses the state line from Memphis into Mississippi, but how do you pronounce a road name that begins with “Tch”? A clue is in the slightly different spelling of another road in Fayette County, and a town in Mississippi: Chulahoma, which leaves off the silent T […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATCH LIVE: News conference on murder of Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department confirmed Tuesday that a body found in South Memphis Monday night is that of missing jogger Eliza Fletcher. MPD said Fletcher's body was found near a vacant home in the 1600 block at the corner of E Person Ave. and Victor St. around 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5. Investigators confirmed the identity just before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, just minutes after cancelling a City Watch Alert.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Body confirmed found at crime scene in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large police presence has emerged at Chestnut Avenue and Victor Street where police confirmed a body has been found. Multiple agencies are at the scene where the area has been blocked off by police tape. A police helicopter was also seen circling the area. There’s...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Nashville college students express concerns after abducted jogger in Memphis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While the search continues for Eliza Fletcher, the woman who was abducted while jogging near the University of Memphis campus, college students in Nashville have been expressing their concerns for safety on college campuses. “There are times that I’m out late,” Kayla Piowel, a student at...
NASHVILLE, TN
tn.gov

Mark Luttrell Transition Center To Hold Rapid Hiring Event

MEMPHIS – The Mark Luttrell Transition Center (MLTC) will hold a rapid hiring event next Thursday and Friday to fill vacant correctional officer positions. The starting salary is $44,500, with an additional $5,000 sign-on bonus. Conditional job offers will be given on-site at the event. In addition to the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Thieves steal air conditioning units from Orange Mound church

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis congregation is likely praying for cooler weather after thieves recently targeted their church, taking two of their industrial size air conditioning units when temperatures were in the 90s. At Promise Land Church of God in Christ on Airways, the mission is to serve God and the needs of the people of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN

Memphis local news

