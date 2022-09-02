MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Thursday the City of Memphis has reached an agreement for a new hotel at One Beale downtown. In a news release Thursday morning, Strickland said the city came to an agreement with the Grand Hyatt developers to build the hotel. He said the deal “greatly limits” the risk of financial loss for Memphis, and gets rid of impacts to the city’s bond rating a debt capacity.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO