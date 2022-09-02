Read full article on original website
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
Football: ‘Learning to slow it down’: Hayden adjusts to pace, complexity of college transitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
City of Memphis details Labor Day trash pick-up schedule
The City of Memphis has released an official reminder regarding trash pick-up the week of Labor Day, beginning Monday, Sept. 5. The solid waste management schedule differs from normal trash pick-up in that, with Monday as Labor Day, each pick up day is one day behind. There is no pick-up on Monday, according to the City of Memphis' graphic.
localmemphis.com
Can Memphis repeat Jackson's water crisis?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Jackson, Mississippi works to restore usable water to its residents, many are wondering could something like what's happening there also occur in Memphis, a city that often struggles with its aging infrastructure. The Mayor of Jackson says the current crisis there stems from up to...
wpln.org
TVA may skirt billion-dollar breakup with Memphis Light, Gas and Water — and get a long-term commitment
In 2019, the Tennessee Valley Authority offered its local power companies 20-year contracts. There were few alternatives, and nearly all companies, including the Nashville Electric Service, signed the contract. But Memphis Light, Gas and Water, TVA’s largest customer, rejected the offer and began exploring options for accessing energy through the...
MLGW President J.T. Young recommends utility continue to get power from TVA
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Thursday morning, Memphis, Light, Gas & Water President J.T. Young made a significant update that was months in the making. He gave the MLGW board his recommendation that the utility continue to get its power from the Tennessee Valley Authority, or TVA. Young's recommendation for MLGW...
North Mississippi district attorney John Champion dies at 61
SENATOBIA, Miss — Longtime north Mississippi District Attorney John Champion died Sunday at his home in Senatobia, according to a funeral home. No cause of death was given for the 61-year-old. Appointed the chief prosecutor for a five-county circuit including Desoto, Tate, Panola, Tallahatchie and Yalobusha counties in 2001,...
“This is a win for the City of Memphis" | Agreement reached for One Beale hotel, says mayor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Thursday the City of Memphis has reached an agreement for a new hotel at One Beale downtown. In a news release Thursday morning, Strickland said the city came to an agreement with the Grand Hyatt developers to build the hotel. He said the deal “greatly limits” the risk of financial loss for Memphis, and gets rid of impacts to the city’s bond rating a debt capacity.
Some Shelby County communities support sticking with TVA for MLGW
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Half of Shelby County’s six suburbs Monday night voted “yes” on a resolution telling Memphis Light Gas & Water (MLGW) to not switch power providers. This is in anticipation of a meeting this week when the MLGW board will hear a recommendation on...
Memphis ranked No. 2 in rudest cities survey
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The South may be known for its genteel hospitality, but don’t go looking for it in Memphis, according to results of one recent survey. Memphis ranked No. 2 in a survey of the rudest cities in America — behind only Philadelphia, and slightly more rude than New York City. The survey was […]
tri-statedefender.com
Halbert claims ‘go-high’ stance in dispute with assessor’s office
Contentions between the Shelby County Clerk’s Office and the Shelby County Assessor’s Office came to a head as accusations and threats of ouster flew this week. While Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert prepared for the county’s swearing-in ceremony Wednesday (Aug. 31) afternoon, she called a recent allegation that she is costing the county about $4 million annually “baseless and without merit.”
Amy Weirich to be sworn in as Special Council for D.A. Mark E. Davidson
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich will be sworn in Thursday, September 1 as the official Special Council for District Attorney General Mark E. Davidson’s Office, representing Judicial District 25 and serving Fayette, Hardeman, Lauderdale, McNairy and Tipton Counties . The swearing in ceremony...
Shelby County D.A.: Eliza Fletcher's murder believed to be 'random attack by stranger'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department confirmed Tuesday that a body found in South Memphis Monday night is that of missing jogger Eliza Fletcher. Police said the mother and junior kindergarten teacher was kidnapped about 4 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, while on a morning run near Central Ave. and Zach H. Curlin St. in the University of Memphis area.
10 Memphis and Mid-South names you might be mispronouncing
Tchulahoma Road: This is a fairly major road that crosses the state line from Memphis into Mississippi, but how do you pronounce a road name that begins with “Tch”? A clue is in the slightly different spelling of another road in Fayette County, and a town in Mississippi: Chulahoma, which leaves off the silent T […]
WATCH LIVE: News conference on murder of Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department confirmed Tuesday that a body found in South Memphis Monday night is that of missing jogger Eliza Fletcher. MPD said Fletcher's body was found near a vacant home in the 1600 block at the corner of E Person Ave. and Victor St. around 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5. Investigators confirmed the identity just before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, just minutes after cancelling a City Watch Alert.
Missing Memphis mother found dead: What we know about Eliza Fletcher's murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The abduction and murder of Memphis mother and teacher Eliza Fletcher has shaken the Mid-South, and garnered national attention. In less than a week, it has forever changed the lives of families, friends, and the community. Here’s a look at what we know about the crime...
MS District Attorney dies over the weekend, funeral arrangements announced, officials say
MISSISSIPPI — A Mississippi District Attorney has passed away after a long illness. Friends told FOX13 that former Mississippi District Attorney John Champion died on Sunday. He was District Attorney for DeSoto, Tate, Panola, Tallahatchie and Yalobusha counties. John Champion was the district attorney over the 17th Circuit Court...
actionnews5.com
Body confirmed found at crime scene in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large police presence has emerged at Chestnut Avenue and Victor Street where police confirmed a body has been found. Multiple agencies are at the scene where the area has been blocked off by police tape. A police helicopter was also seen circling the area. There’s...
actionnews5.com
Nashville college students express concerns after abducted jogger in Memphis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While the search continues for Eliza Fletcher, the woman who was abducted while jogging near the University of Memphis campus, college students in Nashville have been expressing their concerns for safety on college campuses. “There are times that I’m out late,” Kayla Piowel, a student at...
Census undercounted Memphis by 16,000 residents, Mayor Strickland says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mayor of Memphis, Tennessee, says the 2020 census undercounted the city by almost 16,000 residents, leading him to join other big cities in challenging the results of the once-a-decade head count in the U.S. Mayor Jim Strickland says the census missed 15,895 residents, and that...
tn.gov
Mark Luttrell Transition Center To Hold Rapid Hiring Event
MEMPHIS – The Mark Luttrell Transition Center (MLTC) will hold a rapid hiring event next Thursday and Friday to fill vacant correctional officer positions. The starting salary is $44,500, with an additional $5,000 sign-on bonus. Conditional job offers will be given on-site at the event. In addition to the...
Thieves steal air conditioning units from Orange Mound church
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis congregation is likely praying for cooler weather after thieves recently targeted their church, taking two of their industrial size air conditioning units when temperatures were in the 90s. At Promise Land Church of God in Christ on Airways, the mission is to serve God and the needs of the people of […]
