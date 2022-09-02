ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wegmans School of Pharmacy holds White Coat Ceremony for first-year students

By George Gandy, Mackenzie Mislan
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The White Coat Ceremony was held on Friday, honoring first-year students of the Wegmans School of Pharmacy at St. John Fisher University.

Dr. Christine Birnie, the Dean of the Wegmans School of Pharmacy, welcomed the students alongside assistant professor Dr. Diane Rudy through a recital of the Oath of a Pharmacist.

All Wegmans pharmacies to offer vaccine for upcoming flu season

Those who spoke at the ceremony said that this is the beginning of each student’s future in the pharmacy field.

“Our profession has come a long way, in a relatively short time, and we still have farther to go and how do we get there? You and you – my colleagues – that journey begins today,” one speaker said. “You will help shape the pharmacy practice of the future. You will continue advocating for our profession and our patients.”

Per the name of the ceremony, the students also received their white coats.

