Grand Rapids Business Journal
CMS Energy names new executive team members
A Michigan-based energy company recently promoted a team member to a leadership role and filled a newly created position. CMS Energy and its subsidiary Consumers Energy on Tuesday, Sept. 6, said Chris Laird will assume the role of vice president of electric operations, effective Sept. 16. He will replace Guy Packard, who will retire after serving in the role for 37 years.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Comcast to source renewable electricity for half of Michigan operations
A telecom company unveiled a new sustainability effort focused on renewable electricity. Comcast recently said it entered into agreements with Consumers Energy and DTE Energy to purchase wind and solar energy for its cable operations in Michigan. Together, the agreements will allow Comcast to power half of its Michigan operations...
Open jobs, a worker shortage, nurses needed and more mid-Michigan labor news
SAGINAW, MI — Monday, Sept. 5, is Labor Day, a holiday to recognize the American labor movement and celebrate workers, and the unofficial end of summer. Here’s some recent mid-Michigan labor news to catch up on this holiday weekend:. Inflation, staffing woes trouble mid-Michigan’s small businesses. The...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
California’s energy struggles could be Michigan's future
California’s energy struggles are a cautionary tale for Michigan. First, California issued a rule banning the sales of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The press spread the headline far and wide, as a symbol of progress. Then, as so-called extreme heat brought higher demand for energy, the state turned...
It’s Michigan law to start school after Labor Day. So why are most starting earlier?
A state law in place for 16 years mandates that all Michigan public schools start after Labor Day, but only a quarter of the state’s districts plan to kick off their school year on Tuesday, Sept. 6 this year. Of Michigan’s 517 public K-12 districts, 388, or 75%, have...
Novi company wins award for 62-acre wildlife habitat that only employees can visit
Wouldn’t it be nice to walk through a lush birch tree forest, wetlands full of wildlife, and see native pollinator flowers buzzing with bees and butterflies all next to a nice gravel winding path on your lunch break? Well, at ITC Holding Corp. in Novi, that’s the case for its employees.
Job fair in Sterling Heights helping to fill over 400 positions
(CBS DETROIT) - Dany Antoon says he's back doing what energizes him to wake up in the morning.He says he wanted to find more meaningful work in social services and a call to the Chaldean Community Foundation led him on a path to serving his community."I came in, went through a couple of interviews and the rest is history," Antoon said."It was awesome. It's changed my life for the better big time because now I'm back to helping people which I used to do before, but it's just more very closely tied to the community that I grew up in and...
Is Michigan Celebrating a Communist Holiday This Weekend?
A Labor Day Parade in Muskegon. The Labor Day Festival of Lights in Ypsilanti. Labor Fest in Grand Rapids. Labor Day cookouts and BBQs all over the state, as Michiganders mark the unofficial end of summer. People all over Michigan will be commemorating Labor Day in a variety of ways...
Bank of America launches zero down mortgages in select cities. One is in Michigan.
First-time homebuyers have a new lending option to help them get into the market. Bank of America announced a new zero down payment, zero closing cost mortgage solution for first-time homebuyers. The new loan will be available in designated markets, with an emphasis on serving Black/African American and/or Hispanic-Latino neighborhoods.
bridgemi.com
Long shifts, low pay, high stress: Why Michigan can’t find 911 dispatchers
Emergency call centers across Michigan face severe shortages of 911 dispatchers. As a result, dispatchers work longer shifts, leading to burnout, turnover and longer emergency wait times. One center found workers were more likely to stay when it raised starting pay from $11.50 to $16 an hour. Early this year,...
deadlinedetroit.com
Tudor Dixon is 'the opposite of progress for women,' this Ann Arbor voter writes
Though she's an ardent feminist, online publisher Amanda Uhle of Ann Arbor draws no joy from the fact that "for the first time in Michigan’s history, the two major-party candidates for governor are women," she writes at The Washington Post. Rather than a sign of progress, she sees Tudor...
wemu.org
University of Michigan nurses overwhelmingly vote to authorize call for a strike
The nurses at the University of Michigan have voted to authorize their union’s bargaining team to call for a strike. Out of the more 4,000 members of the Michigan Nurses Association - University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council, 96 percent of them voted in favor of authorizing a call for a strike.
fox2detroit.com
Henry Ford Health internship for students of color introduces field of oncology
FOX 2 - The most recent census shows about 8 percent of practicing oncologists are Black or Hispanic - and a smaller fraction of that are women. But a new program is introducing young women of color to the field of radiation oncology. Dr. Eleanor Walker, the director of Breast...
wcsx.com
Michigan Restaurant Has the No.1 Cheeseburger in the State
We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
Detroit News
Bankole Thompson: Duggan must find solutions for Detroit's violence epidemic
The uncontrolled violent crime in Detroit right now requires Mayor Mike Duggan to show that he has a serious crime-fighting strategy to keep Detroiters safe by ending the mass killings taking place in the city almost every week or weekend. Whatever plan the mayor and Police Chief James White currently...
michiganradio.org
International auto show returning to downtown Detroit this month after long hiatus
After a three-and-a-half-year hiatus, the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) returns to downtown Detroit this month. A change of seasons and the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the annual auto industry showcase. The last NAIAS in Detroit was in January 2019. Organizers had planned to shift the annual celebration of the auto industry to summer 2020, but the pandemic intervened.
Detroit News
Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest winners draw from state's splendor
Penelope McGinty was outdoors with her daughter on a sunny winter day when she spotted some icicles hanging from a tree outside her Clinton Township home. "They looked like they would be a crown for a queen or princes," McGinty said. "We started out taking pictures of them on her head, as a crown, and I just directed her to move them to her face."
Michigan State Fair entertains while giving back to community
The Michigan State Fair is celebrating its 10 anniversary at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi through Labor Day.
Michigan third grade students low test scores flagged for retention
A recent report reveals an increasing number of Michigan third graders are eligible to be held back.
michiganradio.org
Long-time Detroit broadcaster, educator Specs Howard dies
Detroit broadcasting legend and educator Specs Howard has died. He was 96. Born Julian Liebman, Howard’s successful broadcasting career took him from radio stations in Pennsylvania to Cleveland and Detroit. As he approached the end of his career as a disc jockey in the 1960’s, Howard said he knew...
