Michigan State

Grand Rapids Business Journal

CMS Energy names new executive team members

A Michigan-based energy company recently promoted a team member to a leadership role and filled a newly created position. CMS Energy and its subsidiary Consumers Energy on Tuesday, Sept. 6, said Chris Laird will assume the role of vice president of electric operations, effective Sept. 16. He will replace Guy Packard, who will retire after serving in the role for 37 years.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Comcast to source renewable electricity for half of Michigan operations

A telecom company unveiled a new sustainability effort focused on renewable electricity. Comcast recently said it entered into agreements with Consumers Energy and DTE Energy to purchase wind and solar energy for its cable operations in Michigan. Together, the agreements will allow Comcast to power half of its Michigan operations...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

California’s energy struggles could be Michigan's future

California’s energy struggles are a cautionary tale for Michigan. First, California issued a rule banning the sales of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The press spread the headline far and wide, as a symbol of progress. Then, as so-called extreme heat brought higher demand for energy, the state turned...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Detroit

Job fair in Sterling Heights helping to fill over 400 positions

(CBS DETROIT) - Dany Antoon says he's back doing what energizes him to wake up in the morning.He says he wanted to find more meaningful work in social services and a call to the Chaldean Community Foundation led him on a path to serving his community."I came in, went through a couple of interviews and the rest is history," Antoon said."It was awesome. It's changed my life for the better big time because now I'm back to helping people which I used to do before, but it's just more very closely tied to the community that I grew up in and...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Restaurant Has the No.1 Cheeseburger in the State

We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

International auto show returning to downtown Detroit this month after long hiatus

After a three-and-a-half-year hiatus, the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) returns to downtown Detroit this month. A change of seasons and the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the annual auto industry showcase. The last NAIAS in Detroit was in January 2019. Organizers had planned to shift the annual celebration of the auto industry to summer 2020, but the pandemic intervened.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest winners draw from state's splendor

Penelope McGinty was outdoors with her daughter on a sunny winter day when she spotted some icicles hanging from a tree outside her Clinton Township home. "They looked like they would be a crown for a queen or princes," McGinty said. "We started out taking pictures of them on her head, as a crown, and I just directed her to move them to her face."
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Long-time Detroit broadcaster, educator Specs Howard dies

Detroit broadcasting legend and educator Specs Howard has died. He was 96. Born Julian Liebman, Howard’s successful broadcasting career took him from radio stations in Pennsylvania to Cleveland and Detroit. As he approached the end of his career as a disc jockey in the 1960’s, Howard said he knew...
DETROIT, MI

