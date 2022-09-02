ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

County and City of Lawrence leaders could soon be responsible for appointing Peaslee Tech’s board

Douglas County leaders may soon be responsible for appointing about half of Peaslee Tech’s board of directors. A joint resolution requiring that the technical school’s board of seven members be appointed by the City of Lawrence and Douglas County is on the agenda for this week’s Douglas County Commission meeting. Peaslee Tech has already approved a revision to its own bylaws allowing for its members to be appointed this way, so the joint resolution making it official would take effect immediately if approved by both commissions.
‘I got to do things that I could never have imagined’: Lawrence’s first female Eagle Scout reflects on unique experience

Mariclare Murray may not be the first Eagle Scout in her family, but there’s at least one distinction that’s all her own: She’s the first female Eagle Scout in Lawrence. Murray, 18, followed in her two older brothers’ footsteps and joined Scouts BSA Troop 55 — chartered to West Side Presbyterian Church — in 2019 at age 14, when the organization began allowing girls to join. She achieved the Eagle Scout rank before aging out of Scouts eligibility after her 18th birthday in early August. Her father, Michael, told the Journal-World that he had confirmed Murray was the first local female Eagle with regional Scouts BSA leadership.
Meet Lawrence’s new fire chief: He’s passionate about his profession, dogs, basketball and a new chapter in Kansas

Lawrence’s new fire chief has come a long way — from a region full of mountains to a Midwestern city known for one “mount” — and he’s excited for his next chapter. Rich Llewellyn was sworn in as Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical’s chief on Aug. 26, though he arrived two weeks prior after two 15-hour days of driving in a pickup truck with his wife and six dogs from Washington State. He is the permanent replacement for Chief Shaun Coffey, who retired in November.
Police take uncooperative Free State student into custody after report of shooting threat; no weapon found, district says

A Free State student was taken into custody Tuesday after a report of a threat of a school shooting, according to the Lawrence school district. A Free State High School parent reported to the school Tuesday morning that their student heard another Free State student make a comment on Friday about “shooting up the school” on Tuesday, the district said in a news release. The school administration worked with a school resource officer to investigate. While interviewing the student alleged to have made the threat, the student refused to comply with school staff and the SRO and left school grounds, the release said.
Missouri snaps KU soccer’s 4-game winning streak

The Kansas Jayhawks dropped Sunday’s match to the Missouri Tigers 2-1 at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium in Columbia. Missouri’s Keegan Good scored both MU goals, including the game-winner in the 86th minute. “Missouri is a competitive, physical and aggressive team,” KU coach Mark Francis said after the...
Charles Kincaid

Charles Kincaid, passed away 8-15-22. Lawrence Chapel Oaks is honored to serve the family. See www.chapeloaksne.com for complete obituary and online condolences. Memorial service 9-9-22.
