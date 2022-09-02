Read full article on original website
LJWORLD
Leaders with Ballard Center call ARPA-funded building expansion a ‘generational game-changer’
For nearly 60 years, the Ballard Center has been serving community members through “family stabilization” services like rent and utility assistance, a food and clothing pantry, and affordable pre-K child care. The nonprofit has been doing that work out of a 107-year-old building in North Lawrence, its home...
LJWORLD
County and City of Lawrence leaders could soon be responsible for appointing Peaslee Tech’s board
Douglas County leaders may soon be responsible for appointing about half of Peaslee Tech’s board of directors. A joint resolution requiring that the technical school’s board of seven members be appointed by the City of Lawrence and Douglas County is on the agenda for this week’s Douglas County Commission meeting. Peaslee Tech has already approved a revision to its own bylaws allowing for its members to be appointed this way, so the joint resolution making it official would take effect immediately if approved by both commissions.
LJWORLD
‘I got to do things that I could never have imagined’: Lawrence’s first female Eagle Scout reflects on unique experience
Mariclare Murray may not be the first Eagle Scout in her family, but there’s at least one distinction that’s all her own: She’s the first female Eagle Scout in Lawrence. Murray, 18, followed in her two older brothers’ footsteps and joined Scouts BSA Troop 55 — chartered to West Side Presbyterian Church — in 2019 at age 14, when the organization began allowing girls to join. She achieved the Eagle Scout rank before aging out of Scouts eligibility after her 18th birthday in early August. Her father, Michael, told the Journal-World that he had confirmed Murray was the first local female Eagle with regional Scouts BSA leadership.
LJWORLD
Meet Lawrence’s new fire chief: He’s passionate about his profession, dogs, basketball and a new chapter in Kansas
Lawrence’s new fire chief has come a long way — from a region full of mountains to a Midwestern city known for one “mount” — and he’s excited for his next chapter. Rich Llewellyn was sworn in as Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical’s chief on Aug. 26, though he arrived two weeks prior after two 15-hour days of driving in a pickup truck with his wife and six dogs from Washington State. He is the permanent replacement for Chief Shaun Coffey, who retired in November.
LJWORLD
Dottie, the Lawrence Public Library’s new bookmobile, begins making stops around Lawrence
On a recent afternoon, a class of preschoolers walked single file down the sidewalk leading to the park, but instead headed right for the adjacent parking lot. Under the awning of a colorfully decorated box truck, were shelves of books inviting the kids to read. After decades without a bookmobile,...
LJWORLD
What Week 1 taught us about the Kansas football program’s early-season schedule
It’s been years since Kansas football fans looked ahead at the Jayhawks’ schedule with any kind of optimism or anticipation, so let’s take advantage of it while it’s here. Who knows how long it will last?. Week 1 was kind to the Jayhawks, who blasted visiting...
LJWORLD
Kansas defensive end Lonnie Phelps Jr. named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week
It’s been nearly four years since the Kansas football program had a player earn Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors. And it took transfer defensive end Lonnie Phelps Jr. just one week to end that skid. The Big 12 on Monday announced that Phelps had earned...
LJWORLD
Police take uncooperative Free State student into custody after report of shooting threat; no weapon found, district says
A Free State student was taken into custody Tuesday after a report of a threat of a school shooting, according to the Lawrence school district. A Free State High School parent reported to the school Tuesday morning that their student heard another Free State student make a comment on Friday about “shooting up the school” on Tuesday, the district said in a news release. The school administration worked with a school resource officer to investigate. While interviewing the student alleged to have made the threat, the student refused to comply with school staff and the SRO and left school grounds, the release said.
LJWORLD
Missouri snaps KU soccer’s 4-game winning streak
The Kansas Jayhawks dropped Sunday’s match to the Missouri Tigers 2-1 at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium in Columbia. Missouri’s Keegan Good scored both MU goals, including the game-winner in the 86th minute. “Missouri is a competitive, physical and aggressive team,” KU coach Mark Francis said after the...
LJWORLD
Matt Tait: In opening night win, Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels proved worthy of confidence he flashed in the offseason
One of the biggest questions I had for the Kansas football coaches heading into the first week of the 2022 season was what Jalon Daniels’ ability to hold off Jason Bean in the QB race during camp did for their view of the junior starter. Bean, you might’ve heard,...
LJWORLD
As utility rates continue to rise, city leaders interested in expanding limited utility assistance program
Though Lawrence city leaders have said they would like to expand the city’s utility assistance program, determining the details of that program will take time, and the proposed budget for next year does not include any funding for such an effort. City utility bills have increased significantly in recent...
LJWORLD
Law enforcement agencies searching for man who allegedly led officers on I-70 chase before crashing
The Lawrence Police Department and other area law enforcement agencies are searching a rural area around Interstate 70 near the exit to Eudora for a suspect who they say led officers on a high-speed chase Sunday afternoon. According to a news release Monday from Lawrence Police Department spokeswoman Laura McCabe,...
LJWORLD
Charles Kincaid
Charles Kincaid, passed away 8-15-22. Lawrence Chapel Oaks is honored to serve the family. See www.chapeloaksne.com for complete obituary and online condolences. Memorial service 9-9-22.
