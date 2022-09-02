ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Archives: Cincinnati Zoo opens its doors to public 147 years ago

The Cincinnati Zoo opened its doors to the public 147 years ago this month. The second oldest zoo in the nation, the Cincinnati Zoo opened its doors Sept. 18, 1875. The Philadelphia Zoo is the oldest in the nation, beating the Cincinnati Zoo by only 14 months. The Cincinnati Zoo...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A packed weekend downtown sends off summer with bang

CINCINNATI — While welcoming guests to the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza, Kelly Crawley has a big smile on his face to match the tips accumulating in his pocket. “We are all excited. Welcome to the city of Cincinnati and you will have a great time," said Crawley. From the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

When will fall foliage be at peak in Ohio Valley?

With Labor Day weekend officially behind us, many are now awaiting the arrival of fall. Though many are awaiting fall's arrival, we still have several weeks to go before peak color arrives. The Smoky Mountains fall foliage map predicts peak color for the Greater Cincinnati area is set to occur...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Milford, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

Get out and do something: Sept. 6-12

If your everyday routine is starting to feel tired, try something new this week and check out the many events, shows and festivals happening in and around campus. The ever-popular Hamilton musical is in Cincinnati. Whether you’re a die-hard Hamilton fan or have yet to see the show, tickets are available for the first performance at the Aronoff Center.
CINCINNATI, OH
1077 WRKR

Two Michiganders Discover Abandoned Millionaire Mansion in Ohio

Not long ago, a couple of guys from Mid-Michigan came across this old 10,000 square-foot millionaire's mansion in Dayton, Ohio. It was built 1912 by Louis Traxler who set up his own business: Traxler Mercantile. Louis left his home country of Austria in 1899 and wound up in Dayton, Ohio. Desiring a certain highbrow lifestyle, Louis had this mansion especially constructed for him and his family. Included were:
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Thousands of travelers return to CVG after holiday travel

HEBRON, Ky. — Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest travel times of the year. especially on Friday and Monday. But, travelers returning home on the holiday said travel was a breeze. Sherry and Albert Weisbrot traveled to Washington, D.C. "We went to Washington, D.C. to visit family....
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Great Outdoor Weekend#Autumn Plant Sale#Rowe Visitor Center
dayton.com

Best of Dayton: Who has the best pizza? Here are the finalists

During our nomination period for Best of Dayton, the contest that saw the most nominations was Best Pizza. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote. » Click here to nominate or vote in Best of Dayton...
DAYTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Everyone is ready for Riverfest 2022

NEWPORT, Ky. — Kyle and Tamara Thompson set up on the hill at Newport’s Riverfront first thing Sunday morning. She said it was a spur-of-the-moment decision that lead the couple to getting on a bus to take them to Riverfest. “I had woken him up at like 5...
NEWPORT, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
spectrumnews1.com

Boaters are showing up early in Newport for Riverfest 2022

NEWPORT, Ky. — Anyone still looking for something fun to do this holiday weekend might consider heading up to northern Kentucky for Riverfest. Preparations are underway for food, music and fireworks along the Ohio Riverfront as Newport, Covington and Cincinnati get set to put on the event on Sunday.
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Homearama starts this weekend featuring six luxury homes

LOVELAND, Ohio — Homearama kicks off this weekend in Loveland. Home enthusiasts will be able to tour six fully decorated and landscaped luxury homes starting Sept. 3 and running through Sept. 18. The homes are priced from $1 million and are designed in a variety of architectural styles. Homearama...
LOVELAND, OH
Fox 19

2 people rescued from Little Miami River

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were rescued from the Little Miami River on Labor Day, Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed. Around 12:45 p.m., dispatchers said a water rescue call came in. Emergency crews responded to the area of the Little Miami River near Round Bottom Road and Mt. Carmel Road, according...
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Just tillin’ time ‘til Corn Fest

WILMINGTON — The traditional prelude to the upcoming Clinton County Corn Festival — the Annual Tractor Drive — paraded through Wilmington Sunday featuring tractors old and new. The procession left Mayer Farm Equipment in Jeffersonville at 10 a.m. Sunday and — despite a detour — made its...
WILMINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

Riverfest, WEBN fireworks 2022: Everything you need to know

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's Riverfest and fireworks celebration is back again this weekend. Nationally recognized as one of the top single-day festivals in the country, Riverfest is slated for Sept. 4, starting at noon, with fireworks launching from the Ohio River starting at 9 p.m. This will be the 46th...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy