Grand Rapids Business Journal

Kalamazoo College scholarship receives $1M gift

A new scholarship is available at Kalamazoo College, courtesy of a student’s parents. Geoffrey and Kathleen “Keenie” Fieger, the parents of Kalamazoo College junior Julian Fieger, recently gave $1 million to their newly created Keenie and Julian Fieger Endowed Scholarship for current and future students, and to further the school’s strategic plan, Advancing Kalamazoo College: A Strategic Vision for 2023.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Litehouse Family YMCA to celebrate grand opening

A new YMCA location is planned for greater Grand Rapids. The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids is set to open its newest branch, Litehouse Family YMCA, at 1070 N. Hudson St. SE in Lowell. The 17,500-square-foot facility is in the former site of Impact Church and is designed to meet...
LOWELL, MI
lanthorn.com

Anger, concern persist at GV over handling of Lyoya murder case

Former Grand Rapids Police Officer, Christopher Schurr, is charged with second-degree murder after shooting and killing 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya on April 4 during an altercation at a traffic stop in Grand Rapids. Preliminary hearings in the Patrick Lyoya murder case are delayed again by Kent County Court officials due to a second adjournment requested by the defense.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
townbroadcast.com

Wayland was represented in walk on the ‘Mighty Mac’

Among the many participants in the annual Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk were Coralie Ritz Miller (lower right) and kin, who arose bright and early Monday to join the traditional media event. The walk on the Mighty Mac customarily includes the Michigan governor, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist were spotted among the ambitious group that walked the more than five miles connecting the Upper and Lower Peninsulas.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Hospitals shift focus to employee well-being

As West Michigan slowly emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, employers and employees are re-evaluating what makes a healthy workplace. In no other space is this more important, or its impact more clear, than in the health care field. In the wake of the pandemic’s devastation, overworked and overwhelmed health care...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

311 Rocked GRDs End of Summer Party in Grand Rapids

311 were the headliners for "979 GRDs End of the Summer Party" at the GLC Live at 20 Monroe in downtown Grand Rapids and the show was amazing. We here at WGRD feel its good to start and end the summer with a party and Sunday, September 4, at the GLC Live at 20 Monroe we along with the help of 311 and Tropidelic put an exclamation point on a great summer here in West Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Daily Montanan

When the eye on the older patients is a camera

In the middle of a rainy Michigan night, 88-year-old Dian Wurdock walked out the front door of her son’s home in Grand Rapids, barefoot and coatless. Her destination was unknown even to herself. Wurdock was several years into a dementia diagnosis that turned out to be Alzheimer’s disease. By luck, her son woke up and […] The post When the eye on the older patients is a camera appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

