FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Kalamazoo College scholarship receives $1M gift
A new scholarship is available at Kalamazoo College, courtesy of a student’s parents. Geoffrey and Kathleen “Keenie” Fieger, the parents of Kalamazoo College junior Julian Fieger, recently gave $1 million to their newly created Keenie and Julian Fieger Endowed Scholarship for current and future students, and to further the school’s strategic plan, Advancing Kalamazoo College: A Strategic Vision for 2023.
‘Boot-Up’ campaign giving winter boots to those struggling with homelessness
Exodus Place in Grand Rapids kicked off its “Boot-Up” campaign Thursday which aims to make sure people struggling with homelessness have the proper winter footwear.
Teachers are leaving the industry but is there really a shortage?
High-stress levels, issues with administration, an increase in school shootings, and a pandemic are all reasons behind why thousands of teachers are stepping away from doing what they love. Now more than ever, teachers across the country are packing up their classrooms, not just for summer vacation, but for good.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Litehouse Family YMCA to celebrate grand opening
A new YMCA location is planned for greater Grand Rapids. The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids is set to open its newest branch, Litehouse Family YMCA, at 1070 N. Hudson St. SE in Lowell. The 17,500-square-foot facility is in the former site of Impact Church and is designed to meet...
Boys & Girls Club hosting groundbreaking ceremony in Muskegon on September 6
Boys & Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Clubhouse at 900 West Western in Muskegon.
On Labor Day, businesses work to hire and keep employees
Employers are increasing pay, but finding and retaining employees goes beyond dollars and cents.
lanthorn.com
Anger, concern persist at GV over handling of Lyoya murder case
Former Grand Rapids Police Officer, Christopher Schurr, is charged with second-degree murder after shooting and killing 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya on April 4 during an altercation at a traffic stop in Grand Rapids. Preliminary hearings in the Patrick Lyoya murder case are delayed again by Kent County Court officials due to a second adjournment requested by the defense.
Kent Co. deciding how to spend $127 million COVID funds
Kent County is expected to start divvying up around $127 million of COVID-19 relief funds.
townbroadcast.com
Wayland was represented in walk on the ‘Mighty Mac’
Among the many participants in the annual Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk were Coralie Ritz Miller (lower right) and kin, who arose bright and early Monday to join the traditional media event. The walk on the Mighty Mac customarily includes the Michigan governor, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist were spotted among the ambitious group that walked the more than five miles connecting the Upper and Lower Peninsulas.
$2 billion in ARPA requests, Kent Co. only $127 million to give
A committee of seven plan to look over 333 proposals to see what best fits federal eligibility requirements.
'They make this possible': Muskegon Co. Labor Day car show raises money for cancer fight
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A one-of-a-kind car show with a cause prompted thousands to descend upon a Muskegon County parking lot this Labor Day. The event marked the 18th year of Muskegon's ‘Labor Day Cars for Cancer,’ yet its mission remained as powerful as ever. Old school...
Remember This Old Grand Rapids Movie House? It’s Special Now!
Ah, the old movie houses in downtown Grand Rapid. They were big and grand, and there were many of them, the RKO Keith, the Regent, the Midtown, the Empress, the Powers, the Savoy, and this one above! Any guesses? What and where?. It was the Majestic Theater, better known as...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Hospitals shift focus to employee well-being
As West Michigan slowly emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, employers and employees are re-evaluating what makes a healthy workplace. In no other space is this more important, or its impact more clear, than in the health care field. In the wake of the pandemic’s devastation, overworked and overwhelmed health care...
‘It’s painful’: Family seeks answers decades after murder
The family of Sonyia Marie Campos, a 27-year-old mother who was killed in 1996, hopes a recent arrest in another woman's murder will bring them answers, too.
Lansing couple creates unique side hustle with Baby Head Planters
A Lansing couple has a side hustle that you don't hear about too often. They take the heads of used baby dolls to help them make unique planters.
311 Rocked GRDs End of Summer Party in Grand Rapids
311 were the headliners for "979 GRDs End of the Summer Party" at the GLC Live at 20 Monroe in downtown Grand Rapids and the show was amazing. We here at WGRD feel its good to start and end the summer with a party and Sunday, September 4, at the GLC Live at 20 Monroe we along with the help of 311 and Tropidelic put an exclamation point on a great summer here in West Michigan.
When the eye on the older patients is a camera
In the middle of a rainy Michigan night, 88-year-old Dian Wurdock walked out the front door of her son’s home in Grand Rapids, barefoot and coatless. Her destination was unknown even to herself. Wurdock was several years into a dementia diagnosis that turned out to be Alzheimer’s disease. By luck, her son woke up and […] The post When the eye on the older patients is a camera appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Dozens more mastodon bones found at Kent County excavation site
KENT COUNTY, MI – The mastodon bones discovered by a Grand Rapids-area construction crew keeps on giving. Another 32 bones have been recovered from the excavation site, the Grand Rapids Public Museum reported. The bones were found in a pile of top soil and dirt, known as a “spoil...
Grand Rapids Comic-Con offering truly free tickets for military members
Members of our armed services can now get into Grand Rapids Comic-Con for free. This year's event promises cast a reunion for "X-Men: The Animated Series" and much more!
Is Michigan Celebrating a Communist Holiday This Weekend?
A Labor Day Parade in Muskegon. The Labor Day Festival of Lights in Ypsilanti. Labor Fest in Grand Rapids. Labor Day cookouts and BBQs all over the state, as Michiganders mark the unofficial end of summer. People all over Michigan will be commemorating Labor Day in a variety of ways...
