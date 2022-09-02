311 were the headliners for "979 GRDs End of the Summer Party" at the GLC Live at 20 Monroe in downtown Grand Rapids and the show was amazing. We here at WGRD feel its good to start and end the summer with a party and Sunday, September 4, at the GLC Live at 20 Monroe we along with the help of 311 and Tropidelic put an exclamation point on a great summer here in West Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO