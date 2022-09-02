ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narragansett, RI

nbcboston.com

Massachusetts, Rhode Island Rainfall Totals: How Much Did We Get?

Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
whatsupnewp.com

Newport County Days Return September 10-11

NEWPORT, R.I. – Residents of Newport County are invited to enjoy free admission to open Preservation Society properties on Saturday, September 10, and Sunday, September 11. This offer includes residents of Jamestown, Newport, Middletown, Portsmouth, Tiverton and Little Compton. Free admission is also extended to personnel stationed at Naval Station Newport and their immediate family and students of Salve Regina University. Proof of residence or Naval Station or student ID is required.
WPRI 12 News

2 RI beaches cleared to reopen

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended Saturday that the Surfer’s Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth be reopened for swimming.  The two beaches were initially closed for swimming on Thursday, but today a spokesperson for the department says the bacteria counts have returned to […]
ABC6.com

Holiday travelers unphased by Ballard’s brawl

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE)– Hundreds of Labor Day travelers flocking to and from Block Island said they were unphased by the Ballard’s brawl over three weeks ago. “It was like a fluke really,” said one traveler from Charlestown. “It’s not typical of Block Island.”. After winning...
whatsupnewp.com

Rainfall continues after downpours flood Rhode Island streets

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The heavy rain that caused street flooding and forced the closure of major roads in Rhode Island on Labor Day continued on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Nearly 11 inches of rain had fallen in the city of Cranston by early Tuesday, according...
fallriverreporter.com

Middletown and Fall River company awarded multi-million-dollar contract to support Naval Undersea Warfare Center

MIDDLETOWN, R.I./Fall River, MA — MIKEL, a defense company in Middletown and Fall River announced that the Naval Sea Systems Command has awarded them a five-year, multi-million-dollar contract to support the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Newport, Rhode Island. This award extends...
american-rails.com

Grafton & Upton Railroad Company

The earliest predecessor to the Grafton & Upton Railroad (reporting marks, GU) dates to the 1870s as a small line which served Grafton. The company was eventually organized into its current form during the late 1870s and established a connection at what would later become the New Haven Railroad. The...
Turnto10.com

Fight at Cumberland Farms in Rehoboth leads to arrest

A Wareham man has been arrested after a fight at a Cumberland Farms in Rehoboth on Saturday. Police responded to the Cumberland Farms located on Route 44 after reports of a fight between two male parties involving a knife. Police discovered 20-year old Scott Bianchi on the scene with a...
iheart.com

Residents Want Pawtucket Park Protectected

Residents in the Woodlawn neighborhood of Pawtucket are fighting against a proposal to sell parkland to a developer for a parking lot. About 80 people attended a rally on Saturday to protest the sale. JK Equities is tearing down the former Microfibres mill complex to build a warehouse distribution center,...
whatsupnewp.com

Samuel Slater Experience announces Fall programs

[Webster, MA] – Just six months after opening its doors to the public and a spring season that brought visitors from all over New England to Webster, Mass., Samuel Slater Experience is expanding its program offerings this fall with concerts and conversations that pay homage to the history of the region.
