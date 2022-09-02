Read full article on original website
Disabled Retiree Who Lost Home Receives Settlement In Tax BattleTaxBuzzNew Bedford, MA
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
America's oldest bar has been serving guests since 1673 and is still serving guests todayAnita DurairajNewport, RI
A Little Pouty But Not Very Rowdy: This Furry Friend is Adorable AND Adoptable!Dianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
whatsupnewp.com
RIDOH Recommends Reopening Surfer’s Rock Beach and Sandy Point Beach for Swimming
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) on Saturday recommended reopening the Surfer’s Rock end of Second Beach in Middletown and Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels. The Aquidneck Island beaches, along with two others, had previously been closed for...
nbcboston.com
Massachusetts, Rhode Island Rainfall Totals: How Much Did We Get?
Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
whatsupnewp.com
Newport County Days Return September 10-11
NEWPORT, R.I. – Residents of Newport County are invited to enjoy free admission to open Preservation Society properties on Saturday, September 10, and Sunday, September 11. This offer includes residents of Jamestown, Newport, Middletown, Portsmouth, Tiverton and Little Compton. Free admission is also extended to personnel stationed at Naval Station Newport and their immediate family and students of Salve Regina University. Proof of residence or Naval Station or student ID is required.
Heavy rains cause building collapse, road closures in Rhode Island
As heavy rain swept through southern New England Monday, Rhode Island’s buildings and roads took the brunt of it. Shortly before 5:00 p.m., Providence Police tweeted that a building on Peace Street had suffered a partial collapse. The building was unoccupied at the time and no one was hurt during the incident.
whatsupnewp.com
As school regionalization vote approaches, officials explore ways to address concerns
It’s still possible long-term that the facilities configuration of a merged Middletown and Newport School system results in one high school and one middle school. That’s one idea being discussed as the communities move closer to a regionalization vote in November. Newport Schools’ Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain raised...
Rain continues to fall after massive flooding
A Flood Warning is in effect for parts of Northern RI and the West Bay. The entire area remains under a Flood Watch.
2 RI beaches cleared to reopen
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended Saturday that the Surfer’s Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth be reopened for swimming. The two beaches were initially closed for swimming on Thursday, but today a spokesperson for the department says the bacteria counts have returned to […]
Here are the reported rain totals in Mass. after a dreary Labor Day
Douglas in Worcester County and Swansea in Bristol County top the charts with 4.1 inches and 3.42 inches, respectively.
ABC6.com
Holiday travelers unphased by Ballard’s brawl
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE)– Hundreds of Labor Day travelers flocking to and from Block Island said they were unphased by the Ballard’s brawl over three weeks ago. “It was like a fluke really,” said one traveler from Charlestown. “It’s not typical of Block Island.”. After winning...
whatsupnewp.com
Rainfall continues after downpours flood Rhode Island streets
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The heavy rain that caused street flooding and forced the closure of major roads in Rhode Island on Labor Day continued on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Nearly 11 inches of rain had fallen in the city of Cranston by early Tuesday, according...
whatsupnewp.com
Limo business, boat hauling company, and other businesses for sale right now in Rhode Island
The latest listings on BizBuySell and LoopNet show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and locations are...
fallriverreporter.com
Middletown and Fall River company awarded multi-million-dollar contract to support Naval Undersea Warfare Center
MIDDLETOWN, R.I./Fall River, MA — MIKEL, a defense company in Middletown and Fall River announced that the Naval Sea Systems Command has awarded them a five-year, multi-million-dollar contract to support the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Newport, Rhode Island. This award extends...
american-rails.com
Grafton & Upton Railroad Company
The earliest predecessor to the Grafton & Upton Railroad (reporting marks, GU) dates to the 1870s as a small line which served Grafton. The company was eventually organized into its current form during the late 1870s and established a connection at what would later become the New Haven Railroad. The...
Turnto10.com
Fight at Cumberland Farms in Rehoboth leads to arrest
A Wareham man has been arrested after a fight at a Cumberland Farms in Rehoboth on Saturday. Police responded to the Cumberland Farms located on Route 44 after reports of a fight between two male parties involving a knife. Police discovered 20-year old Scott Bianchi on the scene with a...
GoLocalProv
Providence Police Urge Drivers to Avoid Flooded and Impassable Streets—See Where
The Providence Police Department is warning of flooded and impassable streets in the city and is urging residents to steer clear. On Monday afternoon, Police announced the following:. "As of 2:50 p.m. today the following streets/intersections are flooded and not passable. Please avoid these areas if possible. 1) Hartford Avenue...
Brown students displaced by residence hall flood
A school spokesperson said it happened in one of the residence halls on Keeney Quad.
iheart.com
Residents Want Pawtucket Park Protectected
Residents in the Woodlawn neighborhood of Pawtucket are fighting against a proposal to sell parkland to a developer for a parking lot. About 80 people attended a rally on Saturday to protest the sale. JK Equities is tearing down the former Microfibres mill complex to build a warehouse distribution center,...
GoLocalProv
“From Severe Drought to Severe Flooding in One Day,” Top RI Enviro Official Issues Warning
On Monday, Rhode Island was devastated by flash flooding. A building collapsed, an interstate highway was closed, and millions of dollars in damages were incurred. The full financial cost will take weeks to determine. Rhode Island’s top environment official warns that this type of weather creates an uncertain future due...
whatsupnewp.com
Samuel Slater Experience announces Fall programs
[Webster, MA] – Just six months after opening its doors to the public and a spring season that brought visitors from all over New England to Webster, Mass., Samuel Slater Experience is expanding its program offerings this fall with concerts and conversations that pay homage to the history of the region.
Fundraiser held for woman who helped her grandchildren escape fire
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A car wash was held Sunday to raise money for the family of Maria Cadenas, who died last month after helping her two grandsons escape from a fire in Pawtucket. 12 News was at the fundraiser and spoke to the executive director of the group who organized the event. “All this […]
