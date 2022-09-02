Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Construction closes part of rec trail in downtown
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of the recreation trails at Falls Park will be closed due to construction. Crews started work Tuesday on the trail south of Falls Park. Construction is expected to last until October 14. People can use the detour along Weber Avenue and 8th Street.
Storm cleanup in Sioux Falls nears end
Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial start of fall, and the season is a welcome sight for crews in Sioux Falls following two derechos and a long summer of cleanup.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man asks to ‘borrow’ car and fires shot towards victim in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were reported, and two of the three suspects are in custody after an attempted carjacking occurred. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Friday, around 8 p.m. in northwest Sioux Falls., the victim saw the three suspects as he came out of a store and went to his car. One of the three suspects then pointed a gun at the ground in the direction of the driver and said he wanted to “borrow” his car. The victim did not feel comfortable with that, and he drove away and called the police. The victim saw the suspects attempting to run away, so he kept an eye on them and gave the police updates regarding their location.
KELOLAND TV
North Sioux Falls incident; first medical marijuana store opens
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, September 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police are investigating an incident in the northern part of the city. The Attorney General’s Office says it is...
KELOLAND TV
Police on scene of incident in north central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There was a large police presence outside of a north Sioux Falls apartment complex Monday night. Police were called to the area around 10 p.m. We hope to learn more about the incident at Tuesday’s police briefing at 10:30 a.m. You can watch that live here.
KELOLAND TV
DCI investigating shooting; Hot temps; Fall Festival
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Labor Day, here’s the latest headlines and weather to start your day. One person was shot and killed at a home in Arlington on Sunday morning. The Division of Criminal Investigation is now leading the investigation. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls driver charged for marijuana
LARCHWOOD—A 30-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, near Larchwood on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and operating a nonregistered vehicle. The arrest of Kyle John Petersen stemmed from the stop of...
KELOLAND TV
Arnolds Park roller coaster rolls into revamp work
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The iconic wooden roller coaster at Arnolds Park Amusement Park in northwest Iowa, will roll into construction tomorrow, Sept. 6, the amusement park said Sunday. The the final phase of refurbishment project of the The Legend coaster will include the lift hill, chain drive,...
brookingsradio.com
Burglars steal guns and a vehicle from rural Brookings residence
The Brookings County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary at a rural Brookings residence that involved the theft of a vehicle, guns and other items. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says it happened sometime between Friday night and Monday morning on 42nd St West near Western Avenue. Entry was forced...
KELOLAND TV
Student parking at Sioux Falls Schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Driving to school may be considered a rite of passage for teens. That happens earlier in South Dakota than in other states. The state licenses drivers, with some restrictions, at 14. In 2020, there were 5,860 licensed female drivers under 16 in South Dakota,...
KELOLAND TV
35-year-old Harrisburg man arrested after pursuit last week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Harrisburg man is facing charges in connection to a pursuit near Tea last week. Late Wednesday night, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to stop a pickup for speeding and running stop signs. The pickup kept going. The pursuit went...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Citizen Planning Academy sign up open
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A project looking to anticipate where the people of Sioux Falls will live work and shop in the year 2040 is seeking citizens to assist. According to a release sent by the city, the population is expected to grow to 280,000 by 2040, with a metro area of 325,000, all within 120 square miles.
Four Young Children in Southern Minnesota Traffic Crash
Worthington, MN (KROC-AM News) - Four young children were injured in a crash early Monday morning in the Worthington area. The State Patrol says the children who ranged in age from less than one year old to six years old were in a minivan that crashed into the ditch along a rural road about 18 miles northeast of Worthington. The minivan was driven by 24-year-old Bianca Nuno of Worthington. She and another adult passenger, 23-year-old Elizabeth Hernandez of Worthington, were also transported to the Worthington hospital for treatment.
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Multiple cars continued to crash on I-29 near Madison
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now just learned of a car crash on I-29 that is currently blocking traffic in the southbound lane near Madison. UPDATE: 6:06: According to Deputy Carl Brakke with the Moody County Sheriff’s Office, the crash began near the 109 Colman exit. Originally, a northbound car in the right lane was attempting to pass another car in the left lane and hit the vehicle, causing it to roll through the median and into the southbound I-29 lanes. The car that flipped came to rest on the shoulder, facing the oncoming traffic.
KELOLAND TV
Fall Festival returns to Harrisburg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Orchard owner Greg Jones says the annual festival at Country Apple Orchard brings in people from across South Dakota and neighboring states. “We get great local support from all the folks in Harrisburg and just walking around this weekend, I’ve talked to people from Wyoming, from Chicago that are here visiting family,” Jones said.
KELOLAND TV
One person in custody in connection with homicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The authorities are searching for three people they’re calling persons of interest relating to homicide. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety and FBI say the homicide happened late Saturday night or early Sunday morning in the Porcupine area. Authorities are searching...
KELOLAND TV
Brookings’ new police chief; Gunshots at MN State Fair; Warmer weather returns Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, September 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The new police chief of Brookings says he hopes to live up to the expectation and legacy that the department has already earned within the community.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND News to launch 1-hour newscast
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group is excited to launch KELOLAND News First@4 on Tuesday, September 6. The newscast will feature one hour of news, weather and community information from the region’s leading news organization. Anchoring KELOLAND News First@4 will be veteran journalists Don Jorgensen and...
KELOLAND TV
Union hosts Labor Day picnic
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) The South Dakota Federation of Labor hosted a Labor Day picnic at Terrace Park in central Sioux Falls today. Organizers said they put together today’s event to show appreciation for workers as well as educate the community. Members of the South Dakota State Federation of...
KELOLAND TV
Group opposing pork plant will release campaign finance details Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group leading opposition to a new pork plant in northeastern Sioux Falls said it will share financial details for the first time on Tuesday. Campaign finance disclosures required by the Sioux Falls city code requires ballot question committees to submit finance disclosure statements within three business days from “the last business day of each month during the 90-day period immediately preceding the election.”
