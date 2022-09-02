Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Former UK football coach Guy Morriss dies at 71
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky football coach Guy Morriss passed away Monday after a more than five-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease. WKYT spoke with Morriss in 2017, not long after his diagnosis. Morriss led the Kentucky football program in the 2001 and 2002 seasons. He first arrived at...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky orchard gears up for pick-your-own-apple days
VERSAILLES, Ky. — Fall is fast approaching and in Kentucky, that means pick-your-own-apple season is upon us. That was clear this weekend at Eckert’s Orchard. It’s the start of the apple harvesting season at Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles. This past weekend was pick-your-own honey crisp apple...
WKYT 27
UK men’s basketball reveals new home uniforms
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky men’s basketball has unveiled their new home uniforms. The uniforms feature the new Wildcat logo with the UK logo on the side of the shorts, and many Cats fats will be happy to see the unis do not feature any checkerboards. This is the...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Bluegrass Central Labor Council hosts annual Labor Day Picnic in Lexington
WATCH | Concert at The Burl benefits EKY non-profit impacted by flooding. The Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center (ACLC) was ready to celebrate 20 years of service on Saturday, but Mother Nature had other plans. WATCH | Lightning strikes Lexington home, leaves holes in roof. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at...
WKYT 27
Woman arrested outside Coach Calipari’s home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman was arrested outside UK head coach John Calipari’s house on Tuesday, according to police. Both UK and Lexington police were called to Calipari’s house in Lexington Tuesday morning for a case of trespassing. The two agencies arrested a woman outside the gate...
WKYT 27
Lexington holds second ‘WORK Lexington’ initiative
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington workforce initiative is kicking off its second year. City leaders were at the Charles Young Center Tuesday morning, and they want to bridge the workforce gap. As of July, roughly 76,000 Kentuckians are still unemployed. Mayor Linda Gorton spoke to potential employees and employers...
WKYT 27
Rollout to begin in Lexington for new COVID-19 booster dose
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The FDA has approved a new COVID-19 booster, and UK Healthcare said it’ll be ready to serve the public when those doses roll out. “It is important that we continue to stay vigilant and continue to get vaccines and booster doses,” UK Pharmacy assistant professor Vincent Venditto said.
WKYT 27
Brown shines in UK Blue debut, named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky freshman Barion Brown was named the Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week after racing for a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in his collegiate debut, the league announced Monday. Brown, a 6-foot-1, 166-pound wide receiver and return specialist from Nashville, took the...
Albany Herald
No. 20 Kentucky slams Miami of Ohio in season opener
Will Levis threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns and Barion Brown added a 100-yard kickoff return for a score to lift No. 20 Kentucky to a 37-13 victory over visiting Miami of Ohio on Saturday in Lexington, Ky. Levis, who was 21-for-32 passing, found Tayvion Robinson six times for...
WKYT 27
Bluegrass Central Labor Council hosts annual Labor Day Picnic in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People across the country are highlighting America’s work force with Labor Day celebrations. For labor unions, it’s a day of celebration and recognition for all they’ve done through the years. The Bluegrass Central Labor Council has held a picnic for years now, and...
WKYT 27
After cancer battle, family of young Lexington girl urges others to donate blood
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Watching Mallary Greeman swim, splash and have fun, one would never know that just a year ago her body was barely treading water. “She’s been through a lot,” said her mother, Margo. It started with stomach pains. On August 26, 2021 Mallary’s parents took...
nationofblue.com
Video: Check out everything Florida coach Billy Napier said about Kentucky today
New Florida head coach Billy Napier didn’t have a whole lot to say about Kentucky during his press conference today, but he did speak briefly about the Wildcats. Here’s everything Napier had to say about the Cats and Mark Stoops:
WKYT 27
DeaFestival-Kentucky returns home to Danville
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - DeaFestival Kentucky is the state’s only daylong celebration of deaf and hard of hearing art, language and culture. “Here at DeaFestival, we are flipping the world on you. You come and it’s you that needs the interpreter. All the performers are deaf. All the artists are deaf and it’s you that needs the interpreter and we have all these interpreters here to help you out,” said Executive Director of the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Virginia Moore.
WLKY.com
Biscuit Belly opening its fourth Louisville restaurant
MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A growing breakfast chain is opening a fourth Louisville restaurant in Middletown,according to Louisville Business First. Biscuit Belly is opening its a new location at 13301 Shelbyville Road, according to a construction plan filed with Louisville Metro Government. The more than 2,800-square-foot space...
WKYT 27
Lexington Christian mission asks for more donations to support Ukrainian people
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A trip back to a place you call home tends to bring about comfort and contentment. But for Alex Chubaruk, it fomented feelings of fear and heartbreak in equal measure. ”I came to my hometown and one of the ladies there asked me, ‘Why did you...
WKYT 27
No. 20 Kentucky routs Miami (Ohio), Stoops ties wins record
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - arion Brown returned the second-half kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, Keidron Smith’s fumble return less than a minute later set up another score and No. 20 Kentucky pulled away to beat Miami (Ohio) 37-13 on Saturday night in the opener for both teams. Mark...
WKYT 27
FCPS, JCPS donating furniture to Hindman Elementary School
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two of the largest school districts in the state are helping out one of the schools in eastern Kentucky that lost everything. Hindman Elementary is starting back from the ground up after over three feet of water inundated the school. Desks, tables, and chairs are some...
wdrb.com
Homes washed off foundations as floodwaters sweep through Shelby County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homes were knocked off their foundations when late-night floodwaters hit Shelby County late Sunday night. Emergency crews had to rescue some people trapped in their homes, LEX18 reported Monday. Multiple resident said heavy rains caused the creek to rise about 2.5 feet in one hour. Alvin...
spectrumnews1.com
Hope Center member reflects on his journey to recovery
LEXINGTON, Ky. — September is National Recovery Month. The Hope Center and its facilities in Lexington help men and women who are dealing with addiction, homelessness, food insecurity and or mental health needs. In just one year, Dietrich Stanford became one example of how the Hope Center’s addiction recovery...
foxlexington.com
Longtime Kentucky children’s charity shuts down
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A longtime charity is closing its doors. Former chairperson of Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass, Kim Sweazy, told FOX 56 that the 41-year-old organization was among several that had their plans derailed by the pandemic. Growth in competing organizations and events, as well...
