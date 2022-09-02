ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Former UK football coach Guy Morriss dies at 71

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky football coach Guy Morriss passed away Monday after a more than five-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease. WKYT spoke with Morriss in 2017, not long after his diagnosis. Morriss led the Kentucky football program in the 2001 and 2002 seasons. He first arrived at...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky orchard gears up for pick-your-own-apple days

VERSAILLES, Ky. — Fall is fast approaching and in Kentucky, that means pick-your-own-apple season is upon us. That was clear this weekend at Eckert’s Orchard. It’s the start of the apple harvesting season at Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles. This past weekend was pick-your-own honey crisp apple...
VERSAILLES, KY
WKYT 27

UK men's basketball reveals new home uniforms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky men’s basketball has unveiled their new home uniforms. The uniforms feature the new Wildcat logo with the UK logo on the side of the shorts, and many Cats fats will be happy to see the unis do not feature any checkerboards. This is the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Woman arrested outside Coach Calipari's home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman was arrested outside UK head coach John Calipari’s house on Tuesday, according to police. Both UK and Lexington police were called to Calipari’s house in Lexington Tuesday morning for a case of trespassing. The two agencies arrested a woman outside the gate...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington holds second 'WORK Lexington' initiative

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington workforce initiative is kicking off its second year. City leaders were at the Charles Young Center Tuesday morning, and they want to bridge the workforce gap. As of July, roughly 76,000 Kentuckians are still unemployed. Mayor Linda Gorton spoke to potential employees and employers...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Rollout to begin in Lexington for new COVID-19 booster dose

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The FDA has approved a new COVID-19 booster, and UK Healthcare said it’ll be ready to serve the public when those doses roll out. “It is important that we continue to stay vigilant and continue to get vaccines and booster doses,” UK Pharmacy assistant professor Vincent Venditto said.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Brown shines in UK Blue debut, named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky freshman Barion Brown was named the Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week after racing for a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in his collegiate debut, the league announced Monday. Brown, a 6-foot-1, 166-pound wide receiver and return specialist from Nashville, took the...
LEXINGTON, KY
Mark Stoops
Albany Herald

No. 20 Kentucky slams Miami of Ohio in season opener

Will Levis threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns and Barion Brown added a 100-yard kickoff return for a score to lift No. 20 Kentucky to a 37-13 victory over visiting Miami of Ohio on Saturday in Lexington, Ky. Levis, who was 21-for-32 passing, found Tayvion Robinson six times for...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

DeaFestival-Kentucky returns home to Danville

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - DeaFestival Kentucky is the state’s only daylong celebration of deaf and hard of hearing art, language and culture. “Here at DeaFestival, we are flipping the world on you. You come and it’s you that needs the interpreter. All the performers are deaf. All the artists are deaf and it’s you that needs the interpreter and we have all these interpreters here to help you out,” said Executive Director of the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Virginia Moore.
DANVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Biscuit Belly opening its fourth Louisville restaurant

MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A growing breakfast chain is opening a fourth Louisville restaurant in Middletown,according to Louisville Business First. Biscuit Belly is opening its a new location at 13301 Shelbyville Road, according to a construction plan filed with Louisville Metro Government. The more than 2,800-square-foot space...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

No. 20 Kentucky routs Miami (Ohio), Stoops ties wins record

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - arion Brown returned the second-half kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, Keidron Smith’s fumble return less than a minute later set up another score and No. 20 Kentucky pulled away to beat Miami (Ohio) 37-13 on Saturday night in the opener for both teams. Mark...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

FCPS, JCPS donating furniture to Hindman Elementary School

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two of the largest school districts in the state are helping out one of the schools in eastern Kentucky that lost everything. Hindman Elementary is starting back from the ground up after over three feet of water inundated the school. Desks, tables, and chairs are some...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Hope Center member reflects on his journey to recovery

LEXINGTON, Ky. — September is National Recovery Month. The Hope Center and its facilities in Lexington help men and women who are dealing with addiction, homelessness, food insecurity and or mental health needs. In just one year, Dietrich Stanford became one example of how the Hope Center’s addiction recovery...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Longtime Kentucky children's charity shuts down

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A longtime charity is closing its doors. Former chairperson of Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass, Kim Sweazy, told FOX 56 that the 41-year-old organization was among several that had their plans derailed by the pandemic. Growth in competing organizations and events, as well...
LEXINGTON, KY

