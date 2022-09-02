ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

fox13news.com

Victim injured fighting off accused robber at Pasco County gas station

HOLIDAY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say robbed and cut someone outside a Holiday gas station early Sunday morning. According to deputies, the suspect demanded money from the victim who was walking near the Shell gas station at 2715 US Highway 19 around 4:30 a.m. When the victim refused, the two began to fight.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Argument leads to shooting near Brooksville gas station, deputies say

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - One man is in custody and another is in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Brooksville. The shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m. on South Broad Street after Hernando County deputies received a report of a shooting "in or a near" the parking lot of the 7-Eleven along that roadway.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
thegabber.com

Gulfport Man Arrested for Inappropriate Touching

Gulfport police arrested a Clearwater man for allegedly inappropriately touching a woman at the Gulfport Public Library on Aug. 23. “Dyashua Street repeatedly reached under a desk and touched a woman between her knees. He was arrested for battery and charged with a felony based on a prior battery conviction,” according to a statement from the Gulfport Police Department.
GULFPORT, FL

