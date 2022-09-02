Read full article on original website
St. Pete man shot woman during argument, chased her with car, police say
A St. Petersburg man was arrested for attempted murder Sunday after almost shooting a woman in the head Friday, according to police.
Tampa woman accused of child neglect after toddler shoots 5-month-old baby
A Tampa woman was arrested after a toddler in her care shot a 5-month-old baby, according to police.
VIDEO: Victim sliced in robbery at Holiday Shell station
Pasco County deputies are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery early Sunday morning.
Deputies identify juvenile in 'unsubstantiated' threat made at a Land O' Lakes middle school
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Update: Deputies were able to identify a juvenile following a false threat made at Rushe Middle School in Land O' Lakes, the sheriff's office announced Monday. Detectives began conducting the investigation after it was brought to their attention on Sunday, Sept. 4. At this...
St. Pete man threatens supervisor of elections office with grenade, police say
A St. Petersburg man was arrested Saturday after he threatened the supervisor of elections office in Pinellas County last month, according to police.
fox13news.com
Victim injured fighting off accused robber at Pasco County gas station
HOLIDAY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say robbed and cut someone outside a Holiday gas station early Sunday morning. According to deputies, the suspect demanded money from the victim who was walking near the Shell gas station at 2715 US Highway 19 around 4:30 a.m. When the victim refused, the two began to fight.
Man drowns at Madeira Beach, deputies say
A man is dead after a drowning incident in Madeira Beach, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Sleeping driver hits pickup on I-4 in Lakeland; 1 dead: FHP
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 at mile marker 26 in Lakeland.
Police search for man who attacked woman after she fed cats at park
Winter Haven police are searching for a man who attacked a woman after she fed cats at a park.
Police looking for driver after man crossing street injured in Tampa hit-and-run crash
TAMPA, Fla. — A man was hospitalized Monday night after being hit by a car in Tampa. At around 8 p.m., police responded to a person struck while crossing the road at North Nebraska Avenue and East Wilma Street, the police department said. The car did not stop. The...
fox13news.com
Argument leads to shooting near Brooksville gas station, deputies say
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - One man is in custody and another is in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Brooksville. The shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m. on South Broad Street after Hernando County deputies received a report of a shooting "in or a near" the parking lot of the 7-Eleven along that roadway.
wbtw.com
Florida woman cut boyfriend with cleaver for turning on a fan, affidavit says
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg woman was arrested Friday after deputies said she attacked her boyfriend with a cleaver. Jaime Pereira, 33, had gotten into an argument with her boyfriend of three years after she unplugged an electrical fan, an arrest affidavit said. The Pinellas County...
Victim recovering from alligator bite in Bradenton
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating an alligator 'incident' in Bradenton.
Apollo Beach man charged after 5-year-old accidentally shoots himself, sheriff says
An Apollo Beach man has been arrested on several charges after a 5-year-old shot himself with a gun on accident, deputies said.
Missing Spring Hill woman found in Marion County
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for a missing endangered woman who went missing Friday.
DUI driver gets 35 years for killing Pinellas County deputy
A change of plea hearing is underway for a man who killed a Pinellas County deputy in 2021.
FHP investigates deadly crash on I-75 in Gibsonton
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 75 in Gibsonton.
10 graduate from Hillsborough jail program for incarcerated veterans
Ten incarcerated veterans graduated from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Veterans Resurgence Program, the agency reported on Sunday.
thegabber.com
Gulfport Man Arrested for Inappropriate Touching
Gulfport police arrested a Clearwater man for allegedly inappropriately touching a woman at the Gulfport Public Library on Aug. 23. “Dyashua Street repeatedly reached under a desk and touched a woman between her knees. He was arrested for battery and charged with a felony based on a prior battery conviction,” according to a statement from the Gulfport Police Department.
3 arrested in Largo drug house bust, police say
Three people were taken into custody Thursday during a drug bust at an apartment in Largo, according to arrest documents.
