Clarke County, GA

wuga.org

ACC Commissioners expected to vote on aid for Athens Transit

Athens-Clarke County Commissioners are expected to vote tonight on whether to spend up to $225,000 in additional funding for Athens Transit. But, as WUGA’s Martin Matheny reports, it may be the beginning of a much larger discussion. Athens Transit is running short on funds in large part because of...
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Morning headlines: Changes coming to Prince Avenue later this month

Changes are coming to Prince Avenue later this month - at least temorarily. Work is set to begin in a few weeks on a roughly half-mile stretch of the road that will do away with two vehicle lanes in each direction in favor of three lanes – one in each direction with a center turn lane, along with separated bike lanes. The change is set to last just 60 days once the temporary work is complete.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Forbes Ranks UGA as a Top University for Value and Career Success

The University of Georgia was ranked as a top university for value and career success by Forbes. UGA was ranked No.21 on Forbes’ list of top public colleges nationwide. The ranking is based on several factors such as alumni salary, debt, graduation rate, leadership and entrepreneurial success of graduates, return on investment, retention rate, and academic success.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

ACC Commissioners to Vote on $133,000 Plan to Combat Homelessness

Athens-Clarke County Commissioners are set to vote on next steps in a strategic plan to address homelessness at tonight’s meeting. The vote will determine if around $133,000 will be put towards hiring Maryland-based consulting firm, The Cloudburst Group, to help develop this plan. If authorized, Cloudburst would work with local stakeholders, businesses and residents over an eight-to-nine-month period to analyze how to best meet the needs of ACC’s homeless population.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Echols: “My race won’t be on the ballot”

Tim Echols, the Jackson County Republican who represents Athens on the Georgia Public Service Commission, says his seat and that of fellow PSC member Fitz Johnson will not be on the November election ballot as had been scheduled: the US Supreme Court has ruled that Georgia’s method of electing Public Service Commissioners at-large serves to dilute the strength of minority voters in the state.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Prominent North Georgian, GSP Commander, & State Representative To Be Remembered

(Cleveland) – Former Georgia State Patrol Troop B Commander, State Rep. Ben Bridges will be remembered on Sept. 11 in White County. White County resident Benny Bridges died Thursday, at age 82 following an extended illness, and had dedicated much of his life to serving the people of Northeast Georgia and officially is credited with saving at least four lives.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Mariah Parker on Decision to Step Down from ACC Commission

After announcing their resignation on Twitter Monday, former Athens-Clarke County District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker reveals some of the factors leading to their decision. Parker says they never stopped their work as a community organizer even while on the commission and they feel community organizing is where they can have the most impact.
ATHENS, GA
nowhabersham.com

Georgia Labor Day holiday traffic count

The Georgia Department of Public Safety reports at least nine people have died on state roads during this long holiday weekend. Two of the deaths occurred in Northeast Georgia’s Stephens and Hart counties. State troopers in Marietta, Sylvania, Albany, and Newnan have also reported fatalities, as well as police in Atlanta, Cobb, and Clayton counties.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery moved to one of the largest state prisons in Georgia

JACKSON, Ga. — The 3 men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020 as he jogged on a Brunswick street were transported to a state prison in Butts County. According to records from the Georgia Department of Corrections, Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan were transported to the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison on August 23. The prison houses offenders who are listed as “Under Death Sentence,” also known as offenders on death row.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart says Georgia has a colorful description for freshman mistakes

Kirby Smart expects plenty from freshman players, and when they make mistakes, the Georgia coaching staff has a colorful term for them. “They have a lot to improve on,” Smart said at his Monday press conference. “The most obvious is there was a lot of mistakes — mistakes that even they’ll tell you, we call them WTFs. There’s a lot of things, like, ‘Why did you do that? You didn’t do that all year. The largest growth for those games is game one, 2, 3. In terms of reaction to their mistakes and what makes a guy. … It allows a player to not make the most glaring mistake. Things that you’ve repped a lot.”
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter: another shooting in downtown Athens, deadly gunfire in Hartwell

Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating another shooting in downtown Athens: police say a 21 year-old man from Bowman not injured when another man fired a shot at him. It happened during a fight near Clayton and Jackson Streets. The police investigation is ongoing. It’s the second shooting on Clayton Street in the past two weeks: a 17 year-old was wounded and another 17 year-old arrested back on August 26.
ATHENS, GA
valdostatoday.com

Walton Co. BOE member arrested in theft case

MONROE – A Walton County Board of Education member has been arrested by the GBI for stealing conservatorship funds. The GBI has arrested Simoan Baker, age 33, of Monroe, Georgia. Baker is charged with one felony count of theft by conversion. Baker turned herself in to the Walton County Jail on August 20, 2022, without incident.
MONROE, GA
FOX Carolina

GBI investigating after several people shot at club in Hartwell, Georgia

HARTWELL, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) is investigating a shooting incident that left one person dead in Hartwell, Georgia. According to the GBI, the Hartwell Police Department requested the GBI’s assistance after several people were shot in the parking lot of Jack’s Bar and Grill, a local nightclub located on Highway 29.
HARTWELL, GA

