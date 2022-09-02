ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden seeks to make midterms a referendum on Trump

By Robyn Beck, Brendan SMIALOWSKI, Aurelia END, Jim WATSON
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DkiXX_0hg2Nas800
Joe Biden likes to argue that whatever his shortcomings may be, they pale in comparison to the dangers of electing Donald Trump's brand of Republican /AFP/File

Midterm elections in America are traditionally all about the current president -- whose party rarely comes out well. Joe Biden has another plan for this November: to turn the vote into a referendum on Donald Trump and his "extremist" politics.

The 79-year-old Democrat -- still unpopular though his poll numbers have been creeping back up -- has a catchphrase that says it all: "Don't compare me to the Almighty. Compare me to the alternative."

In other words -- whatever his shortcomings may be, they pale in comparison to the dangers of electing Trump's brand of Republican.

In a prime-time speech Thursday night in Philadelphia, Biden lashed out with rare virulence against Trump and those who embrace his "Make America Great Again" ideology, labeling them a threat to democracy.

"Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic," he thundered, warning that the former president's most ardent backers -- those behind last year's assault on the US Capitol -- "thrive on chaos."

"They live not in the light of truth but in the shadow of lies," he said.

- 74 million people -

Following up Friday on his speech -- intended to energize voters with two months to go until the midterms -- Biden insisted he was not tarring all Trump voters, who numbered more than 74 million in 2020, with the same brush.

"I don't consider any Trump supporter to be a threat to the country," he told reporters at the White House. "When people voted for Donald Trump, and support him now, they weren't voting for attacking the Capitol. They weren't voting for overruling an election."

With control of Congress in the balance come November, Biden appealed directly in his speech to mainstream Republicans to join forces with Democrats and repudiate Trump's brand of politics -- which holds sway over much of his party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vqPKF_0hg2Nas800
Joe Biden appealed directly to mainstream Republicans to join forces with Democrats and repudiate Donald Trump /AFP

The New York Times summed up the strategy like this: "If Americans are asked whether they support Mr. Biden, they may say no.

"If they are asked whether they support him over Mr. Trump, they may say yes. At least, that is the theory in the White House."

In that spirit, the White House laid the symbolism on thick in staging Biden's speech -- delivered near the spot where the US Constitution was adopted more than two centuries ago, with dramatic deep red lighting, and two Marines posted behind the commander-in-chief.

The military overtones for what was ostensibly a political speech ahead of the midterms raised eyebrows in conservative circles and beyond.

A White House spokesman, Andrew Bates, pushed back on Twitter, saying Biden's "accurate warnings are the opposite of 'political.'"

But the fact remains that by steering the conversation heavily towards themes such as the defense of democracy or abortion rights, Biden is undercutting the Republicans' preferred talking points on crime and the economy.

- Polarization -

The Republican leadership has accused Biden of sharpening national divisions with his rhetoric -- and is trying to make that an angle of attack.

But some of the party's fierier members are upping the ante -- like the pro-Trump lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene who shared a video doctored to make Biden look like Adolf Hitler.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WHgE2_0hg2Nas800
Donald Trump's voters numbered more than 74 million in 2020 /AFP/File

For Wendy Schiller-Kalunian, a political scientist at Brown University, the Democratic strategy comes fraught with risks.

The November midterms will determine whether the president's party loses control of both the Senate and House of Representatives, whether it manages to hold onto the upper house, or defies the odds by clinging onto both chambers of Congress.

"One of the key groups of voters in this year's midterm election are suburban Republican women, and independent men," who tend to lean right, Schiller-Kalunian explained.

"So if Biden makes this all about Trump and the danger of Republican control of Congress, that may backfire and inspire these suburban voters to support their own 'team,'" she said.

Samuel Goldman, a political science professor at George Washington University, argues meanwhile that "undecided voters make decisions on the basis of concrete issues, particularly the economy."

In that light, Goldman believes Biden's main priority is to "fire up Democratic partisans."

And he says Biden's speech highlighted a dilemma common to all American presidents: to be both the head of state, rising above the fray to speak to all citizens, and the leader of a party seeking victory at the ballot box.

"Due to ideological polarization, media fragmentation, and declining trust in institutions, it's getting harder and harder to play both roles at the same time," Goldman said.

Comments / 5

Alan King
3d ago

I am an Independent. so I vote for whomever I think is capable of filling the office they are running for! I research the candidate and weigh the pros and cons! I have noticed that so many voters are influenced by articles written, but voters don't bother to fact check them! Or voting straight party lines because that's easy or they feel the are obligated to vote for their party! This is what allows idiots to get elected! Watch some interviews at rallies , reason voting for candidate, I like his name,all my friends say he's ok! Do you know what he is planning? no, have you checked prior experience? no, but he looks ok! Ect

Reply(2)
3
Related
HuffPost

Mitch McConnell Seems Afraid To Defend Wife Elaine Chao After Trump Calls Her ‘Crazy’

Mitch McConnell is the latest Republican politician to let Donald Trump get away with insulting a family member. In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, the former president called the Senate minority leader a “broken down hack” for not fighting for Trump’s flailing Senate candidates and also called McConnell’s wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, “crazy.”
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midterm Election#Us Constitution#Republicans#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Democrat#Maga
Washington Examiner

FBI boss warned by top Republican that Trump raid will 'erode confidence' in bureau

A top Senate Republican raised “concerns” with FBI Director Christopher Wray about the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, warning the bureau chief that the search may “further erode confidence” in federal law enforcement. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed he raised his concerns...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Mother Jones

The Psychiatrist Who Warned Us That Donald Trump Would Unleash Violence Was Absolutely Right

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On the afternoon of February 1, 2016, as Iowa voters prepared for that evening’s caucuses, Bandy Lee sat by the bedside of her mother, who was terminally ill with cancer. An assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at Yale, Lee had been too preoccupied with her mother’s condition to pay attention to the nascent presidential race, so she was taken aback when she saw footage of a Donald Trump rally airing on the hospital room’s small TV. What shocked her was the way Trump interacted with the crowd. “He said something about how his supporters should knock the crap out of hecklers,” she recalls, “and that if they did, he would pay their legal bills.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump news – live: Poll says majority of Americans back Mar-a-Lago raid as Pence rebukes GOP for FBI attacks

As he considers whether to mount a 2024 presidential campaign, Mike Pence this morning told an audience that he would consider testifying before the 6 January select committee if invited.“If there’s an invitation to participate, I would consider it,” he reportedly said. “It would be unprecedented in history for a Vice President to be summoned to testify on Capitol Hill, but as I’ve said, I don’t wanna prejudge.”Mr Pence’s former chief of staff, Marc Short, has already testified to both the select committee and a grand jury convened by the Department of Justice to investigate the attempt to overthrow...
POTUS
Axios

Former President Barack Obama is jumping full-on into the midterms with a fundraiser for the Senate Democrats' campaign arm, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The event comes as Democrats' once-poor outlook of keeping control of the upper chamber has improved amid pervasive candidate quality issues among Republican Senate contenders. Driving the news: The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is hosting a Sept. 8 fundraiser feating a "conversation" headlined by Obama and Sen....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

AFP

82K+
Followers
32K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy