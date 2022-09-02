ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Self-driving tech firm Aurora mulls sale to Apple or Microsoft - Bloomberg News

 6 days ago
Sept 2 (Reuters) - Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR.O) Chief Executive Chris Urmson recently outlined several options for the self-driving tech firm to combat challenging market conditions, including a possible sale to Apple Inc (AAPL.O) or Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Many electric-vehicle and self-driving startups that had raised cash easily through IPOs and mergers with blank-check firms during the market boom are now scrambling to launch vehicles and burning cash rapidly amid a bleak economy and supply-chain snarls.

Reuters reported in 2020 that Apple was moving forward with its self-driving car technology and was targeting 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology.

Microsoft, on the other hand, has invested in San Francisco-based self-driving car maker Cruise, which is valued at $30 billion and counts General Motors Co (GM.N) as a majority stakeholder.

Urmson, who co-founded Aurora after running Google owner Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) self-driving car project, also floated measures including cost cuts, taking the company private and spinning off or selling assets, the report said, citing an internal memo. (https://bloom.bg/3ReFDgP)

Aurora declined to comment.

Shares of the company closed 15% higher on Friday, but have lost nearly 80% this year, in a sign of its struggles since going public late last year with a blank-check firm. It has a market cap of about $2.4 billion.

Last month, Aurora said it would delay the delivery of its scalable autonomous freight trucks by a year to the first half of 2024, citing supply constraints.

Other options Urmson suggested in the memo were to buy companies in the sector with $150 million to $300 million of cash, and to freeze hiring and lay off employees, the Bloomberg report said.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Canada loses 39,700 jobs in August, jobless rate climbs to 5.4%

TORONTO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Canada's economy shed jobs for the third month in a row in August, losing a net 39,700 jobs, entirely in full-time work, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The jobless rate climbed to 5.4%. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected an increase of 15,000 jobs in August.
Reuters

Hong Kong govt scraps quarantine rules for air crew

HONG KONG, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong scrapped its quarantine rules for locally based airline crew, the government said in a statement on Friday. Under the new arrangements, locally based air crew can return home after obtaining a negative result of the nucleic acid test conducted at the airport, the statement said.
