Suspect tries to escape officers by jumping from balcony

By Jennifer McRae
 6 days ago

Suspect tries to escape officers by jumping from balcony in Fort Collins 00:17

Fort Collins Police Services officers were involved in a shooting at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Officers rushed to the apartment complex in the 1200 block of East Stuart Street on reports of a disturbance just after noon.

Officers learned that the suspect, an adult male suspect with a felony warrant for burglary, had left before police arrived but then had returned to the property. The suspect was located in the apartment but jumped from the balcony to try to escape. Officers took him into custody and then the suspect was taken to the hospital for injuries suffered when he jumped.

While he was trying to escape, officers found several other people inside the apartment, including a man who had a gun. During the encounter, an officer fired his duty weapon, striking the man with the gun. That man was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police tweeted that there is no threat to the surrounding community and that the scene is secure. No officers were injured in the shooting. The Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the incident.

