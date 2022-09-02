Read full article on original website
‘I’m a Cardiologist, and These Are the 5 Things I Do Every Day for Heart Health and Longevity—Plus What I’ll Never Do’
From the chia water internal shower recipe (steeped in toxic diet culture) to the (extremely dangerous) Benadryl challenge that caused one death, TikTok trends can certainly be something to be wary of. Recently, however, one health-focused TikTok trend has surfaced that does have some solid potential. These videos offer sage...
Cardiologists Say This Popular Fast Food Side Puts You At Risk Of Heart Disease
It’s no secret that fast food isn’t always the healthiest option—especially when it comes to your heart. Still, though, most of us will find ourselves pulling up to the drive-thru every now and then, and it’s important to be aware of the risks that come with certain menu items so that we can make the best decisions. As it turns out, some of the biggest culprits of heart issues, weight gain, and more are the sides we order. And while most fast food sides are filled with fat and sodium, some are worse than others.
Which exercise burns belly fat? Here’s what the science says
We dispel fitness myths and answer the common question, ‘Which exercise burns belly fat?’
Healthline
How Eating Only Between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Can Help With Weight Loss and Blood Pressure
Researchers say a diet plan that restricts eating to between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. can help you lose weight. They add that such a time-restricted diet plan can also help improve blood pressure and overall mood. Experts say it’s important to craft a diet plan that works for your...
Just 2 minutes of walking after eating can help blood sugar, study says
Getting up and moving after you eat -- even if it's only for two minutes -- can help control blood sugar levels, a new study says. If you can't do that, try standing. It helps, too.
The exact time you should eat dinner to lose weight – and it’s surprising
A STUDY has suggested the best but unusual time to eat dinner to lose weight. If you’re struggling to shift the pounds, it may be worth looking over your meal times. The research found that people who followed a strict meal time plan lost 2.3kg (5lbs) compared with other participants over 14 weeks.
6 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Visceral Fat
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 19, 2022. Another name for visceral fat is “hidden fat,” and it refers to the type of fat that gets stored inside the belly and around organs, Lisa Richards, certifie...
MedicineNet.com
Does Turmeric Have Weight Loss Benefits?
Although turmeric has the potential for weight loss, more thorough human trials are required before it can be advised for this use. Researchers are looking at whether it could benefit illnesses, such as obesity, metabolic syndrome, and polycystic ovary syndrome, where inflammation plays a major part. Turmeric is a crucial...
MedicineNet.com
Does Green Tea Burn and Reduce Belly Fat and Help You Lose Weight?
Green tea has long been thought of as a safe supplement to help people burn fat and lose weight. Many studies on green tea weight loss have been conducted with varying degrees of success. Based on the current understanding, green tea has shown to be effective in promoting weight loss and burning fat. This may be due to specific substances in green tea and their effects on fat oxidation and absorption.
Medical News Today
What is a diet plan for high cholesterol?
A doctor may prescribe medication to someone with high cholesterol and recommend a specific diet plan. A change in diet may involve eating more nutritious foods and avoiding foods high in cholesterol. The body naturally produces the cholesterol it needs to function optimally. Having too much cholesterol can cause problems...
How to use the 333 rule for anxiety
At any one time, there are around eight million people in the UK experiencing some form of anxiety disorder.This can range from a panic disorder, to social anxiety, to post-traumatic stress, and phobias such as claustrophobia or agoraphobia.According to the NHS, while most people experience feelings of anxiety at one point or another, some find it harder to control their worries and feelings of anxiety have a more constant effect on their daily lives.A 2014 study from YouGov found that one in five people who experience anxiety have no coping mechanisms to help them through it.While the health service suggests...
Massive Review Shows Vitamin D Really Does Seem to Ease Depressive Symptoms
Our bodies need the right amount of vitamin D to function as normal – both physically and mentally – and there's a growing amount of evidence out there linking a lack of vitamin D with depression. Now a new meta-analysis of 41 previous studies suggests that taking vitamin...
nypressnews.com
Stroke: Study of 40,000 people finds hot drink slashes risk by 30%
Green tea is also a major source of oxalate, which can cause kidney stones. This suggests that drinking more than five cups of green tea a day (or taking the equivalent in catechin capsules) might have more risks than benefits. When consumed wisely, though, green tea may improve your cardiovascular...
studyfinds.org
Commercial weight loss plans really do help people slim down, study says
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — New research finds that if slimming down is your ultimate goal, it may be worth it to invest in a commercial weight loss program. Dr. Lesley Lutes, director of the University of British Columbia’s Centre for Obesity and Well-Being Research Excellence, reports people looking to make meaningful, lasting lifestyle changes and lose weight tend to be more successful when they use a commercial weight loss program compared to others who try to do it all on their own.
Dermatologists discovered a cheap, common blood pressure medication can treat hair loss
Doctors have been sharing photos of their patients' remarkable hair re-growth after consuming oral forms of minoxidil, a cheap blood pressure drug.
Dietitians Say You Should Add This Metabolism-Boosting Ingredient To Your Coffee Every Morning–It’s So Good For Weight Loss!
There’s nothing like starting your day off on the right foot with an energizing cup of coffee. In fact, not only will the caffeine give you the boost you need to take on the morning, but coffee also offers a whole range of health benefits, including the fact that it could help boost your metabolism and promote weight gain. Unfortunately, adding certain tasty ingredients, such as high-sugar creamer, can deter these benefits—but there’s one spice that health experts say could actually lead to faster weight gain when added to your coffee.
msn.com
Magnesium Benefits You Want for Health and Pain Relief
Many of us don’t take nutrition as seriously as we should until our health falters. Depending on the genes that we are born with, some may need more of certain vitamins, minerals and trace elements than others due to how our unique bodies process those nutrients despite a healthy diet. One mineral that most of us don’t get enough is magnesium, which is a shame with all the benefits if can offer from hundreds of internal biological reactions within the body. It works side by side with our enzymes from such actions as supplying energy to how muscles and nerves function to blood glucose control.
Leisure Time Can Lower Risk of Early Death as You Get Older, Scientists Find
It might be a good idea to pick up (or keep up) an active hobby as you get older: regular exercise such as jogging, swimming, or playing tennis can reduce the risk of death from any cause in older adults, a new study shows. The more exercise the better, the...
psychologytoday.com
Daily Chocolate May Rescue the Brain From Cognitive Decline
A systematic review of the literature suggests that the molecules contained in cocoa may reduce cognitive decline. Daily chocolate consumption was inversely associated with the risk of death from all causes. The cognitive benefits of epicatechin in cocoa powder may be due to indirect mechanisms of vasodilatation and increased brain...
ScienceAlert
