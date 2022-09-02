ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

shefinds

Cardiologists Say This Popular Fast Food Side Puts You At Risk Of Heart Disease

It’s no secret that fast food isn’t always the healthiest option—especially when it comes to your heart. Still, though, most of us will find ourselves pulling up to the drive-thru every now and then, and it’s important to be aware of the risks that come with certain menu items so that we can make the best decisions. As it turns out, some of the biggest culprits of heart issues, weight gain, and more are the sides we order. And while most fast food sides are filled with fat and sodium, some are worse than others.
MedicineNet.com

Does Turmeric Have Weight Loss Benefits?

Although turmeric has the potential for weight loss, more thorough human trials are required before it can be advised for this use. Researchers are looking at whether it could benefit illnesses, such as obesity, metabolic syndrome, and polycystic ovary syndrome, where inflammation plays a major part. Turmeric is a crucial...
Heart Disease
MedicineNet.com

Does Green Tea Burn and Reduce Belly Fat and Help You Lose Weight?

Green tea has long been thought of as a safe supplement to help people burn fat and lose weight. Many studies on green tea weight loss have been conducted with varying degrees of success. Based on the current understanding, green tea has shown to be effective in promoting weight loss and burning fat. This may be due to specific substances in green tea and their effects on fat oxidation and absorption.
Medical News Today

What is a diet plan for high cholesterol?

A doctor may prescribe medication to someone with high cholesterol and recommend a specific diet plan. A change in diet may involve eating more nutritious foods and avoiding foods high in cholesterol. The body naturally produces the cholesterol it needs to function optimally. Having too much cholesterol can cause problems...
The Independent

How to use the 333 rule for anxiety

At any one time, there are around eight million people in the UK experiencing some form of anxiety disorder.This can range from a panic disorder, to social anxiety, to post-traumatic stress, and phobias such as claustrophobia or agoraphobia.According to the NHS, while most people experience feelings of anxiety at one point or another, some find it harder to control their worries and feelings of anxiety have a more constant effect on their daily lives.A 2014 study from YouGov found that one in five people who experience anxiety have no coping mechanisms to help them through it.While the health service suggests...
nypressnews.com

Stroke: Study of 40,000 people finds hot drink slashes risk by 30%

Green tea is also a major source of oxalate, which can cause kidney stones. This suggests that drinking more than five cups of green tea a day (or taking the equivalent in catechin capsules) might have more risks than benefits. When consumed wisely, though, green tea may improve your cardiovascular...
studyfinds.org

Commercial weight loss plans really do help people slim down, study says

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — New research finds that if slimming down is your ultimate goal, it may be worth it to invest in a commercial weight loss program. Dr. Lesley Lutes, director of the University of British Columbia’s Centre for Obesity and Well-Being Research Excellence, reports people looking to make meaningful, lasting lifestyle changes and lose weight tend to be more successful when they use a commercial weight loss program compared to others who try to do it all on their own.
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Add This Metabolism-Boosting Ingredient To Your Coffee Every Morning–It’s So Good For Weight Loss!

There’s nothing like starting your day off on the right foot with an energizing cup of coffee. In fact, not only will the caffeine give you the boost you need to take on the morning, but coffee also offers a whole range of health benefits, including the fact that it could help boost your metabolism and promote weight gain. Unfortunately, adding certain tasty ingredients, such as high-sugar creamer, can deter these benefits—but there’s one spice that health experts say could actually lead to faster weight gain when added to your coffee.
msn.com

Magnesium Benefits You Want for Health and Pain Relief

Many of us don’t take nutrition as seriously as we should until our health falters. Depending on the genes that we are born with, some may need more of certain vitamins, minerals and trace elements than others due to how our unique bodies process those nutrients despite a healthy diet. One mineral that most of us don’t get enough is magnesium, which is a shame with all the benefits if can offer from hundreds of internal biological reactions within the body. It works side by side with our enzymes from such actions as supplying energy to how muscles and nerves function to blood glucose control.
psychologytoday.com

Daily Chocolate May Rescue the Brain From Cognitive Decline

A systematic review of the literature suggests that the molecules contained in cocoa may reduce cognitive decline. Daily chocolate consumption was inversely associated with the risk of death from all causes. The cognitive benefits of epicatechin in cocoa powder may be due to indirect mechanisms of vasodilatation and increased brain...
