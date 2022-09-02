The lawyer for the boy accused of killing a ten-year-old girl in Chippewa Falls wants his client’s case moved back to juvenile court. The case is in Chippewa County’s adult court system for now. The 14-year-old defendant is charged with first-degree homicide and with sexual assault. Before a preliminary hearing could start Thursday, attorney Michael Cohen announced plans to file for a reverse waiver hearing, with the goal of sending the case back to juvenile court. A hearing on that request is scheduled for the 29th. Ten-year-old Lily Peters was killed in April.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO