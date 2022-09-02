I made 4 cookout foods in a slow cooker and they were all perfect for Labor Day weekend

I made four dishes perfect for a late summer cookout, including buffalo wings and pulled pork, in a slow cooker. Erin McDowell/Insider

I made four dishes, including buffalo wings and pulled pork, in a slow cooker .

I thought the buffalo wings were among the best I've ever had.

I also enjoyed Martha Stewart's recipe for pulled pork sandwiches.

The Buffalo sauce ingredients in a bowl. Erin McDowell/Insider

The next slow-cooker appetizer I made was a personal favorite for summer cookouts: Buffalo chicken wings.

While I had heard you could make Buffalo wings in a slow cooker, I was admittedly skeptical. I just couldn't see how they would turn out saucy or crispy enough. However, this recipe called for putting the wings under my oven's broiler at the end, which intrigued me.

I started by mixing together Buffalo sauce, minced garlic, chopped yellow onion, and brown sugar.

Buffalo wings in a slow cooker. Erin McDowell/Insider

Then I added my chicken wings to the slow cooker and poured the sauce on top.

When you buy your chicken wings, make sure the drumsticks and flats are separated and ready to add to your slow cooker. I had to spend about 20 minutes trimming and separating my chicken wings, which took up extra time and energy since I had never done it before.

The Buffalo chicken wings on a sheet pan. Erin McDowell/Insider

The Buffalo wings cooked in the slow cooker for three hours on low.

After they were fully cooked, I removed them from the slow cooker and placed them on a sheet pan covered with foil. I then brushed a generous amount of the extra Buffalo sauce over the wings and put them under the broiler for about three minutes on each side until they were crispy and slightly blackened.

The finished Buffalo chicken wings. Erin McDowell/Insider

Once the wings were done, I served them with some blue cheese dressing.

I was surprised at how easy these wings were to make. I loved how the slow cooker kept the meat tender and a quick finish in the oven gave them the crispy coating I crave.

The finished Buffalo chicken wings. Erin McDowell/Insider

The wings were some of the best Buffalo wings I've ever had.

They were perfectly crispy and flavorful on the outside, while the meat inside was beyond juicy and moist. They were honestly perfect — not too spicy and the texture was out of this world. I would definitely make these time and time again.

You can find the full recipe by Spend With Pennies here .

The cheeses inside the slow cooker. Erin McDowell/Insider

I also made Martha Stewart's decadent three-cheese slow-cooker macaroni and cheese.

The recipe, which is in "Martha Stewart's Slow Cooker," calls for three cups of white sharp cheddar cheese and one cup of Gruyere in the macaroni-and-cheese mixture. The third and final cheese, Parmigiano Reggiano, is later added to the breadcrumb mixture.

In addition to three kinds of cheese, the recipe called for milk, yellow onion, and two cans of evaporated milk. The ingredients came together to make the most decadent, creamy, and delicious mac and cheese I've ever had.

Macaroni and cheese ingredients in the slow cooker. Erin McDowell/Insider

One of the best parts about this recipe is that you don't have to sit around waiting for the macaroni to boil.

Instead, you simply throw it in with the other ingredients and it cooks in the slow cooker. The macaroni and cheese only took an hour and a half on high to finish cooking — in addition to being delicious, it was much quicker than some other slow-cooker recipes I've tried.

Cooked mac and cheese in the slow cooker topped with breadcrumbs. Erin McDowell/Insider

The cheese added a ton of flavor, especially the smoked Gruyere, while the onions made the dish even more delicious.

This was by far the most flavorful macaroni and cheese I've ever had, and I thought it was very easy to make in the slow cooker.

A spoonful of the finished mac and cheese. Erin McDowell/Insider

My only complaint was that the bottom layer of macaroni and cheese could have been creamier — it was a little watery compared to the top layers.

However, it probably would have cooked through more evenly with a little longer in the slow cooker.

You can find the recipe in "Martha Stewart's Slow Cooker."

The pork shoulder with tomatoes and onions in the slow cooker. Erin McDowell/Insider

I also made slow-cooked pulled pork sandwiches.

The recipe calls for a halved, two-and-a-quarter pound boneless pork shoulder onion, oregano, bay leaves, chipotle, adobo sauce, crushed tomatoes, whole tomatoes in puree, salt, and pepper.

This isn't your typical barbecue pulled pork, but I was excited to see how it would turn out.

The finished pork shoulder. Erin McDowell/Insider

After cooking the meat on high for six hours, as the recipe told me to do, it still wasn't as fork-tender as I wanted.

One piece of the meat was able to break apart with a fork, but the other was still a little tough. I would have liked to let the meat cook for another hour or two, but since it was already past dinnertime, I decided to just break it apart the best I could.

If you wanted to make this for yourself, definitely wait until the meat is super tender before eating it.

The finished pulled pork sandwich with coleslaw on a bun. Erin McDowell/Insider

The recipe recommends serving the pulled pork in a sandwich with coleslaw and pickles.

I made my own homemade coleslaw and served it on a white potato roll. The finished product was delicious, but I was craving a little barbecue sauce to make it even better. I wasn't able to pull apart all of the meat easily, but the pieces that I did manage to tear off were tender and flavorful. The coleslaw and pickles also added freshness and crunch.

You can find the recipe in "Martha Stewart's Slow Cooker" and online here .

The cream cheese mixture in the slow cooker. Erin McDowell/Insider

The last slow-cooker cookout food I made was Buffalo chicken dip.

The base for the Buffalo chicken dip calls for crumbled blue cheese, cream cheese, sour cream, and ranch dressing. I mixed those ingredients together in a medium-sized bowl before spreading it in a single layer in the bottom of my slow cooker.

The cream cheese mixture and chicken in the slow cooker. Erin McDowell/Insider

I then added a layer of shredded chicken to the slow cooker.

You can use rotisserie chicken or simply boil up some chicken breasts and shred them yourself with a fork, like I did.

The Buffalo chicken dip ingredients in the slow cooker. Erin McDowell/Insider

Next, I poured Buffalo wing sauce over the chicken-and-dip mixture and added a layer of shredded American cheese.

I could already tell this dip was going to be delicious.

The cooked Buffalo chicken dip. Erin McDowell/Insider

After cooking on low for three hours, the dip was hot and bubbling in the slow cooker.

I set the slow cooker to warm and began prepping my toppings. I added another layer of American cheese and put the lid on the slow cooker to allow the cheese to melt. Then, I chopped up one green onion and added it to the top.

Eating the Buffalo-chicken dip with a chip. Erin McDowell/Insider

The dip was perfectly creamy, spicy, and cheesy — another successful slow-cooker recipe that's perfect for a cookout.

The layers of the dip were perfectly proportioned. With each bite, I got a delicious mouthful of cheese, hot sauce, and chicken. This recipe really impressed me, and I would definitely make it again.

You can find the full recipe by Taste of Home here .