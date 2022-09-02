Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dawgnation.com
Freshmen Report on Georgia football: UGA 49, Oregon 3
DawgNation will offer this report after every game which focuses on the freshmen who played and their contributions. Check out the Georgia football edition from the big 49-3 win against Oregon from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. =========================================================. Georgia started two true freshmen on Saturday in Atlanta against Oregon. That comes...
What Dan Lanning said about Oregon’s loss to Georgia, home opener
Oregon is coming off a 49-3 loss to Georgia, its most lopsided loss since 2016. The Ducks host Eastern Washington on Saturday (5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network). Dan Lanning held his game week press conference tonight to review UO’s loss to Georgia and look ahead to this week’s matchup.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jeremy Pruitt names SEC team that could be a potential threat
The Southeastern Conference is consistently competitive and there are several teams within it that have a real chance of doing something big in 2022. Alabama is obviously the headliner as it is year in and year out, but it’s important to look at the team that beat the Crimson Tide and won it all in the national championship. That team is the Georgia Bulldogs, and they’re one to really keep an eye on in the eyes of former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt.
SEC Shorts Puts Utah, Oregon in Crosshairs
Not even time travel can save these teams from their fates against Florida, Georgia
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch: Oregon coach Dan Lanning shares Kirby Smart message, breaks down loss to Georgia
ATHENS — Kirby Smart offered Dan Lanning some much-needed wisdom after Georgia plucked the Oregon Ducks by a 49-3 count last Saturday. “Talking to Coach Smart after the game he reminded me of his first season, when he was down 31-0 at halftime to Ole Miss at an away game,” said Lanning, who didn’t join the UGA staff until 2018. “That’s a part of it.”
Georgia Commits/Targets React to Huge Win Over Oregon
Georgia wowed the country with a beatdown of the 11th ranked Oregon Ducks, and that includes some big-time UGA recruits.
Clemson Fan Beat Up in Fight During Georgia Tech Game
Fans got into a vicious fight in the stands of the Clemson-Georgia Tech game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Fight breaks out in stands at Clemson-Georgia Tech game
Clemson did what most expected it to do on Monday night in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta, pulling away from Georgia Tech in the fourth quarter for a business-like 41-10 victory to take its first step to another College Football Playoff. The on-field stuff went according to plan. But...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dawgnation.com
Why Mykel Williams started in his first career Georgia football game: ‘He’s going to be very good’
Georgia had not started a true freshman in the opening game of the season since 2018 when Tyson Campbell accomplished the feat. The Bulldogs have signed a top-4 recruiting class in the past four recruiting cycles, but none of those touted recruits had been able to find immediate playing time.
WATCH: Ugly Fight Breaks Out Among Georgia, Oregon Fans at Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game
Saturday’s Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between No. 3 Georgia and No. 11 Oregon didn’t prove to be much of a fight. But just outside the field of play, a much more interesting battle took place: angry Dawgs fan vs. angry Ducks fan. The fight occurred in the concourse of...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
No. 3 Georgia dismantles No. 11 Oregon in season opener | Number One College Football Show
No. 3 Georgia dismantles No. 11 Oregon in season opener | Number One College Football Show. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The No. 3 Georgia...
Kirby Smart gets real after Georgia football embarrassed Oregon in Dan Lanning’s debut for Ducks
The Georgia Bulldogs showed no mercy on the field against the Oregon Ducks in Saturday’s huge 49-3 win down in Atlanta. Coached by former Bulldogs defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, the Ducks simply did not have any answer to the onslaught Georgia football is having on both sides of the field, an overall performance that Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart definitely loved.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaydownsouth.com
College Football Playoff contender’s fans already calling for a QB change
Is it time for a quarterback change already in Clemson, South Carolina?. For some Clemson fans, the answer is yes. Cade Klubnik, though in garbage time against Georgia Tech Monday night, played well for the Tigers in his college debut. He completed 4 of his 6 passes for 50 yards and 1 touchdown.
Look: Ugly Fan Fight At College Football Game On Saturday
It feels like we've gotten an inordinate amount of fan fights in 2022. Fans at the Oregon-Georgia game added to the list yesterday. Old Row Sports shared video of a pretty nasty fan melee on one of the concours of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Punches were thrown, and there was some tussling going on as well.
College Football World Reacts To Ugly Fan Fight Video
It wouldn't be a college football Saturday without a tough fan fight or two. Saturday, Georgia knocked off Oregon in pretty epic fashion, dominating with a win. Off the field, there was an ugly knockout fan fight. "DAWGS GOING AFTER IT ON AND OFF THE FIELD," the account tweeted. College...
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks are blown out by Georgia
Below are initial live updates from Lanning’s postgame press conference. A full transcript will follow.ium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ loss. Below are initlal live updates from Lanning’s postgame press conference. A full transcript will follow.
dawgnation.com
‘Southern Fried Duck’ t-shirts go on sale after UGA-Oregon
Want to have a great memory of UGA’s dominating win over Oregon?. DawgNation’s partner at TheSevenSix.com is selling a commemorative t-shirt of the instant classic. It reads “Southern Fried Duck,” along with the final score of 49-3.
klcc.org
Highway 20 closure will temporarily limit options between valley and central Oregon
The Oregon Department of Transportation is warning drivers of an upcoming closure of US Highway 20 between the Willamette Valley and central Oregon. A three-mile section about 27 miles east of Sweet Home and 19 miles west of Santiam Junctions will be closed to traffic from Sept. 9 to Sept. 22.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Fire erupts near Roseburg veneer facility
A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of Roseburg Forest Products' veneer plants....
Comments / 0