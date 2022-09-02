Read full article on original website
Related
wvxu.org
A new legal maneuver is being used to restore access to abortion in Ohio
Earlier this week, it was announced that the only abortion clinic in Dayton will be closing its doors on Sept. 15 if legal action to allow it to stay open is unsuccessful. An attorney representing many of Ohio's abortion clinics, including the Dayton facility, says they can't wait much longer. So, a strategic legal move is being taken to try to keep those facilities open and "immediately restore Ohioans' reproductive rights secured by the Ohio Constitution."
Ohio sees surge in women registering to vote after abortion access restricted
After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Ohio restricted abortion, tens of thousands of women have registered to vote.
Would a single municipal income tax rate for all of Cuyahoga County be a step to regionalism? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Republican Cuyahoga County executive candidate Lee Weingart is proposing overhauling income taxes in favor of a flat income tax split with cities. We’re talking about how the idea could attract greater investment and federal dollars, in a subtle first step to the county thinking of itself as one, on Today in Ohio.
Ohio bill would protect flying Thin Blue Line flag
A father's fight to fly the Thin Blue Line flag in memory of his son, a police chief who was killed in the line of duty, has inspired a bill at the Ohio Statehouse.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gov. Mike DeWine remains frontrunner over Democrat Nan Whaley as campaign season heats up
COLUMBUS, Ohio—With about two months to go before Election Day, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley has an uphill climb to unseat Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, according to observers from across the political spectrum. But with Labor Day marking the traditional start of campaign season, DeWine has a significant lead...
wyso.org
Mike DeWine hopes state lawmakers create dedicated fund for continued police training
Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, said he hopes the state legislature will take up the issue of revamped law enforcement training and hiring practices in the wake of the police shooting death of a Black man in Columbus. Body camera video, released by Columbus Division of Police on Wednesday, revealed...
How to avoid misinformation this election season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With just 64 days before the midterm elections, voters need to be aware of the misinformation that flows on social media. Ohio State University communications professor Kelly Garrett said the key to avoid misinformation is knowing the warning signs. Garrett said he doesn’t see the spread of false information stopping any […]
Mostly smooth sailing, if not a red wave, for Ohio GOP in November: Thomas Suddes
Though there are some potholes in the pavement, Ohio Republicans appear to be on the road to significant statewide victories 65 days from now in November’s statewide general election, unless something radical happens — such as more indictments in the House Bill 6-FirstEnergy scandal. That is, for the...
RELATED PEOPLE
sciotopost.com
Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers
OHIO – Below is a collection of field reports from officers stationed all over Ohio, some in Southern Ohio. State Wildlife Officer John Coffman, assigned to Fayette County, received a call from a landowner experiencing beaver damage on their property. Officer Coffman verified it was a beaver causing the damage and connected the landowner with a local trapper who was able to remove the nuisance animal. If you are experiencing issues with wildlife, contact your county wildlife officer or 1-800-WILDLIFE (1-800-945-3543).
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Wagner trial in jeopardy of public viewing after six years of investigations, proceedings
WAVERLY, Ohio — It is the largest, most expensive investigation and trial in the state’s history, and while it’s solely funded by taxpayers, the public is in jeopardy of viewing the open court proceedings of the Wagner trials. The slaying of eight members of the Rhoden family...
Results in the five most expensive Republican Ohio Senate primaries
Republican primary elections for 17 of 33 districts in the Ohio State Senate took place on Aug. 2, 2022. Of the 17 districts up for election in 2022, four had a Republican primary election with more than one candidate. Across all contested Republican primary elections, candidates raised $794,129. Incumbents raised...
WRAL News
Appeals court says NC fisheries challenge can continue
RALEIGH, N.C. — Coastal recreational anglers can keep suing the state of North Carolina over accusations that government regulators have devastated near-shore fishing stocks in violation of the state constitution, the state Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday. The Coastal Conservation Association of North Carolina and more than 80 individuals...
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza detected in two Ohio counties
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been detected in two Ohio Counties. The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed that HPAI has been detected in a backyard flock in Ashland County and a commercial chicken flock in Defiance County. According...
Best states to retire: Where does Ohio fall?
Whether it's kicking back on the porch reading the newspaper, enjoying the outdoors or just being closer to the grandkids, post-career goals vary for people. But all states are not the same when it comes to retirement, a recent study from Bankrate found.
Trial in slayings of 8 members of Ohio family delayed
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — The first jury trial in the shooting deaths of eight members of a single Ohio family more than six years ago has been delayed for a week. Opening statements in the trial of 30-year-old George Wagner IV were scheduled to begin Tuesday in Pike County Court. But a court filing Monday […]
My Clallam County
Abortion, unemployment, police shootings on Ohio young voters' minds for midterms
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The battle over a Senate seat is hot in swing state Ohio. Democratic nominee Rep. Tim Ryan is locked in a competitive race with Republican opponent J.D. Vance, who picked up $28M in airtime funding from a PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. ABC...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lima News
Once obligatory, debates continue to fade from Ohio political landscape
COLUMBUS, Ohio – When Republican then-Gov. John Kasich declined to debate his Democratic opponent in the 2014 election, he was the first incumbent Ohio governor to do so for nearly 40 years. But if current Republican Gov. Mike DeWine also ends up not participating in a debate for this...
WLWT 5
ACLU, Planned Parenthood file lawsuit against Ohio over abortion rights
CINCINNATI — The ACLU of Ohio, Planned Parenthood filed a joint lawsuit Friday aimed at restoring abortion access in the state. The lawsuit filed in the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas brings a state constitutional challenge against SB 23, the law banning abortion at approximately six weeks of pregnancy. It's also known as the Heartbeat Bill.
WRAL
Enfield mayor holds briefing to discuss 'domestic terror threats,' calls on governor to take action
Enfield Mayor Mondale Robinson said he's calling on North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to take action after receiving racist threats. Robinson said that letters his residents received are "domestic terror threats" and should be grounds for a state of emergency.
Comments / 0