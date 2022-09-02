ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
wvxu.org

A new legal maneuver is being used to restore access to abortion in Ohio

Earlier this week, it was announced that the only abortion clinic in Dayton will be closing its doors on Sept. 15 if legal action to allow it to stay open is unsuccessful. An attorney representing many of Ohio's abortion clinics, including the Dayton facility, says they can't wait much longer. So, a strategic legal move is being taken to try to keep those facilities open and "immediately restore Ohioans' reproductive rights secured by the Ohio Constitution."
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
NBC4 Columbus

How to avoid misinformation this election season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With just 64 days before the midterm elections, voters need to be aware of the misinformation that flows on social media. Ohio State University communications professor Kelly Garrett said the key to avoid misinformation is knowing the warning signs. Garrett said he doesn’t see the spread of false information stopping any […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Larose
Person
Donald Trump
sciotopost.com

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

OHIO – Below is a collection of field reports from officers stationed all over Ohio, some in Southern Ohio. State Wildlife Officer John Coffman, assigned to Fayette County, received a call from a landowner experiencing beaver damage on their property. Officer Coffman verified it was a beaver causing the damage and connected the landowner with a local trapper who was able to remove the nuisance animal. If you are experiencing issues with wildlife, contact your county wildlife officer or 1-800-WILDLIFE (1-800-945-3543).
OHIO STATE
WRAL News

Appeals court says NC fisheries challenge can continue

RALEIGH, N.C. — Coastal recreational anglers can keep suing the state of North Carolina over accusations that government regulators have devastated near-shore fishing stocks in violation of the state constitution, the state Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday. The Coastal Conservation Association of North Carolina and more than 80 individuals...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Statehouse#Election State#Podcaster#Ohio Supreme Court#Ballots#Republican#Qanon#Democratic
13abc.com

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza detected in two Ohio counties

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been detected in two Ohio Counties. The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed that HPAI has been detected in a backyard flock in Ashland County and a commercial chicken flock in Defiance County. According...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Trial in slayings of 8 members of Ohio family delayed

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — The first jury trial in the shooting deaths of eight members of a single Ohio family more than six years ago has been delayed for a week. Opening statements in the trial of 30-year-old George Wagner IV were scheduled to begin Tuesday in Pike County Court. But a court filing Monday […]
WAVERLY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WLWT 5

ACLU, Planned Parenthood file lawsuit against Ohio over abortion rights

CINCINNATI — The ACLU of Ohio, Planned Parenthood filed a joint lawsuit Friday aimed at restoring abortion access in the state. The lawsuit filed in the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas brings a state constitutional challenge against SB 23, the law banning abortion at approximately six weeks of pregnancy. It's also known as the Heartbeat Bill.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy