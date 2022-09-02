Read full article on original website
This Southern Indiana Ranch is Packed Full of Fall Family Fun
Lark Ranch, in Loogootee, Indiana will be opening for the season later this month, and it's the perfect fall day trip for you and the family. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. However, one place stands out in terms of encapsulating fall family fun in the area.
Bear sighting in Princeton caught on camera
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – What started out as a typical day for 14 year old Ayden Smith turned into anything but for him and his friends. What appeared to be a relatively large black bear was spotted by Ayden in the middle of Princeton’s Southside Park, and it was all caught on video. “We were […]
14news.com
Harrison basketball standout Jahni Summers headed to post-grad program
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One of the top basketball stars in Southern Indiana from the 2021-2022 season is taking his talents to the next level. Harrison high school’s Jahni Summers will continue growing on the court at DME Academy. DME Academy is a post-graduate basketball program Summers says will...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dr. Alex Perez joining Huntingburg Clinic
Huntingburg — Alex Perez, D.O. was recently appointed to the active medical staff at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. Dr. Perez is a family medicine provider and will begin seeing patients at Memorial Hospital’s Huntingburg Clinic in October. While attending Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky, for his...
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana’s Archaeology Month highlights unique, ancient civilizations
Archaeology is the study of ancient humans through their artifacts. Indiana Archeology Month will provide activities designed to connect Hoosiers to ancient human life that thrived nearby. According to State Archaeologist Amy Johnson, there are more than 75,000 recorded archaeological sites in Indiana, ranging from just an arrowhead to large...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois County Entrepreneurs & Innovators hosting September event
Dubois County Entrepreneurs & Innovators is hosting a network and learn event on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Atrium in Jasper. Tracy Lorey will give a talk on marketing and online presence. Lorey is the owner of Running Design Studio — a local branding, marketing, and responsive web design firm. She has been uniquely marketing the stories of local brands for more than 20 years.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Winners of 29th Annual Juried Art Exhibit announced
Winners for the 29th Annual Juried Art Exhibit at Jasper Community Arts, Thyen-Clark Cultural Center were recently announced at the award ceremony and reception on Thursday, September 1. Best of Show went to Matthew Boonstra of Charleston, Ill., for his piece, Inward. Award of Excellence went to Thomas Day of...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Upcoming Strings, Inc. performances
Strings will be performing at several upcoming events. This Saturday, September 10, at 3 p.m., Strings, Inc. will give a short concert at the Dubois Septemberfest in the Dubois Community Park. The following Saturday, September 17, the group will perform at the Ferdinand Folk Fest at 5:15 p.m. Additionally, a...
14news.com
Jackie Young hits buzzer beater; Team leads WNBA playoffs
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - In the WNBA playoffs, Princeton’s Jackie Young and her Las Vegas Aces took on the Seattle Storm in the semifinals. Late third quarter, Vegas tried to get a shot off before the quarter ends. They went to Young at the top of the key, and...
WTHI
Indiana Military Museum honors WWII Veterans during Labor Day event
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Live music, museum tours and a war reenactment were some of the many events that were happening at the Indiana Military Museum this weekend. Hundreds of people filled the stands to watch the annual World War II reenactment. "It's just history" said Reenactment Coordinator William Sheets....
Classic Paddlewheeler Riverboat Makes Return Trips to Evansville This Fall
The Ohio River gets a bad rap sometimes. Sure, it's brown and looks kinda nasty, and you certainly wouldn't want to drink from it - but the river does have lots to offer us too... Easy access to take your boat out on a sunny day. Plenty of fishing opportunities.
Labor Day Parade draws hundreds to Boonville
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The second oldest continuous Labor Day event in the country was held in Boonville today. The 136th Labor Day celebration kicked off on Friday at the Warrick County Fairgrounds and ended with a parade this morning. The event is funded by labor unions, business and civic organizations. Boonville Mayor Charlie Wyatt […]
Pics of This $48 Million Compound in Indiana Are Jaw-Dropping
This gigantic Indiana home has guest quarters, a garden amphitheater, a shooting range, a basketball court, and a pool pavilion. Built in 2003, Big Tree Farms is just a 7-minute drive from the very popular amusement park Holiday World and is a 3-hour drive from Nashville, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Louisville, and Cincinnati according to the listing. Santa Claus, Indiana is an interesting location, but that's not as much of a selling point as the photos of this incredible residence. Before we go gaga over the photos, check out the details of this property that's listed as a "single-family" dwelling on Realitor.com.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois County Museum celebrating Grandparents Day Sept. 11
The Dubois County Museum is celebrating Grandparents on Grandparents Day, Sunday, September 11, 2022. The museum, located on 2704 N. Newton Street (US 231 N) in Jasper, will have a special sweet treat for visitors touring the museum on Sunday, September 11. Debbie Zuke of Debbie’s Cookie Art is crafting a special Grandparents Day decorated sugar cookie for the first 36 museum visitors that day. Another sweet treats will also be on hand.
The Most Dangerous Road in Indiana Runs Right Through Evansville
Indiana is known as the "Crossroads of America", but which of these roads is the most dangerous?. While Indiana is full of roads that offer great scenery and make for a great Sunday drive, we also have a few sketchy roads throughout the state too. Whether they are very narrow, curvy, crowded with other drivers, or just full of potholes, I'm sure we can all think of a few roads that we tend to try to avoid.
“John McNaughton: Artist-Mentor-Friend:” The remarkable life of John McNaughton
While current students may not know who John McNaughton was, his legacy is hidden everywhere on campus, shaping the atmosphere of USI for years. His legacy hides in “The Screaming Eagle” sculpture in front of The Screaming Eagles Arena. His legacy hides in each student who graduates from the art and design department. His legacy hides in plain sight.
You Can Get a Campsite For Free at This Indiana Campground, But There’s a Christmas Themed Catch
You can enjoy a free campsite, but there's a Christmas-themed catch!. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
95.3 MNC
Indiana in danger of losing historic buildings
From the Birdsell Mansion in South Bend to the Hulman Building in Evansville, Indiana is in danger of losing some historic buildings. But, if they are preserved and restored it can mean jobs and a better look for your town or city, says Indiana Landmarks. That organization has released its...
Where to Buy Discounted All-You-Can-Ride Fall Festival Wristbands in Evansville
The 101st annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival will kick off on October 3rd (2022), and as they have done for the past several years, the Club is giving you the chance to save some money on all-you-can-ride wristbands before this year's Festival gets underway. Save $5 on All-You-Can-Ride...
14news.com
Rain causes flash flooding in parts of Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Storms rolled through the Tri-State Saturday, leaving some roads flooded. Several viewers sent us pictures and videos of some flooding. They showed cars stuck in driveways in Owensboro and cars being pushed out of roads in Evansville. Some residents say the flash flooding caused basement flooding...
