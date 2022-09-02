Read full article on original website
Related
Pep Guardiola details Manchester City's plans to replace Kevin De Bruyne amid long-term questions
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has discussed the club's plans to tackle how they will eventually replace star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian international has been a mainstay in the system of the reigning Premier League champions for over seven years, after joining the club from Wolfsburg in 2015.
PSG’s Neymar, Mbappe and Messi warned by manager Christophe Galtier, he’s stamping his authority
Paris Saint Germain manager Christophe Galtier has sounded out a firm warning to the club’s superstar trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. The three star players have been told that they will accept a role on the bench whether they like it or not. Before the arrival...
Footage of Cristiano Ronaldo 'being a true leader' after Bukayo Saka's equaliser emerges
Cristiano Ronaldo's leadership qualities were on show for the world to see after Bukayo Saka's equaliser against Manchester United. You can see that fan footage below. It was an action-packed first-half at Old Trafford. In the 34th minute, Brazilian forward Antony bagged on his United debut to give Erik ten Hag's the lead.
Neymar shouts at Kylian Mbappe after the Frenchman failed to pass him the ball for a tap in
Neymar was captured shouting at Kylian Mbappe after the Frenchman failed to pass him the ball during Paris Saint Germain’s Champions League clash against Juventus. PSG raced to a 2-0 lead at half time thanks to a brace inside 22 minutes from Mbappe. The first goal was a thing...
RELATED PEOPLE
Angry Thomas Tuchel slams Chelsea after performance in 1-0 Dinamo Zagreb loss
Thomas Tuchel has slammed Chelsea’s performance after they fell to a 1-0 defeat in their Champions League opener against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday evening. Chelsea suffered a shock defeat in Croatia after Mislav Oršić’s goal, the only of the game, after 13 minutes as he outpaced Wesley Fofana to race one-on-one with Kepa Arrizabalaga and dink it over the Spain international.
“Everything is missing” - Thomas Tuchel delivers honest verdict after Chelsea’s dismal 1-0 Dinamo Zagreb defeat
Thomas Tuchel has delivered his verdict on Chelsea’s dismal 1-0 defeat against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday evening in the Champions League. Chelsea kicked off their 2022/23 European campaign with a 1-0 loss in Croatia at the Stadion Maksimir as the pressure mounted on Tuchel and his side. Mislav Orsic’s...
Arsenal turned down chance to sign Liverpool star this summer
Arsenal were offered the chance to sign midfielder Arthur Melo from Juventus this summer before he joined Liverpool, but decided against it. After it was revealed that the injury-prone Thomas Partey was set to miss a couple of games, and that his back-up Mohammad Elneny suffered long-term damage to his knee in Arsenal’s win against Fulham, the Gunners were eager to buy a midfielder in the last few days of the transfer window.
Player Ratings: Sevilla 0-4 Manchester City (UEFA Champions League)
Manchester City got yet another Champions League campaign underway, and will hope that their extremely comfortable 3-0 win away at Sevilla will be an indicator of things to come, as they aim to lift Europe’s premier competition for the first time. No prizes will be handed out for guessing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Prime' Eden Hazard set up Luka Modric for a trivela goal and we've broken the replay button
Eden Hazard rolled back the years to assist Luka Modric for Real Madrid's second goal in their 3-0 win over Celtic. The Belgium international started this evening's Champions League clash at Celtic Park on the bench, but replaced an injured Karim Benzema in the first half. It took the holders...
Is Sevilla vs Man City on TV? Channel, live stream and team news
Manchester City kick-off their Champions League campaign on Tuesday evening as they face Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. Having come so close to reaching the final last year, Pep Guardiola’s men will be hoping bounce back and start the new campaign with a win against the Spanish side, who are yet to taste victory in their first four domestic league games this season.
Neymar and Kylian Mbappe just combined for a majestic goal straight out of FIFA vs Juventus
Paris Saint-Germain have raced to a 2-0 lead against Juventus in the Champions League and their opener was a result of some lovely play between Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. The two sides are meeting at the Parc des Princes for the first time since 1997 and it took PSG five minutes to establish their dominance.
Confirmed 23-man travelling Chelsea squad for Champions League opener vs Dinamo Zagreb
Chelsea have confirmed the squad which has travelled to Croatia to face Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League. Thomas Tuchel's side fly to face the Croatian outfit after coming out 2-1 victors against West Ham United in controversial fashion on Saturday. Michail Antonio's opener was deemed to be illegal by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Things Learned: Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea | Champions League
Chelsea were defeated in embarrassing fashion in the opening game of their Champions League campaign against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night. The match started horribly for the Blues when Mislav Orsic handed the Croatian side the lead from a sharp counter-attack after early dominance for Thomas Tuchel's side. Despite going...
Concerning theory about Virgil van Dijk emerges after Liverpool’s sluggish start in the Premier League
Liverpool’s sluggish start in the Premier League has led to a concerning theory about star man Virgil van Dijk. The Liverpool centre back has been told that he is not the same player since his anterior cruciate ligament injury that he suffered in October of 2020. Van Dijk’s 20/21...
EXCLUSIVE Interview: The man who developed Tyrell Malacia during his rise to Manchester United
Earlier this summer, Manchester United announced the signing of rather lowkey and unheard-of left-back Tyrell Malacia. With the full-back tipped to join French outfit Lyon at first, Malacia made a shock U-turn at the last hour, joining United for a fee of around £12 million. Malacia switched his birthplace...
Roy Keane SLAMS Mikel Arteta after "excuses" in Arsenal's Premier League loss to Man United
Roy Keane has slammed Mikel Arteta's excuses following Arsenal's 3-1 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday afternoon. Erik ten Hag's side won the Premier League encounter, with goals coming from the deputising Antony and Marcus Rashford. Bukayo Saka scored the visitor's consolation. Arsenal did initially take the lead, with Gabriel...
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea: Pressure mounts on Thomas Tuchel as Mislav Orsic goal inflicts Blues to Champions League defeat
Chelsea were defeated 1-0 by Dinamo Zagreb in their opening Champions League match of the season. Mislav Orsic gave the Croatian side the lead in the 13th minute having been able to run through on goal and slot it past Kepa Arrizabalaga. The goal was against the run of play...
Why Thiago Silva has been rested for Chelsea's Champions League opener against Dinamo Zagreb
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed why Thiago Silva will be rested for their Champions League opener against Dinamo Zagreb. The Blues will kick off their European adventure for the campaign with a trip to Croatia on Tuesday evening as they compete in Group E of the illustrious competition. AC...
Surprise Liverpool man set to start against Napoli
James Milner is set to start for Liverpool in their opening Champions League fixture against Napoli tomorrow night, according to David Maddock of the Mirror. The Reds kick off their pursuit of their seventh triumph in the competition as they travel to Southern Italy to face Luciano Spalletti’s side.
Naby Keita left out of Liverpool's Champions League squad
Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been left out of Liverpool's Champions League squad. Keita, 27, is currently sidelined with a muscle injury and is yet to feature in a competitive match this season. Oxlade-Chamberlain, 29, is also yet to make an appearance this campaign after suffering a hamstring injury...
SPORTbible
87K+
Followers
28K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0