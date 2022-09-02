ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Angry Thomas Tuchel slams Chelsea after performance in 1-0 Dinamo Zagreb loss

Thomas Tuchel has slammed Chelsea’s performance after they fell to a 1-0 defeat in their Champions League opener against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday evening. Chelsea suffered a shock defeat in Croatia after Mislav Oršić’s goal, the only of the game, after 13 minutes as he outpaced Wesley Fofana to race one-on-one with Kepa Arrizabalaga and dink it over the Spain international.
Arsenal turned down chance to sign Liverpool star this summer

Arsenal were offered the chance to sign midfielder Arthur Melo from Juventus this summer before he joined Liverpool, but decided against it. After it was revealed that the injury-prone Thomas Partey was set to miss a couple of games, and that his back-up Mohammad Elneny suffered long-term damage to his knee in Arsenal’s win against Fulham, the Gunners were eager to buy a midfielder in the last few days of the transfer window.
Player Ratings: Sevilla 0-4 Manchester City (UEFA Champions League)

Manchester City got yet another Champions League campaign underway, and will hope that their extremely comfortable 3-0 win away at Sevilla will be an indicator of things to come, as they aim to lift Europe’s premier competition for the first time. No prizes will be handed out for guessing...
Is Sevilla vs Man City on TV? Channel, live stream and team news

Manchester City kick-off their Champions League campaign on Tuesday evening as they face Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. Having come so close to reaching the final last year, Pep Guardiola’s men will be hoping bounce back and start the new campaign with a win against the Spanish side, who are yet to taste victory in their first four domestic league games this season.
5 Things Learned: Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea were defeated in embarrassing fashion in the opening game of their Champions League campaign against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night. The match started horribly for the Blues when Mislav Orsic handed the Croatian side the lead from a sharp counter-attack after early dominance for Thomas Tuchel's side. Despite going...
Surprise Liverpool man set to start against Napoli

James Milner is set to start for Liverpool in their opening Champions League fixture against Napoli tomorrow night, according to David Maddock of the Mirror. The Reds kick off their pursuit of their seventh triumph in the competition as they travel to Southern Italy to face Luciano Spalletti’s side.
Naby Keita left out of Liverpool's Champions League squad

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been left out of Liverpool's Champions League squad. Keita, 27, is currently sidelined with a muscle injury and is yet to feature in a competitive match this season. Oxlade-Chamberlain, 29, is also yet to make an appearance this campaign after suffering a hamstring injury...
